Moog Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast

Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) will release its third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings for the period ended July 3, 2021 on Friday, July 30, 2021. In conjunction with this release, Moog will host a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet. John Scannell, Chairman and CEO, and Jennifer Walter, CFO, will host the call.

Listeners can access the conference call live over the Internet at: https://www.moog.com/investors/communications. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site to download and install any necessary audio software.