FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend

FIS (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, announced today a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 24, 2021, to shareholders of record as of close of business on September 10, 2021.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005890/en/