Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MIAMI, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) (together with NCL Corporation Ltd., “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings” or the “Company”) announced today it will report second quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time with a conference call to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://www.nclhltd.com/investors . A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for 30 days following the call.



