Lamb Weston Holdings Announces $415 Million Capital Investment in New French Fry Processing Line in American Falls, Idaho; Declares Quarterly Dividend

“We continue to be confident about the long-term health and growth of the global french fry market,” said Tom Werner, President and CEO of Lamb Weston. “This investment in American Falls complements our recently-announced plans to construct a greenfield french fry processing facility in China, as well as capacity expansion in Russia by our European joint venture, Lamb-Weston/Meijer. Together, these investments will strengthen our global manufacturing network, and provide us added flexibility to meet demand growth and serve our customers around the world.”

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) announced today an expansion of french fry processing capacity at its facility in American Falls, Idaho, and the declaration of its quarterly dividend.

Capacity Expansion

The Company announced the planned construction of a new french fry processing line at its existing facility in American Falls, Idaho, with expected capacity to produce more than 350 million pounds of frozen french fries and other potato products per year.

Construction of the new line is expected to be completed by mid-2023, and will add approximately 130 new jobs. The total investment is expected to be approximately $415 million, and will include additional modernization of the existing facility, which was built in 1961.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.235 per share of Lamb Weston common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 3, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 6, 2021.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston, along with its joint venture partners, is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 70 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for its customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at lambweston.com.