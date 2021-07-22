PeoplesBank Announces Relocation and Expansion of Its Hunt Valley Financial Center

YORK, Pa., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PeoplesBank, a Codorus Valley Company, a financial services subsidiary of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc., announced plans to relocate and expand its Hunt Valley Financial Center in December 2021, pending regulatory approval. This new location has increased capacity to consolidate business, mortgage, and wealth operations in Maryland and provide clients an enhanced retail banking experience. The proposed location at 203 International Circle, Hunt Valley, Maryland is centrally located in a high traffic area, while remaining within close proximity to the current Hunt Valley location.



The Connections Center concept is planned for this location, which includes conversation spaces to meet with a Financial Mentor, the vision board experience, and a concierge area to assist clients with their digital banking needs. This will be the first Connections Center in Maryland and the third for PeoplesBank. In addition, drive-thru service and a drive-thru ATM will be available for clients. The loan processing offices at Bel Air and Hunt Valley will be consolidated into this new Hunt Valley location.