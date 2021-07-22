KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) (“the Partnership”) plans to release its financial results for the Second Quarter of 2021 before opening of the market on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The Partnership also plans to host a conference call on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time) to discuss the results for the Second Quarter of 2021. All unitholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following options: