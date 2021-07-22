MetLife Investment Management Broadens Investor Access to Public Fixed Income Strategies

Jude Driscoll, head of Public Fixed Income for MetLife Investment Management, said: “This CIT platform is a natural extension of MIM’s existing capabilities. For more than 20 years we have built a successful business managing pension and other institutional client assets, and as the defined benefit and defined contribution markets evolve, we recognize the need for a holistic defined contribution platform that encompasses a range of strategies.”

MetLife Investment Management (MIM) , the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), today announced it has completed the first phase of a Collective Investment Trust (CIT) offering with SEI Trust Company (STC) as the CIT Trustee. MIM’s suite of CITs will expand investor access to its Public Fixed Income strategies and capabilities , particularly for the defined contribution market.

The full MetLife Investment Management family of CITs include:

MetLife Short Duration 1-3 Year Collective Trust

MetLife Short Duration 1-5 Year Collective Trust

MetLife Intermediate Credit Collective Trust

MetLife Credit Collective Trust

MetLife Core Fixed Income Collective Trust

MetLife Core Plus Collective Trust

MetLife Long Credit Collective Trust

MetLife Long Government/Credit Collective Trust

MetLife High Yield Collective Trust

MetLife High Yield Mid-Grade Collective Trust

MetLife Emerging Market Debt Collective Trust

MetLife Multi-Sector Opportunistic Collective Trust

“Plan sponsors and their consultants are keenly aware that plan participants are looking for growth opportunities and yield before and after retirement. We believe that our platform, which includes strategies across the yield curve and asset classes, offers retirement plans a range of options to help attain their goals,” added Driscoll.

MIM’s CIT offering complements the firm’s existing separately managed account strategies available to clients, and represents the latest milestone in the growth of MIM’s Public Fixed Income platform, which now includes 141 investment professionals around the world and a portfolio management team averaging 23 years’ industry experience.

“Our philosophy and process remain steadfast, with a focus on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through a fully integrated team approach that leverages proprietary fundamental research and active trading. We believe our team-based culture and deep credit experience will help to enhance outcomes for plan participants,” said Driscoll. “Looking ahead, we will continue to evaluate the ever-changing market to carefully manage our range of fixed income strategies and drive real value for our clients.”