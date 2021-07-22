checkAd

AzurRx BioPharma Announces $3.0 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX), (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced today that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis 5,454,546 shares of common stock of the Company, at a price to the public of $0.55 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about July 27, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Company has granted to the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 818,181 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to AzurRx, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses and assuming no exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional common stock, are expected to be approximately $3.0 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for milestone payments due under our license agreements and for other general corporate purposes, which may include product manufacturing, clinical development, acquisitions or investments in complementary businesses, products or technologies, and/or increases in working capital.

The shares of common stock are being offered by the Company pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-256476) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 26, 2021, and declared effective by the SEC on June 2, 2021. The offering of the shares of common stock is made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to, and describing the terms of, the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained, when available, by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (212) 856-5711or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

