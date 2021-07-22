Datto Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”) (NYSE: MSP) the leading global provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers, today announced it will report fiscal second quarter 2021 operating and financial results after the market close on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

Datto Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Conference ID: 9731029

Live Call: 1-833-312-1358 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-236-712-2458 (International)

Replay: 1-800-585-8367 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-416-621-4642 (International)

(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call)

Webcast: https://investors.datto.com