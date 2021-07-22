Dover Motorsports, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) will report its earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on the morning of Thursday, July 29, 2021. Commentary from the Company’s executive officers relative to the earnings release will be available on the Company’s website Thursday morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To listen to the commentary, please log on to www.dovermotorsports.com, select the investor relations tab and select DVD 2Q21 Earnings Announcement.