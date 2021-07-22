checkAd

Alcon Reinforces Strength of Industry-Leading Ophthalmology Portfolio with Largest Surgical Device Scientific Presence at ASCRS 2021

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people See Brilliantly, will present a breadth of data during the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) 2021 annual meeting, taking place July 23-27 in Las Vegas. More than 60 abstracts featuring Alcon ophthalmic products and equipment will be presented, reinforcing the Company’s industry-leading portfolio. The full abstract book, registration links for events taking place onsite and booth information is available at MyAlconatASCRS.com.

“We are thrilled to be back in person at a large-scale meeting with our ophthalmology community for the first time since 2019,” said Sergio Duplan, President, North America at Alcon. “Alcon once again has a significant presence at ASCRS, highlighting our ongoing commitment to scientific and technological advancements as we continue to pave the path forward in ophthalmic surgical innovation.”

Of the abstracts to be presented, more than half will focus on Alcon’s market-leading presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens technologies, including AcrySof Vivity IQ IOL, AcrySof PanOptix IOL as well as the novel Clareon IOL. The optical designs and material of these IOLs provide patients a variety of options to See Brilliantly, reinforcing Alcon’s commitment to innovation in this space.

Reduced Spectacle Dependence and High Patient Satisfaction with VivityTM IOL, the first and only non-diffractive extended depth of focus (EDOF) IOL in the U.S.10

Key data continues to demonstrate that Vivity delivers an extended range of vision while maintaining a monofocal-like visual disturbance profile.1-4,10 Study findings are based on real-world, patient-reported outcomes for those implanted with the Vivity lens.1-4 The data affirms the results from a Vivity U.S. clinical trial, which demonstrated:

  • 94% and 92% of Vivity patients reported very good or good vision at distance and arm’s length, respectively, without glasses in bright light, with vision of 20/20 at distance, greater than 20/25 at intermediate and functional near (20/32).10,11*†
  • 90% of patients implanted with Vivity were satisfied with their results and would get the lens again.11*‡

Presentations will also showcase additional Vivity results and key findings, including:

22:35 UhrAlcon Reinforces Strength of Industry-Leading Ophthalmology Portfolio with Largest Surgical Device Scientific Presence at ASCRS 2021
17.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 28/21
03.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 26/21
28.06.21Alcon Announces Executive Committee Changes
28.06.21Alcon Announces Executive Committee Changes
