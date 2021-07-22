checkAd

Travere Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced it will report second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 29, 2021 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Conference Call Information

Date: Thursday, July 29, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Dial-in numbers: +1 (855) 219-9219 (U.S.) or +1 (315) 625-6891 (International)
Confirmation code: 9790904
Live webcast: Travere.com in the “Events & Presentations” section of the “Investors” page

A replay of the call will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET, July 29, 2021 to 7:30 p.m. ET, August 5, 2021. The replay number is +1 (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (International), confirmation code 9790904.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com

Contact:
Chris Cline, CFA                                 
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
888-969-7879                                        
IR@travere.com





Disclaimer

