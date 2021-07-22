checkAd

W&T Offshore Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) today announced the timing of its second quarter 2021 earnings release and conference call.

The Company said it will issue its second quarter 2021 earnings release on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, after the close of trading on the NYSE and host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results on Wednesday morning, August 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.)

Interested parties may participate by dialing (844) 739-3797. International parties may dial (412) 317-5713. Participants should request to be joined to the “W&T Offshore, Inc. Conference Call.” This call will also be webcast and available on W&T Offshore’s website at www.wtoffshore.com under “Investors.”  An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 42 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 709,000 gross acres, including approximately 500,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 209,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.

CONTACT: Al Petrie
Investor Relations Coordinator
apetrie@wtoffshore.com
713-297-8024 		Janet Yang
EVP & CFO
investorrelations@wtoffshore.com
713-513-8689




