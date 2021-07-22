checkAd

McKesson Corporation Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Tender Offer

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) (the “Company”) today announced the determination of the Full Tender Offer Consideration, as shown in the table below, for its previously announced cash tender offer to purchase up to $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount (the “Offer”) of its outstanding 6.00% Notes due 2041 (the “6.00% Notes”), 4.883% Notes due 2044 (the “4.883% Notes”), 7.65% Debentures due 2027 (the “7.65% Debentures”), 4.750% Notes due 2029 (the “4.750% Notes”), 3.950% Notes due 2028 (the “3.950% Notes”), 2.85% Notes due 2023 (the “2.85% Notes”) and 3.796% Notes due 2024 (the “3.796% Notes” and together with the 6.00% Notes, the 4.883% Notes, the 7.65% Debentures, the 4.750% Notes, the 3.950% Notes and the 2.85% Notes, the “Notes”, and each, a “series” of Notes). The Company also announced that it has increased the aggregate principal amount of the Notes it will purchase pursuant to the Offer from $500,000,000 to $922,154,000 (as increased, the “Tender Cap”) in order to accept all of the Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Time (as defined below). Except as described in this press release, all other terms of the Offer as described in the Offer Documents (as defined below) remain unchanged.

On July 8, 2021, the Company commenced the Offer in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated July 8, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”), and the related letter of transmittal (the “Letter of Transmittal” and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the “Offer Documents”). Select terms of the Offer are described in the table below:

