checkAd

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Reports Record Quarterly Earnings of $21.3 Million, Declares $0.28 Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 22:30  |  21   |   |   

BRYN MAWR, Pa., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) (the “Corporation”), parent of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $21.3 million, or $1.06 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $17.1 million, or $0.85 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and $15.0 million, or $0.75 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes due diligence and merger-related expenses related to the pending merger with WSFS Financial Corporation (“WSFS”) and other non-core income and expense items, as detailed in the appendix to this earnings release, was $21.6 million, or $1.08 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $18.7 million, or $0.93 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021. There were no meaningful non-core income or expense items for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Management believes the core net income measure is important in evaluating the Corporation’s performance on a more comparable basis between periods. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.

“We are excited to report record results, with second quarter net income exceeding $20 million for the first time in the Corporation’s history,” commented Frank Leto, President and Chief Executive Officer, continuing, “The hard work and dedication of our employees combined with an improving economy are reflected in our results. Preparation for the pending merger with WSFS are ongoing as management and staff are working diligently to ensure a smooth transition as we await regulatory approval.” In addition to regulatory approval, the merger with WSFS is subject to certain closing conditions.

On July 22, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, payable September 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 2, 2021.

SIGNIFICANT ITEMS OF NOTE

Results of Operations – Second Quarter 2021 Compared to First Quarter 2021

  • Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $21.3 million, or $1.06 diluted earnings per share, as compared to $17.1 million, or $0.85 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $35.2 million, a $458 thousand increase as compared to the linked quarter. The provision for credit losses (the “Provision”), which includes the provision for credit losses on loans and leases, off-balance sheet credit exposures, and accrued interest receivable on COVID-19 deferrals, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was a recovery of $6.6 million, as compared to a recovery of $5.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Total noninterest income increased $1.1 million, total noninterest expense decreased $2.2 million, and income tax expense increased $906 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021.

  • Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $35.2 million, a $458 thousand increase as compared to the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $35.3 million, a $454 thousand increase as compared to the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was positively impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $882 thousand, an increase of $367 thousand as compared to $515 thousand for the linked quarter. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $34.5 million, an increase of $87 thousand over the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.

    The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.17% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to 3.16% for the linked quarter. Adjusting for the impact of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.09% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to 3.11% for the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.

    The increase in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting was driven by a decrease of $474 thousand in interest expense on deposits partially offset by a decrease of $355 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the linked quarter.

    Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased $466 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. The rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 0.15%, a 7 basis point decrease as compared to the linked quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased $92.7 million as compared to the linked quarter.

    Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased $56 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. The tax-equivalent yield on average loans and leases for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 3.86%, a decrease of 4 basis points as compared to the linked quarter. Average loans and leases increased $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the linked quarter.
  • Noninterest income of $21.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased $1.1 million as compared to the linked quarter. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $1.2 million and $275 thousand in fees for wealth management services and net gain on sale of loans, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $306 thousand and $215 thousand in capital markets revenue and insurance commissions, respectively.

  • Noninterest expense of $35.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased $2.2 million as compared to the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease of $1.4 million in due diligence and merger-related expenses related to the pending merger with WSFS coupled with decreases of $463 thousand, $385 thousand, and $263 thousand in employee benefits, other operating expenses, and occupancy and bank premises expense, respectively.

  • A recovery of Provision of $6.6 million was recorded for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to a recovery of Provision of $5.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The recovery of Provision of $6.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily comprised of a $6.0 million recovery of provision for credit losses on loans and leases and a $570 thousand recovery of provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures. The difference in Provision between the two periods was driven by changes in current and forward-looking economic assumptions included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of June 30, 2021 as compared to March 31, 2021. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $2.4 million, an increase of $1.7 million as compared to $642 thousand for the first quarter of 2021.

  • The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 decreased to 21.92% as compared to 22.93% for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in effective tax rate was primarily due to $323 thousand in discrete tax items related to non-deductible merger-related expenses recognized in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $47 thousand recognized in the second quarter of 2021.

Results of Operations – Second Quarter 2021 Compared to Second Quarter 2020

  • Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $21.3 million, or $1.06 diluted earnings per share, as compared to $15.0 million, or $0.75 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $35.2 million, a decrease of $2.1 million as compared to the same period in 2020. A recovery of Provision of $6.6 million was recorded for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to a Provision of $3.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a difference of $10.0 million. The difference in Provision between the two periods was driven by the current and forward-looking economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of June 30, 2021 as compared to June 30, 2020. Total noninterest income increased $400 thousand, total noninterest expense decreased $36 thousand, and income tax expense increased $2.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020.

  • Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $35.2 million, a decrease of $2.1 million as compared to the same period in 2020. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $35.3 million, a decrease of $2.1 million as compared to the same period in 2020. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was positively impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $882 thousand as compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2020. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $34.5 million, a decrease of $2.0 million as compared to the same period in 2020. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.

    The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.17% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to 3.22% for the same period in 2020. Adjusting for the impacts of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.09% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to 3.13% for the same period in 2020. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.

    The decrease in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting was driven by a decrease of $6.0 million in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases, partially offset by decreases of $3.6 million and $227 thousand in interest paid on deposits and interest expense on short-term borrowings, respectively, and an increase of $128 thousand in tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.

    Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased $6.0 million as compared to the same period in 2020. The tax-equivalent yield on average loans and leases for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 3.86%, a 30 basis point decrease as compared to the same period in 2020. Average loans and leases decreased $328.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.

    Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased $3.5 million as compared to the same period in 2020. The rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 0.15%, a 46 basis point decrease as compared to the same period in 2020. Average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased $448.8 million as compared to the same period in 2020.

    Interest expense on short-term borrowings for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased $227 thousand as compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a $116.9 million decrease in average short-term borrowings for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020, coupled with a 58 basis point decrease in the rate paid for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.

    Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased $128 thousand as compared to the same period in 2020. The tax-equivalent yield on average available for sale investment securities for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 1.58%, a 58 basis point decrease as compared to the same period in 2020. Average available for sale investment securities increased $223.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.
  • Noninterest income of $21.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased $400 thousand as compared to the same period in 2020. The increase was driven by a $5.0 million increase in fees for wealth management services partially offset by decreases of $2.6 million and $1.7 million in net gain on sale of loans and capital markets revenue, respectively. The increase in fees for wealth management services was driven by the lack of non-recurring costs associated with the wind-down of BMT Investment Advisers, which had a $2.2 million impact on fees for wealth management services in the second quarter of 2020, as well as the $3.62 billion increase in wealth assets under management, administration, supervision and brokerage (“wealth assets”) between June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020. The decrease in net gain on sale of loans was driven by a $2.4 million gain on the sale of approximately $292.1 million of PPP loans in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Noninterest expense of $35.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased $36 thousand as compared to the same period in 2020. Decreases of $506 thousand, $404 thousand, and $226 thousand in other operating expenses, occupancy and bank premises expense, and salaries and wages, respectively, were partially offset by increases of $602 thousand, $266 thousand, and $217 thousand in Pennsylvania bank shares tax expense, merger-related expenses, and advertising expenses, respectively.

  • A recovery of Provision of $6.6 million was recorded for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to a Provision of $3.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of $10.0 million. The difference in Provision between the two periods was driven by changes in the current and forward-looking economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of June 30, 2021 as compared to June 30, 2020. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $2.4 million, a decrease of $1.0 million as compared to $3.4 million for the second quarter in 2020.

  • The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 increased to 21.92% as compared to 21.09% for the second quarter of 2020.

Financial Condition – June 30, 2021 Compared to December 31, 2020

  • Total assets as of June 30, 2021 were $4.96 billion, a decrease of $473.3 million from December 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by a $446.2 million decrease in available for sale investment securities.

  • Available for sale investment securities as of June 30, 2021 totaled $728.7 million, a decrease of $446.2 million from December 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the maturing, in January 2021, of $500.0 million of short-term U.S. Treasury securities included on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2020, partially offset by increases of $28.7 million and $23.6 million of mortgage-backed securities and U.S. Government and agency securities, respectively.

  • Total portfolio loans and leases of $3.62 billion as of June 30, 2021 decreased $11.0 million as compared to December 31, 2020. Increases of $51.7 million and $43.1 million in commercial and industrial loans and construction loans, respectively, were partially offset by decreases of $41.8 million, $25.0 million, $17.6 million and $15.9 million in residential mortgage 1st liens, owner-occupied commercial mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and nonowner-occupied commercial mortgages, respectively.

    As of the date of this earnings release, 9 consumer loans and leases in the amount of $1.2 million and 19 commercial loans in the amount of $31.1 million are within a deferral period under the Bank's COVID-19 related modification programs. Of those commercial loans within a deferral period, $29.2 million, or 94.0% of deferred commercial loans, continue to make interest-only payments.
  • The ACL on loans and leases was $39.2 million as of June 30, 2021 as compared to an ACL on loans and leases of $53.7 million as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $14.5 million. The difference in ACL on loans and leases between the two periods was driven by the current and forward-looking economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as projected prepayments, included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of June 30, 2021 as compared to December 31, 2020.

  • Deposits of $3.96 billion as of June 30, 2021 decreased $416.5 million from December 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases of $217.1 million, $202.0 million, $60.6 million, and $29.9 million in interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale non-maturity deposits, retail time deposits, and wholesale time deposits, respectively, offset by increases of $66.8 million, $19.6 million, and $6.7 million in noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, respectively. The decrease in wholesale non-maturity deposits was primarily due to a decrease of approximately $200.0 million of wholesale deposits in the first quarter of 2021, which was used to partially fund the purchase of $500.0 million of short-term U.S. Treasury securities included on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2020. The decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits was primarily driven by management's active management of excess liquidity in this current interest rate environment.

  • Borrowings of $182.5 million as of June 30, 2021, which include short-term borrowings, long-term FHLB advances, subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures, decreased $50.4 million from December 31, 2020, primarily due to a decrease of $50.6 million in short-term borrowings.

  • Wealth assets totaled $20.63 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $1.65 billion from December 31, 2020. As of June 30, 2021, wealth assets consisted of $13.02 billion of wealth assets where fees are set at fixed amounts, an increase of $1.16 billion from December 31, 2020, and $7.61 billion of wealth assets where fees are predominantly determined based on the market value of the assets held in their accounts, an increase of $492.7 million from December 31, 2020.

  • The capital ratios for the Bank and the Corporation, as of June 30, 2021, as shown in the attached tables, indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered “well capitalized.” In September 2020, the U.S. banking agencies issued a final rule that provides banking organizations with an alternative option to delay for two years an estimate of CECL’s effect on regulatory capital, relative to the incurred loss methodology’s effect on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. This final rule is consistent with the interim final rule issued by the U.S. banking agencies in March 2020. The current and prior quarter ratios reflect the Corporation's election of the five-year transition provision.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND SAFE HARBOR

This communication contains statements which, to the extent that they are not recitations of historical fact, may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may include financial and other projections as well as statements regarding the Corporation’s future plans, objectives, performance, revenues, growth, profits, operating expenses or the Corporation’s underlying assumptions. The words “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “strategy,” “plan,” “estimate,” “approximately,” “target,” “project,” “propose,” “possible,” “potential,” “should” and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (many of which are beyond the control of the Corporation) and are subject to risks and uncertainties (which change over time) and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility that the proposed transaction with WSFS does not close when expected or at all because required regulatory or other approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all; the delay in or failure to close for any other reason; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Corporation; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the right of one or both parties to terminate the merger agreement providing for the merger; the risk that the businesses of WSFS and the Corporation will not be integrated successfully; the possibility that the cost savings and any synergies or other anticipated benefits from the proposed transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; disruption from the proposed transaction making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, customers or other parties with whom the Corporation has business relationships; diversion of management time on merger-related issues; the reaction to the proposed transaction of our customers, employees and counterparties; uncertainty as to the extent of the duration, scope, and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Corporation. We refer you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and any updates to those risk factors set forth in the Corporation’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings, which have been filed by the Corporation with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Corporation or its businesses or operations. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Corporation undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as specifically required by law.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:      Frank Leto, President, CEO
610-581-4730
Mike Harrington, CFO
610-526-2466
     


Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation                          
Summary Financial Information (unaudited)                          
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                          
  As of or For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2021 		  June 30,
2020
Consolidated Balance Sheet (selected items)                          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 103,070     $ 37,089     $ 85,026     $ 241,763     $ 448,113          
Investment securities   749,536       761,877       1,198,346       584,529       550,974          
Loans held for sale   653       3,210       6,000       4,574       4,116          
Portfolio loans and leases   3,617,411       3,633,235       3,628,411       3,676,684       3,722,165          
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans and leases   (39,163 )     (47,562 )     (53,709 )     (56,428 )     (54,974 )        
Goodwill and other intangible assets   197,903       198,738       199,576       200,445       201,315          
Total assets   4,958,700       4,914,508       5,432,022       5,046,939       5,271,311          
Deposits - interest-bearing   2,491,102       2,537,534       2,974,411       2,783,188       3,026,152          
Deposits - non-interest-bearing   1,468,643       1,364,716       1,401,843       1,230,391       1,217,496          
Short-term borrowings   21,553       60,027       72,161       23,456       28,891          
Long-term FHLB advances   39,976       39,941       39,906       44,872       44,837          
Subordinated notes   98,973       98,928       98,883       98,839       98,794          
Jr. subordinated debentures   22,030       21,983       21,935       21,889       21,843          
Total liabilities   4,314,688       4,291,412       4,809,700       4,434,322       4,667,637          
Total shareholders' equity   644,012       623,096       622,322       612,617       603,674          
                           
Average Balance Sheet (selected items)                          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 86,383     $ 110,972     $ 245,904     $ 336,225     $ 195,966     $ 98,610     $ 123,148  
Investment securities   766,574       760,625       701,258       574,094       542,321       763,616       542,598  
Loans held for sale   1,008       1,203       2,836       4,393       3,805       1,105       3,062  
Portfolio loans and leases   3,610,471       3,606,011       3,654,736       3,697,102       3,936,227       3,608,253       3,836,146  
Total interest-earning assets   4,464,436       4,478,811       4,604,734       4,611,814       4,678,319       4,471,584       4,504,954  
Goodwill and intangible assets   198,356       199,208       200,060       200,931       201,823       198,780       202,292  
Total assets   4,937,707       4,968,542       5,124,702       5,157,588       5,226,074       4,953,039       5,035,495  
Deposits - interest-bearing   2,520,270       2,613,004       2,765,941       2,891,652       2,969,113       2,566,381       2,911,412  
Short-term borrowings   19,935       32,020       29,130       29,913       136,816       25,944       138,700  
Long-term FHLB advances   39,956       39,921       43,634       44,849       46,161       39,938       46,748  
Subordinated notes   98,949       98,904       98,860       98,815       98,770       98,926       98,748  
Jr. subordinated debentures   22,002       21,955       21,905       21,859       21,814       21,979       21,791  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,701,112       2,805,804       2,959,470       3,087,088       3,272,674       2,753,168       3,217,399  
Total liabilities   4,305,637       4,343,552       4,507,444       4,548,395       4,625,511       4,324,489       4,427,708  
Total shareholders' equity   632,070       624,990       617,258       609,193       600,563       628,550       607,787  
                           
Income Statement                          
Net interest income $ 35,239     $ 34,781     $ 35,037     $ 35,032     $ 37,385     $ 70,020     $ 73,718  
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses   (6,581 )     (5,246 )     (1,209 )     4,101       3,435       (11,827 )     38,785  
Noninterest income   20,966       19,841       22,006       21,099       20,566       40,807       38,866  
Noninterest expense   35,467       37,703       38,624       35,197       35,503       73,170       68,906  
Income tax expense   5,988       5,082       4,094       3,709       4,010       11,070       1,053  
Net income   21,331       17,083       15,534       13,124       15,003       38,414       3,840  
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest   (11 )     -       (3 )     (40 )     (32 )     (11 )     (32 )
Net income attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation   21,342       17,083       15,537       13,164       15,035       38,425       3,872  
Basic earnings per share   1.07       0.86       0.78       0.66       0.75       1.93       0.19  
Diluted earnings per share   1.06       0.85       0.78       0.66       0.75       1.92       0.19  
Net income (core) (1)   21,599       18,707       15,518       13,164       15,399       40,306       4,236  
Basic earnings per share (core) (1)   1.09       0.94       0.78       0.66       0.77       2.03       0.21  
Diluted earnings per share (core) (1)   1.08       0.93       0.77       0.66       0.77       2.01       0.21  
Dividends paid or accrued per share   0.27       0.27       0.27       0.27       0.26       0.54       0.52  
Profitability Indicators                          
Return on average assets   1.73 %     1.39 %     1.21 %     1.02 %     1.16 %     1.56 %     0.15 %
Return on average equity   13.54 %     11.09 %     10.01 %     8.60 %     10.07 %     12.33 %     1.28 %
Return on tangible equity(1)   20.31 %     16.87 %     15.44 %     13.47 %     15.86 %     18.62 %     2.63 %
Return on tangible equity (core)(1)   20.55 %     18.42 %     15.42 %     13.47 %     16.23 %     19.50 %     2.81 %
Return on average assets (core)(1)   1.75 %     1.53 %     1.20 %     1.02 %     1.19 %     1.64 %     0.17 %
Return on average equity (core)(1)   13.71 %     12.14 %     10.00 %     8.60 %     10.31 %     12.93 %     1.40 %
Tax-equivalent net interest margin   3.17 %     3.16 %     3.04 %     3.03 %     3.22 %     3.17 %     3.30 %
Efficiency ratio(1)   61.14 %     64.48 %     64.81 %     61.16 %     58.75 %     62.79 %     59.10 %
Share Data                          
Closing share price $ 42.19     $ 45.51     $ 30.60     $ 24.87     $ 27.66          
Book value per common share $ 32.40     $ 31.34     $ 31.18     $ 30.70     $ 30.29          
Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 22.48     $ 21.39     $ 21.22     $ 20.69     $ 20.23          
Price / book value   130.22 %     145.21 %     98.14 %     81.01 %     91.32 %        
Price / tangible book value(1)   187.68 %     212.76 %     144.20 %     120.20 %     136.73 %        
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding   20,050,819       20,050,736       20,027,658       20,021,617       20,008,219       20,047,156       20,077,159  
Shares outstanding, end of period   19,877,892       19,878,993       19,960,294       19,958,186       19,927,893          
Wealth Management Information:                          
Wealth assets under mgmt, administration, supervision and brokerage (2) $ 20,630,068     $ 20,059,371     $ 18,976,544     $ 17,244,307     $ 17,012,903          
Fees for wealth management services $ 14,031     $ 12,836     $ 12,588     $ 11,707     $ 9,069          
Capital Ratios(3)                          
Bryn Mawr Trust Company ("BMTC")                          
Tier I capital to risk weighted assets ("RWA")   12.50 %     12.01 %     11.53 %     12.02 %     11.68 %        
Total capital to RWA   13.41 %     13.11 %     12.75 %     13.27 %     12.93 %        
Tier I leverage ratio   9.96 %     9.47 %     8.79 %     9.16 %     8.75 %        
Tangible equity ratio (1)   9.89 %     9.41 %     8.27 %     9.36 %     8.67 %        
Common equity Tier I capital to RWA   12.50 %     12.01 %     11.53 %     12.02 %     11.68 %        
                           
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation ("BMBC")                          
Tier I capital to RWA   12.42 %     12.08 %     11.86 %     11.48 %     11.27 %        
Total capital to RWA   15.79 %     15.65 %     15.55 %     15.19 %     15.14 %        
Tier I leverage ratio   9.89 %     9.53 %     9.04 %     8.75 %     8.44 %        
Tangible equity ratio (1)   9.39 %     9.02 %     8.09 %     8.52 %     7.95 %        
Common equity Tier I capital to RWA   11.86 %     11.52 %     11.29 %     10.92 %     10.71 %        
                           
Asset Quality Indicators                          
Net loan and lease charge-offs ("NCO"s) $ 2,391     $ 642     $ 2,340     $ 2,187     $ 3,398     $ 3,033     $ 7,471  
                           
Loans and leases risk-rated Special Mention $ 83,009     $ 74,595     $ 68,892     $ 48,267     $ 55,171          
Total classified loans and leases   90,153       129,120       153,011       175,501       154,687          
Total criticized loans and leases $ 173,162     $ 203,715     $ 221,903     $ 223,768     $ 209,858          
                           
Nonperforming loans and leases ("NPL"s) $ 10,665     $ 5,197     $ 5,306     $ 8,597     $ 8,418          
Other real estate owned ("OREO")   -       -       -       -       -          
Total nonperforming assets ("NPA"s) $ 10,665     $ 5,197     $ 5,306     $ 8,597     $ 8,418          
                           
Nonperforming loans and leases 30 or more days past due $ 3,041     $ 1,903     $ 2,001     $ 4,153     $ 3,223          
Performing loans and leases 30 to 89 days past due   3,168       5,396       10,847       9,351       10,022          
Performing loans and leases 90 or more days past due   -       -       -       -       -          
Total delinquent loans and leases $ 6,209     $ 7,299     $ 12,848     $ 13,504     $ 13,245          
                           
Delinquent loans and leases to total loans and leases   0.17 %     0.20 %     0.35 %     0.37 %     0.36 %        
Delinquent performing loans and leases to total loans and leases   0.09 %     0.15 %     0.30 %     0.25 %     0.27 %        
NCOs / average loans and leases (annualized)   0.27 %     0.07 %     0.25 %     0.24 %     0.35 %     0.17 %     0.39 %
NPLs / total portfolio loans and leases   0.29 %     0.14 %     0.15 %     0.23 %     0.23 %        
NPAs / total loans and leases and OREO   0.29 %     0.14 %     0.15 %     0.23 %     0.23 %        
NPAs / total assets   0.22 %     0.11 %     0.10 %     0.17 %     0.16 %        
ACL on loans and leases / NPLs   367.21 %     915.18 %     1012.23 %     656.37 %     653.05 %        
ACL / classified loans and leases   43.44 %     36.84 %     35.10 %     32.15 %     35.54 %        
ACL / criticized loans and leases   22.62 %     23.35 %     24.20 %     25.22 %     26.20 %        
ACL on loans and leases / portfolio loans   1.08 %     1.31 %     1.48 %     1.53 %     1.48 %        
ACL on loans and leases for originated loans and leases / Originated loans and leases (1)   1.10 %     1.33 %     1.50 %     1.56 %     1.51 %        
(Total ACL on loans and leases + Loan mark) / Total Gross portfolio loans and leases (1)   1.21 %     1.46 %     1.65 %     1.73 %     1.69 %        
                           
Troubled debt restructurings ("TDR"s) included in NPLs $ 893     $ 1,480     $ 1,737     $ 1,393     $ 1,792          
TDRs in compliance with modified terms   5,629       6,967       7,046       8,590       10,013          
Total TDRs $ 6,522     $ 8,447     $ 8,783     $ 9,983     $ 11,805          
                           
(1) Non-GAAP measure - see Appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation.
(2) Brokerage assets represent assets held at a registered broker dealer under a clearing agreement.
(3) Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed. Beginning with the March 31, 2020 call report, the capital ratios reflect the Corporation’s election of a five-year transition provision to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period.
 


Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation                  
Detailed Balance Sheets (unaudited)                  
(dollars in thousands)                  
                   
  June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 10,829     $ 10,311     $ 11,287     $ 15,670     $ 16,408  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   103,070       37,089       85,026       241,763       448,113  
Cash and cash equivalents   113,899       47,400       96,313       257,433       464,521  
Investment securities, available for sale   728,738       738,974       1,174,964       564,774       530,581  
Investment securities, held to maturity   12,532       14,126       14,759       11,725       12,592  
Investment securities, trading   8,266       8,777       8,623       8,030       7,801  
Loans held for sale   653       3,210       6,000       4,574       4,116  
Portfolio loans and leases, originated   3,414,256       3,405,128       3,380,727       3,396,068       3,422,890  
Portfolio loans and leases, acquired   203,155       228,107       247,684       280,616       299,275  
Total portfolio loans and leases   3,617,411       3,633,235       3,628,411       3,676,684       3,722,165  
Less: Allowance for credit losses on originated loan and leases   (37,590 )     (45,285 )     (50,783 )     (52,968 )     (51,659 )
Less: Allowance for credit losses on acquired loan and leases   (1,573 )     (2,277 )     (2,926 )     (3,460 )     (3,315 )
Total allowance for credit losses on loans and leases   (39,163 )     (47,562 )     (53,709 )     (56,428 )     (54,974 )
Net portfolio loans and leases   3,578,248       3,585,673       3,574,702       3,620,256       3,667,191  
Premises and equipment   54,178       55,510       56,662       60,369       61,778  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   33,759       33,848       34,601       38,536       39,348  
Accrued interest receivable   13,519       15,058       15,440       16,609       15,577  
Mortgage servicing rights   2,173       2,493       2,626       2,881       3,440  
Bank owned life insurance   60,993       60,721       60,393       60,072       59,728  
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock   4,332       5,986       12,666       4,506       4,506  
Goodwill   184,012       184,012       184,012       184,012       184,012  
Intangible assets   13,891       14,726       15,564       16,433       17,303  
Other investments   18,206       17,811       17,742       17,129       17,055  
Other assets   131,301       126,183       156,955       179,600       181,762  
Total assets $ 4,958,700     $ 4,914,508     $ 5,432,022     $ 5,046,939     $ 5,271,311  
                   
Liabilities                  
Deposits                  
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,468,643     $ 1,364,716     $ 1,401,843     $ 1,230,391     $ 1,217,496  
Interest-bearing   2,491,102       2,537,534       2,974,411       2,783,188       3,026,152  
Total deposits   3,959,745       3,902,250       4,376,254       4,013,579       4,243,648  
Short-term borrowings   21,553       60,027       72,161       23,456       28,891  
Long-term FHLB advances   39,976       39,941       39,906       44,872       44,837  
Subordinated notes   98,973       98,928       98,883       98,839       98,794  
Jr. subordinated debentures   22,030       21,983       21,935       21,889       21,843  
Operating lease liabilities   39,400       39,543       40,284       42,895       43,693  
Accrued interest payable   5,393       6,358       6,277       7,984       7,907  
Other liabilities   127,618       122,382       154,000       180,808       178,024  
Total liabilities   4,314,688       4,291,412       4,809,700       4,434,322       4,667,637  
                   
Shareholders' equity                  
Common stock   24,715       24,715       24,714       24,710       24,662  
Paid-in capital in excess of par value   382,655       382,202       381,653       380,770       380,167  
Less: common stock held in treasury, at cost   (91,825 )     (91,774 )     (89,164 )     (89,100 )     (88,612 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax   4,798       154       8,948       10,139       9,019  
Retained earnings   324,450       308,569       296,941       286,865       279,165  
Total Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shareholders' equity   644,793       623,866       623,092       613,384       604,401  
Noncontrolling interest   (781 )     (770 )     (770 )     (767 )     (727 )
Total shareholders' equity   644,012       623,096       622,322       612,617       603,674  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,958,700     $ 4,914,508     $ 5,432,022     $ 5,046,939     $ 5,271,311  
                                       


Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation                  
Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited)                  
(dollars in thousands)                  
  Portfolio Loans and Leases as of
  June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020
Commercial real estate - nonowner-occupied $ 1,419,626     $ 1,408,240     $ 1,435,575     $ 1,382,757     $ 1,375,904  
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied   553,464       578,747       578,509       568,219       542,688  
Home equity lines of credit   151,692       157,418       169,337       179,125       194,767  
Residential mortgage - 1st liens   579,657       602,584       621,369       660,923       695,270  
Residential mortgage - junior liens   25,534       27,400       23,795       26,150       33,644  
Construction   204,358       187,472       161,308       186,415       212,374  
Total real estate loans   2,934,331       2,961,861       2,989,893       3,003,589       3,054,647  
Commercial & Industrial   498,097       486,824       446,438       465,315       457,529  
Consumer   44,814       39,226       39,683       47,043       43,762  
Leases   140,169       145,324       152,397       160,737       166,227  
Total non-real estate loans and leases   683,080       671,374       638,518       673,095       667,518  
Total portfolio loans and leases $ 3,617,411     $ 3,633,235     $ 3,628,411     $ 3,676,684     $ 3,722,165  
                   
                   
  Nonperforming Loans and Leases as of
  June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020
Commercial real estate - nonowner-occupied $ 396     $ 56     $ 57     $ 849     $ 245  
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied   1,057       1,355       1,659       3,597       4,046  
Home equity lines of credit   945       532       729       890       915  
Residential mortgage - 1st liens   4,072       645       99       862       912  
Residential mortgage - junior liens   181       184       85       50       72  
Construction   216       -       -       -       -  
Total nonperforming real estate loans   6,867       2,772       2,629       6,248       6,190  
Commercial & Industrial   3,049       1,490       1,775       1,784       1,973  
Consumer   24       40       30       31       36  
Leases   725       895       872       534       219  
Total nonperforming non-real estate loans and leases   3,798       2,425       2,677       2,349       2,228  
Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases $ 10,665     $ 5,197     $ 5,306     $ 8,597     $ 8,418  
                   
                   
  Net Loan and Lease Charge-Offs (Recoveries) for the Three Months Ended
  June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020
Commercial real estate - nonowner-occupied $ -     $ -     $ 240     $ (2 )   $ (4 )
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied   (470 )     189       382       494       1,234  
Home equity lines of credit   46       -       -       -       (4 )
Residential mortgage - 1st liens   23       1       -       (13 )     420  
Residential mortgage - junior liens   -       -       -       -       -  
Construction   115       (1 )     (1 )     (1 )     (1 )
Total net charge-offs of real estate loans   (286 )     189       621       478       1,645  
Commercial & Industrial   2,323       (54 )     897       1,522       499  
Consumer   145       107       409       134       238  
Leases   209       400       413       53       1,016  
Total net charge-offs of non-real estate loans and leases   2,677       453       1,719       1,709       1,753  
Total net charge-offs $ 2,391     $ 642     $ 2,340     $ 2,187     $ 3,398  
                                       


Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation                  
Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited)                  
(dollars in thousands)                  
  Investment Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Value
  June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020
U.S. Treasury securities $ 100     $ 100     $ 500,100     $ 100   $ 100
Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies   116,701       110,413       93,098       90,928     114,149
State & political subdivisions - tax-free   2,168       2,168       2,171       3,178     4,583
Mortgage-backed securities   482,585       497,328       453,857       431,822     377,204
Collateralized mortgage obligations   15,145       17,073       19,263       22,253     25,873
Collateralized loan obligations   99,635       99,666       94,404       6,500     -
Corporate bonds   11,754       11,576       11,421       9,343     8,022
Other debt securities   650       650       650       650     650
Total investment securities available for sale, at fair value $ 728,738     $ 738,974     $ 1,174,964     $ 564,774   $ 530,581
                   
                   
  Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investment Securities Available for Sale
  June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020
U.S. Treasury securities $ -     $ -     $ 5     $ -   $ -
Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies   (842 )     (2,597 )     649       995     1,103
State & political subdivisions - tax-free   12       16       22       27     30
Mortgage-backed securities   8,432       8,957       12,282       12,901     11,683
Collateralized mortgage obligations   458       522       583       662     702
Collateralized loan obligations   120       151       (96 )     -     -
Corporate bonds   754       576       421       343     22
Total unrealized gains on investment securities available for sale $ 8,934     $ 7,625     $ 13,866     $ 14,928   $ 13,540
                   
                   
  Deposits
  June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020
Interest-bearing deposits:                  
Interest-bearing demand $ 668,664     $ 671,854     $ 885,802     $ 815,561   $ 910,441
Money market   1,183,252       1,201,115       1,163,620       1,199,429     1,239,523
Savings   289,108       286,124       282,406       245,167     249,636
Retail time deposits   270,926       301,702       331,527       366,245     400,186
Wholesale non-maturity deposits   73,011       70,605       275,011       77,356     146,463
Wholesale time deposits   6,141       6,134       36,045       79,430     79,903
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,491,102       2,537,534       2,974,411       2,783,188     3,026,152
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,468,643       1,364,716       1,401,843       1,230,391     1,217,496
Total deposits $ 3,959,745     $ 3,902,250     $ 4,376,254     $ 4,013,579   $ 4,243,648
                                   



Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation                          
Detailed Income Statements (unaudited)                          
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                          
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2021 		  June 30,
2020
Interest income:                          
Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 34,638     $ 34,578     $ 35,632     $ 36,799     $ 40,690     $ 69,216     $ 83,485  
Interest on cash and cash equivalents   16       22       62       85       37       38       148  
Interest on investment securities   2,996       3,050       2,717       2,658       2,894       6,046       6,095  
Total interest income   37,650       37,650       38,411       39,542       43,621       75,300       89,728  
Interest expense:                          
Interest on deposits   958       1,424       1,891       2,967       4,476       2,382       12,113  
Interest on short-term borrowings   5       10       9       8       232       15       685  
Interest on FHLB advances   205       203       226       234       155       408       399  
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures   199       198       205       207       229       397       524  
Interest on subordinated notes   1,044       1,034       1,043       1,094       1,144       2,078       2,289  
Total interest expense   2,411       2,869       3,374       4,510       6,236       5,280       16,010  
Net interest income   35,239       34,781       35,037       35,032       37,385       70,020       73,718  
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses ("PCL")   (6,581 )     (5,246 )     (1,209 )     4,101       3,435       (11,827 )     38,785  
Net interest income after PCL   41,820       40,027       36,246       30,931       33,950       81,847       34,933  
Noninterest income:                          
Fees for wealth management services   14,031       12,836       12,588       11,707       9,069       26,867       20,237  
Insurance commissions   1,249       1,464       1,393       1,682       1,303       2,713       2,836  
Capital markets revenue   1,290       1,596       841       3,314       2,975       2,886       5,336  
Service charges on deposits   733       696       756       663       603       1,429       1,449  
Loan servicing and other fees   397       304       360       373       452       701       913  
Net gain on sale of loans   525       250       842       1,021       3,134       775       3,916  
Net gain on sale of long-lived assets   -       6       2,297       -       -       6       -  
Net gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned   -       -       -       -       -       -       148  
Dividends on FHLB and FRB stocks   239       222       337       127       243       461       687  
Other operating income   2,502       2,467       2,592       2,212       2,787       4,969       3,344  
Total noninterest income   20,966       19,841       22,006       21,099       20,566       40,807       38,866  
Noninterest expense:                          
Salaries and wages   16,700       16,830       17,730       17,201       16,926       33,530       33,915  
Employee benefits   3,224       3,687       2,858       3,026       3,221       6,911       6,721  
Occupancy and bank premises   2,629       2,892       3,624       3,055       3,033       5,521       6,048  
Furniture, fixtures and equipment   2,188       2,242       2,400       2,481       2,120       4,430       4,551  
Impairment of long-lived assets   -       -       1,605       -       -       -       -  
Advertising   413       176       554       458       196       589       597  
Amortization of intangible assets   835       838       869       870       910       1,673       1,828  
Due diligence, merger-related and merger integration expenses   266       1,646       -       -       -       1,912       -  
Professional fees   1,629       1,433       1,767       1,718       1,575       3,062       2,943  
Pennsylvania bank shares tax   718       749       (339 )     115       116       1,467       232  
Data processing   1,444       1,404       1,501       1,403       1,479       2,848       2,873  
Other operating expenses   5,421       5,806       6,055       4,870       5,927       11,227       9,198  
Total noninterest expense   35,467       37,703       38,624       35,197       35,503       73,170       68,906  
Income before income taxes   27,319       22,165       19,628       16,833       19,013       49,484       4,893  
Income tax expense   5,988       5,082       4,094       3,709       4,010       11,070       1,053  
Net income $ 21,331     $ 17,083     $ 15,534     $ 13,124     $ 15,003     $ 38,414     $ 3,840  
Net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest   (11 )     -       (3 )     (40 )     (32 )     (11 )     (32 )
Net income attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation $ 21,342     $ 17,083     $ 15,537     $ 13,164     $ 15,035     $ 38,425     $ 3,872  
                           
Per share data:                          
Weighted average shares outstanding   19,878,981       19,907,873       19,958,567       19,945,634       19,926,737       19,893,347       19,989,948  
Dilutive common shares   171,838       142,863       69,091       75,983       81,482       153,809       87,211  
Weighted average diluted shares   20,050,819       20,050,736       20,027,658       20,021,617       20,008,219       20,047,156       20,077,159  
Basic earnings per common share $ 1.07     $ 0.86     $ 0.78     $ 0.66     $ 0.75     $ 1.93     $ 0.19  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.06     $ 0.85     $ 0.78     $ 0.66     $ 0.75     $ 1.92     $ 0.19  
Dividends paid or accrued per common share $ 0.27     $ 0.27     $ 0.27     $ 0.27     $ 0.26     $ 0.54     $ 0.52  
Effective tax rate   21.92 %     22.93 %     20.86 %     22.03 %     21.09 %     22.37 %     21.52 %
                                                       




Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation    
Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Margin (unaudited)
    
(dollars in thousands)    
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
  Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid   Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid
                                             
Assets:                                            
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks $86,383 $16 0.07% $110,972 $22 0.08% $245,904 $62 0.10% $336,225 $85 0.10% $195,966 $37 0.08%   $98,610 $38 0.08% $123,148 $148 0.24%
Investment securities - available for sale:                                            
Taxable 742,212 2,915 1.58% 735,508 2,947 1.62% 675,642 2,561 1.51% 550,199 2,562 1.85% 516,823 2,775 2.16%   738,879 5,861 1.60% 516,534 5,840 2.27%
Tax-exempt 2,168 14 2.59% 2,170 14 2.62% 2,490 16 2.56% 3,690 23 2.48% 4,572 26 2.29%   2,169 28 2.60% 4,740 54 2.29%
Total investment securities - available for sale 744,380 2,929 1.58% 737,678 2,961 1.63% 678,132 2,577 1.51% 553,889 2,585 1.86% 521,395 2,801 2.16%   741,048 5,889 1.60% 521,274 5,894 2.27%
                                             
Investment securities - held to maturity 13,414 49 1.47% 14,329 73 2.07% 15,093 57 1.50% 12,248 57 1.85% 13,126 73 2.24%   13,869 123 1.79% 13,160 160 2.44%
Investment securities - trading 8,780 21 0.96% 8,618 19 0.89% 8,033 86 4.26% 7,957 21 1.05% 7,800 24 1.24%   8,699 40 0.93% 8,164 49 1.21%
                                             
Loans and leases * 3,611,479 34,730 3.86% 3,607,214 34,674 3.90% 3,657,572 35,734 3.89% 3,701,495 36,901 3.97% 3,940,032 40,779 4.16%   3,609,358 69,404 3.88% 3,839,208 83,677 4.38%
                                             
Total interest-earning assets 4,464,436 37,745 3.39% 4,478,811 37,749 3.42% 4,604,734 38,516 3.33% 4,611,814 39,649 3.42% 4,678,319 43,714 3.76%   4,471,584 75,494 3.40% 4,504,954 89,928 4.01%
                                             
Cash and due from banks 9,741     10,824     13,192     16,557     16,263       10,279     14,371    
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (47,192)     (53,582)     (55,634)     (55,285)     (54,113)       (50,369)     (39,950)    
Other assets 510,722     532,489     562,410     584,502     585,605       521,545     556,120    
                                             
Total assets $4,937,707     $4,968,542     $5,124,702     $5,157,588     $5,226,074       $4,953,039     $5,035,495    
                                             
Liabilities:                                            
                                             
Interest-bearing deposits:                                            
Savings, NOW and market rate deposits $2,154,206 $274 0.05% $2,178,730 $374 0.07% $2,285,807 $495 0.09% $2,282,591 $1,042 0.18% $2,313,150 $2,341 0.41%   $2,166,401 $648 0.06% $2,255,215 $7,322 0.65%
Wholesale deposits 78,936 76 0.39% 117,710 257 0.89% 130,660 293 0.89% 223,527 465 0.83% 245,052 486 0.80%   98,215 333 0.68% 249,186 1,463 1.18%
Retail time deposits 287,128 608 0.85% 316,564 793 1.02% 349,474 1,103 1.26% 385,534 1,460 1.51% 410,911 1,649 1.61%   301,765 1,401 0.94% 407,011 3,328 1.64%
Total interest-bearing deposits 2,520,270 958 0.15% 2,613,004 1,424 0.22% 2,765,941 1,891 0.27% 2,891,652 2,967 0.41% 2,969,113 4,476 0.61%   2,566,381 2,382 0.19% 2,911,412 12,113 0.84%
                                             
Borrowings:                                            
Short-term borrowings 19,935 5 0.10% 32,020 10 0.13% 29,130 9 0.12% 29,913 8 0.11% 136,816 232 0.68%   25,944 15 0.12% 138,700 685 0.99%
Long-term FHLB advances 39,956 205 2.06% 39,921 203 2.06% 43,634 226 2.06% 44,849 234 2.08% 46,161 155 1.35%   39,938 408 2.06% 46,748 399 1.72%
Subordinated notes 98,949 1,044 4.23% 98,904 1,034 4.24% 98,860 1,043 4.20% 98,815 1,094 4.40% 98,770 1,144 4.66%   98,926 2,078 4.24% 98,748 2,289 4.66%
Jr. subordinated debt 22,002 199 3.63% 21,955 198 3.66% 21,905 205 3.72% 21,859 207 3.77% 21,814 229 4.22%   21,979 397 3.64% 21,791 524 4.84%
Total borrowings 180,842 1,453 3.22% 192,800 1,445 3.04% 193,529 1,483 3.05% 195,436 1,543 3.14% 303,561 1,760 2.33%   186,787 2,898 3.13% 305,987 3,897 2.56%
                                             
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,701,112 2,411 0.36% 2,805,804 2,869 0.41% 2,959,470 3,374 0.45% 3,087,088 4,510 0.58% 3,272,674 6,236 0.77%   2,753,168 5,280 0.39% 3,217,399 16,010 1.00%
                                             
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,437,442     1,345,253     1,267,795     1,220,570     1,126,139       1,391,602     1,010,202    
Other liabilities 167,083     192,495     280,179     240,737     226,698       179,719     200,107    
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,604,525     1,537,748     1,547,974     1,461,307     1,352,837       1,571,321     1,210,309    
                                             
Total liabilities 4,305,637     4,343,552     4,507,444     4,548,395     4,625,511       4,324,489     4,427,708    
                                             
Shareholders' equity 632,070     624,990     617,258     609,193     600,563       628,550     607,787    
                                             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $4,937,707     $4,968,542     $5,124,702     $5,157,588     $5,226,074       $4,953,039     $5,035,495    
                                             
Net interest spread     3.03%     3.01%     2.88%     2.84%     2.99%       3.01%     3.01%
Effect of noninterest-bearing sources     0.14%     0.15%     0.16%     0.19%     0.23%       0.16%     0.29%
                                             
Tax-equivalent net interest margin   $35,334 3.17%   $34,880 3.16%   $35,142 3.04%   $35,139 3.03%   $37,478 3.22%     $70,214 3.17%   $73,918 3.30%
                                             
Tax-equivalent adjustment   $95 0.01%   $99 0.01%   $105 0.01%   $107 0.01%   $93 0.01%     $194 0.01%   $200 0.01%
                                             
Supplemental Information Regarding Accretion of Fair Value Marks                                        
  Interest Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate   Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate   Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate   Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate   Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate     Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate   Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate
Loans and leases Income $950 0.11%   $539 0.06%   $921 0.10%   $784 0.08%   $1,017 0.10%     $1,489 0.08%   $1,927 0.10%
Retail time deposits Expense $(50) -0.07   $(58) -0.07   $(78) -0.09   $(96) -0.10   $(103) -0.10     (108) -0.07   (221) -0.11
Long-term FHLB advances Expense $70 0.70%   $35 0.36%   $35 0.32%   $34 0.30%   $35 0.30%     70 0.35%   69 0.30%
Jr. subordinated debt Expense $48 0.88%   $47 0.87%   $46 0.84%   $46 0.84%   $45 0.83%     95 0.87%   90 0.83%
Net interest income from fair value marks   $882     $515     $918     $800     $1,040       $1,432     $ 1,989  
Purchase accounting effect on tax-equivalent margin     0.08%     0.05%     0.08%     0.07%     0.09%       0.06%     0.09%
                                             
* Average loans and leases include portfolio loans and leases, and loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans are also included in the average loan and leases balances.    


Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation                          
Appendix - Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Performance Measures (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                          
                           
Statement on Non-GAAP Measures: The Corporation believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor’s proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Corporation. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Corporation’s performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
                           
  As of or For the Three Months Ended   As of or For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2021 		  June 30,
2020
Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Income (core):                          
Net income attributable to BMBC (a GAAP measure) $ 21,342     $ 17,083     $ 15,537     $ 13,164     $ 15,035     $ 38,425     $ 3,872  
Less: Tax-effected non-core noninterest income:                          
Gain on sale of PPP loans   -       -       -       -       (1,905 )     -       (1,905 )
BMT Investment Advisers wind-down costs   -       -       -       -       1,744       -       1,744  
Gain on sale of building   -       -       (1,813 )     -       -       -       -  
Add: Tax-effected non-core noninterest expense items:                          
Due diligence, merger-related and merger integration expenses   257       1,624       -       -       -       1,881       -  
BMT Investment Advisers wind-down costs   -       -       -       -       100       -       100  
Severance associated with staff reduction   -       -       -       -       425       -       425  
Gain on early lease termination   -       -       (107 )     -       -       -       -  
Impairment of long-lived assets   -       -       1,268       -       -       -       -  
Disposal expense of premises and equipment   -       -       633       -       -       -       -  
Net income (core) (a non-GAAP measure) $ 21,599     $ 18,707     $ 15,518     $ 13,164     $ 15,399     $ 40,306     $ 4,236  
                           
Calculation of Basic and Diluted Earnings per Common Share (core):                          
Weighted average common shares outstanding   19,878,981       19,907,873       19,958,567       19,945,634       19,926,737       19,893,347       19,989,948  
Dilutive common shares   171,838       142,863       69,091      