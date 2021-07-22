checkAd

Lamb Weston Holdings Announces $415 Million Capital Investment in New French Fry Processing Line in American Falls, Idaho; Declares Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 22:30  |  35   |   |   

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) announced today an expansion of french fry processing capacity at its facility in American Falls, Idaho, and the declaration of its quarterly dividend.

“We continue to be confident about the long-term health and growth of the global french fry market,” said Tom Werner, President and CEO of Lamb Weston. “This investment in American Falls complements our recently-announced plans to construct a greenfield french fry processing facility in China, as well as capacity expansion in Russia by our European joint venture, Lamb-Weston/Meijer. Together, these investments will strengthen our global manufacturing network, and provide us added flexibility to meet demand growth and serve our customers around the world.”

Capacity Expansion

The Company announced the planned construction of a new french fry processing line at its existing facility in American Falls, Idaho, with expected capacity to produce more than 350 million pounds of frozen french fries and other potato products per year.

Construction of the new line is expected to be completed by mid-2023, and will add approximately 130 new jobs. The total investment is expected to be approximately $415 million, and will include additional modernization of the existing facility, which was built in 1961.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.235 per share of Lamb Weston common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 3, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 6, 2021.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston, along with its joint venture partners, is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 70 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for its customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at lambweston.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Lamb Weston Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lamb Weston Holdings Announces $415 Million Capital Investment in New French Fry Processing Line in American Falls, Idaho; Declares Quarterly Dividend Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) announced today an expansion of french fry processing capacity at its facility in American Falls, Idaho, and the declaration of its quarterly dividend. “We continue to be confident about the long-term health and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ImmunoPrecise's PolyTope TATX-03 Antibody Cocktail Potently Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in ...
ARDELYX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ardelyx, Inc. on Behalf of Ardelyx Stockholders and ...
Visa to Acquire Currencycloud
Dream Industrial REIT Announces Sale of U.S. Portfolio
ADOCIA Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TechnipFMC Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Presentation
Publicis Groupe: First Half 2021 Results
BLUECITY ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the BlueCity Holdings Limited Class ...
Illumina is Committed to Bringing Lifesaving GRAIL Test to People Globally as European Review ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Releases Regular Weekly Net Asset Value and Year-To-Date Return As ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Argo Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.06.21Lamb Weston Announces Details of Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten