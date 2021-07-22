Beyond Meat to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. , July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, announced today it will report financial results for the second quarter ended July 3, 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021 after market close.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 212-231-2927. There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.beyondmeat.com. The webcast will also be archived.