KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) (“the Partnership”) plans to release its financial results for the Second Quarter of 2021 before opening of the market on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The Partnership also plans to host a conference call on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time) to discuss the results for the Second Quarter of 2021. All unitholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following options:

  • By dialing 1-855-209-8259 from the US, dialing 1-855-669-9657 from Canada or 1-412-542-4105 if outside North America (please ask to be joined into the KNOT Offshore Partners LP call).
  • By accessing the webcast, which will be available through the Partnership’s website: www.knotoffshorepartners.com.

Our Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation will also be available at www.knotoffshorepartners.com prior to the conference call start time.

The conference call will be recorded and remain available until September 2, 2021. This recording can be accessed following the live call by dialing 1-877-344-7529 from the US, or 1-412-317-0088 if outside North America, and entering the replay access code 10158967.

About KNOT Offshore Partners LP

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of the North Sea and Brazil. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is structured as a publicly traded master limited partnership. KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “KNOP.”

