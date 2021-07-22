Alcon Reinforces Strength of Industry-Leading Ophthalmology Portfolio with Largest Surgical Device Scientific Presence at ASCRS 2021

“We are thrilled to be back in person at a large-scale meeting with our ophthalmology community for the first time since 2019,” said Sergio Duplan, President, North America at Alcon. “Alcon once again has a significant presence at ASCRS, highlighting our ongoing commitment to scientific and technological advancements as we continue to pave the path forward in ophthalmic surgical innovation.”

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people See Brilliantly, will present a breadth of data during the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) 2021 annual meeting, taking place July 23-27 in Las Vegas. More than 60 abstracts featuring Alcon ophthalmic products and equipment will be presented, reinforcing the Company’s industry-leading portfolio. The full abstract book, registration links for events taking place onsite and booth information is available at MyAlconatASCRS.com .

Of the abstracts to be presented, more than half will focus on Alcon’s market-leading presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens technologies, including AcrySof Vivity IQ IOL, AcrySof PanOptix IOL as well as the novel Clareon IOL. The optical designs and material of these IOLs provide patients a variety of options to See Brilliantly, reinforcing Alcon’s commitment to innovation in this space.

Reduced Spectacle Dependence and High Patient Satisfaction with VivityTM IOL, the first and only non-diffractive extended depth of focus (EDOF) IOL in the U.S.10

Key data continues to demonstrate that Vivity delivers an extended range of vision while maintaining a monofocal-like visual disturbance profile.1-4,10 Study findings are based on real-world, patient-reported outcomes for those implanted with the Vivity lens.1-4 The data affirms the results from a Vivity U.S. clinical trial, which demonstrated:

94% and 92% of Vivity patients reported very good or good vision at distance and arm’s length, respectively, without glasses in bright light, with vision of 20/20 at distance, greater than 20/25 at intermediate and functional near (20/32). 10,11*†

90% of patients implanted with Vivity were satisfied with their results and would get the lens again.11*‡

Presentations will also showcase additional Vivity results and key findings, including: