CPS Technologies Corporation Conference Call Notification

NORTON, Mass., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:CPSH) today released instructions for its quarterly investor conference call which will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 4:45 P.M. (Eastern). Michael McCormack, President and Chief Executive Officer and Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s financial results for the three and six months ended June 26, 2021.



Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial:

1-833-953-1394

Conference ID: 1989645