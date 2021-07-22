checkAd

Cyclerion Therapeutics to Present Clinical Trial Design for CY6463 Phase 2a Study in Participants with Alzheimer’s Disease with Vascular Pathology at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC)

Research to be presented highlighting potential of neuropsychological biomarkers to guide the clinical development of Cyclerion’s investigational therapeutics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function, today announced that it will present clinical trial design for a Phase 2a study of its lead development candidate, CY6463, in participants with Alzheimer’s disease with vascular pathology at the upcoming Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC). AAIC will be held July 26-30, 2021, virtually and in Denver, CO.

In addition, Anna Marin, a researcher in the laboratory of Dr. Andrew Budson and Dr. Katherine Turk in the Department of Neurology, Boston University School of Medicine and Center for Translational and Cognitive Neuroscience, VA Boston Healthcare System, will present results from the Cyclerion sponsored study on peak alpha frequency and N200 latency as predictors of neuropsychological performance in a memory disorders clinic. This pioneering work provides insights into the relationships between electrophysiological measures and cognitive performance in patients with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Cyclerion identified changes in electrophysiological measures in the recent Phase 1 Translational Pharmacology study and will be evaluating electrophysiological and cognitive endpoints in the Phase 2a study in participants with Alzheimer’s disease with vascular pathology.

Cyclerion Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Clinical trial design for a Phase 2a study evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and CNS activity of CY6463 in participants with Alzheimer’s disease with vascular pathology

Poster Number: P-54463

Presenter: Chad Glasser, Ph.D., Director of Clinical Research, Cyclerion Therapeutics

Authors: Chad Glasser, Jennifer Chickering, Phebe Wilson, Emily Florine, Chris Winrow, Chris Wright

The poster presentation will be available beginning at 8 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. ET Monday, July 26, on the AAIC meeting platform. The poster will also be available on the News & Events page of the Cyclerion website https://ir.cyclerion.com/news-events/event-calendar.

Center for Translational and Cognitive Neuroscience Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Peak alpha frequency and N200 latency as predictors of neuropsychological performance in a memory disorders clinic

