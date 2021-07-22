FCPT Announces Acquisition of an Outback Steakhouse Property for $2.3 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of an Outback Steakhouse property for $2.3 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Florida and is corporate-operated under a net lease with approximately eight years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.

