Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Craig Hepner, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said “I am extremely pleased with the Company’s results of operation during the second quarter of 2021 and for the first six months of the year. We’ve realized solid asset growth fueled by strong loan demand and organic deposit growth. We’ve been able to leverage the low interest rate environment to significantly reduce our cost of funds and maintain relatively strong margins. We continue to focus on reducing our reliance on time deposits in favor of less costly core demand deposit accounts.”

OTTAWA, Ill., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQX: OTTW), the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, FSB (the “Bank”), announced net income of $0.7 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income of $0.8 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company announced net income of $1.3 million, or $0.46 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net income of $0.8 million, or $0.27 per basic and diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2020. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company experienced an increase in loan originations which drove growth in the loan portfolio. The loan portfolio, net of allowance, increased to $280.8 million as of June 30, 2021 from $255.1 million as of December 31, 2020. Non-performing loans increased from $1.3 million at December 31, 2020 to $1.5 million at June 30, 2021, resulting in the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans increasing from 0.51% at December 31, 2020 to 0.54% at June 30, 2021. Additionally, through June 30, 2021, the Company has repurchased a total of 596,585 shares of its common stock at an average price of $12.95 per share as part of the four stock repurchase programs approved by the Board since 2016.

“As previously announced, we have applied for regulatory approval to convert the Bank from a federal savings bank to an Illinois state chartered commercial bank. We currently expect that the charter conversion will be completed by the end of the third quarter. We believe that the charter conversion will provide the Bank with the added flexibility needed to continue to execute on our strategic plan and enable us to continue to build shareholder value over time,” said Mr. Hepner.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020

Net income for the three-months ended June 30, 2021 was $0.7 million compared to $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Total interest and dividend income was $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Interest expense was $0.2 million lower during the three months ended June 30, 2021. In addition, a provision for loan losses of $75,000 was taken during the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $130,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. During 2020, with the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local and national economies, qualitative factors were adjusted negatively which led to the elevated provision levels in 2020. In 2021, with the economy continuing to improve, the qualitative factors were adjusted slightly more favorably which led to more normalized provision levels but the growth in the loan portfolio resulted in the increased provisional level incurred. Net interest income after provision for loan losses improved to $2.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Total other income decreased from $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, to $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. This decrease of $0.3 million from the three months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily due to slightly lower loan origination levels for one-to-four family loans during the second quarter which resulted in a corresponding decrease in gain on sale of loans and loan origination and servicing income. Total other expenses rose to $2.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase is primarily due to salaries and employee benefits increasing by $0.2 million as commissions on loan production were higher during the second quarter of 2021.



Net interest income increased by $0.4 million, or 17.4%, to $2.8 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $2.4 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020. Interest and dividend income increased by $0.2 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021 as the average balance of interest-earning assets increased by $20.5 million. The increase in interest and dividend income was slightly offset by a decline in the yield on earning assets from 4.10% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 to 4.04% for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Additionally, there was a decrease in interest expense as the average cost of funds decreased 46 basis points to 0.60% during the three months ended June 30, 2021. The net interest margin increased 31 basis points during the three months ended June 30, 2021 to 3.55% from 3.24% during the three months ended June 30, 2020.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $75,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $130,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses was $3.6 million or 1.27% of total gross loans at June 30, 2021 compared to $3.5 million or 1.30% of gross loans at June 30, 2020. Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the second quarter of 2021 were $(21,438) compared to $26,902 during the second quarter of 2020. General allocation of reserves was higher at June 30, 2021, when compared to June 30, 2020, primarily due to an increase in the balances of most loan categories during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021. In addition, due to the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local and national economies, qualitative factors were adjusted negatively in 2020 which led to the allowance for loan losses level for the second quarter of 2020. Although non-performing loans increased, the necessary reserves on non-performing loans as of June 30, 2021 were approximately $44,000 lower than they were as of June 30, 2020 due to the improvement of some credits and the fact that some of the non-performing loans that were added required little or no specific allocation of reserves when compared to those loans that were removed.

Total other income was $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Due to lower levels of loan originations for the one-to-four family residential loan category, gain on sale of loans decreased by $0.2 million and loan origination and servicing income decreased by $0.1 million. Additionally, the origination of mortgage servicing rights, net of amortization, decreased slightly. Offsetting these decreases were slight increases in customer service fees and gain on sale of repossessed assets.

Total other expenses were $2.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. There was an increase of $0.2 million in the salaries and employee benefits category. Salaries and employee benefits increased due to the higher commissions paid to mortgage loan originators and overtime paid to support staff to process the loan application volume during the period.

The Company recorded income tax expense of approximately $0.3 million for the three-months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020

Net income was $1.3 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 compared to net income of $0.8 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020. Total interest and dividend income was $6.1 million for both the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020. Interest expense was $0.6 million lower during the six months ended June 30, 2021. In addition, a provision for loan losses of $0.1 million was taken during the six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. During 2020, with the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local and national economies, qualitative factors were adjusted negatively which led to the elevated provision levels in 2020. In 2021, with the economy continuing to improve, the qualitative factors were adjusted slightly more favorably which led to more normalized provision levels, but the growth in the loan portfolio resulted in the increased provision level incurred. Net interest income after provision for loan losses improved to $5.1 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $4.1 million during the six months ended June 30, 2020. Total other income decreased from $1.5 million during the six months ended June 30, 2020 to $1.4 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021. This decrease of $0.1 million was primarily due to slightly lower loan origination levels for one-to-four family loans during the period, which resulted in a corresponding decrease in gain on sale of loans and loan origination and servicing income. Total other expenses rose to $4.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $4.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. This increase was primarily due to salaries and employee benefits increasing by $0.3 million as commissions on loan production were higher during the six months ended June 30, 2021.



Net interest income increased by $0.5 million, or 11.6%, to $5.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $4.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Interest and dividend income was comparable at $6.1 million for the periods. There was a decrease of 21 basis points in the average yield on assets which declined to 4.02% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from 4.23% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. This decrease was offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $13.3 million. Additionally, there was a decrease in interest expense as the average cost of funds decreased by 51 basis points to 0.69% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from 1.20% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Average interest-bearing liabilities grew by $9.2 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021 which partially offset the savings due to the lower rate environment. Overall interest expense fell to $0.8 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $1.4 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2020. Overall, the net interest margin increased by 21 basis points, or 6.5% during the six months ended June 30, 2021 to 3.46% from 3.25% as the lower rates on interest-bearing liabilities led to the expansion in margin as the yield on the earning-asset portfolio was not impacted as significantly by the lower rates environment.

We recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.1 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $0.6 million for the sixth-month period ended June 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses was $3.6 million or 1.27% of total gross loans at June 30, 2021 compared to $3.5 million or 1.30% of gross loans at June 30, 2020. Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the first six months of 2021 were $(21,299) compared to $56,938 during the first six months of 2020. General allocation of reserves was higher at June 30, 2021 when compared to June 30, 2020, primarily due to the balances in most loan categories increasing during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021. In addition, due to the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local and national economies, qualitative factors were adjusted negatively during 2020 which led to an increase in the allowance level. Although non-performing loans increased, the necessary reserves on non-performing loans as of June 30, 2021 were approximately $44,000 lower than they were as of June 30, 2020 due to the improvement of some credits and the fact that some of the non-performing loans added required little to no specific allocation of reserves when compared to those loans that were removed.

Total other income was $1.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Although there were increased levels of originations for the one to four family residential loan category, gain on sale of loans decreased by $0.1 million.

Total other expense increased by $0.3 million, or 6.5%, to $4.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $4.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits due to the commissions paid to loan originators pertaining to the elevated levels of loan originations and overtime for staff to process the loan applications.

We recorded income tax expense of approximately $0.5 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $0.3 million during the six month period ended June 30, 2020.

Comparison of Financial Condition at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

Total consolidated assets as of June 30, 2021 were $330.5 million, an increase of $22.9 million, or 7.4%, from $307.6 million at December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $0.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, a $25.7 million increase in the net loan portfolio, a $0.6 million increase in other assets and a $0.3 million increase in federal funds sold. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in securities available for sale of $1.1 million and a decrease in time deposits of $2.9 million. Various other categories decreased by $0.2 million.

Cash and cash equivalents increased by $0.5 million, or 5.2%, to $10.9 million at June 30, 2021 from $10.4 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was primarily the result of cash provided from financing activities of $21.4 million and cash provided by operating activities of $1.4 million exceeding cash used in investing activities of $22.3 million.

Securities available for sale decreased by $1.1 million, or 5.8%, to $17.6 million at June 30, 2021 from $18.7 million at December 31, 2020, as paydowns, calls, and maturities exceeded new securities purchases.

Net loans increased by $25.7 million, or 10.1%, to $280.8 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $255.1 million at December 31, 2020 primarily as a result of an increase of $15.1 million in one-to-four family loans, an increase of $4.1 million in multi-family loans, an increase of $10.7 million in non-residential real estate loans and a $0.4 million increase in commercial loans. These increases were offset by decreases of $2.1 million in consumer direct loans and $2.4 million in purchased auto loans. Additionally, the allowance for loan losses grew by $0.1 million.

Total deposits increased $23.2 million, or 9.8%, to $259.3 million at June 30, 2021 from $236.1 million at December 31, 2020. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, savings accounts increased by $2.4 million, non-interest bearing checking accounts increased by $4.6 million, interest bearing checking accounts increased by $8.0 million, certificates of deposit increased by $5.5 million and money market accounts increased by $2.7 million as compared to December 31, 2020.

FHLB advances remained comparable at $17.5 million between June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

Stockholders’ equity decreased $0.9 million, or 1.9%, to $47.3 million at June 30, 2021 from $48.2 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease reflects $0.4 million used to repurchase and cancel 33,100 outstanding shares of Company common stock, a decrease of $0.1 million in other comprehensive income due to a decrease in fair value of securities available for sale and $1.3 million in cash dividends paid. Additionally, the ESOP shares cash obligation increased by $0.5 million. These were partially offset by net income of $1.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 along with the proceeds from stock options exercised, equity incentive plan shares issued and the allocation of ESOP shares totaling $0.1 million.

About Ottawa Bancorp, Inc.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, FSB which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificates of deposit and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. Ottawa Savings Bank, FSB was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about the Company and the Bank, please visit www.ottawasavings.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements, identified by words such as “will,” “expected,” “believe,” and “prospects,” involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. These risks and uncertainties involve general economic trends and changes in interest rates, increased competition, changes in consumer demand for financial services, the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally, the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations, market disruptions and the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local and national economic environment, on our customers and on our operations as well as any changes to federal, state and local government laws, regulations and orders in connection with the pandemic. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements publicly to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required to be reported under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 5,056,495 $ 4,793,872 Interest bearing deposits 5,857,476 5,581,139 Total cash and cash equivalents 10,913,971 10,375,011 Time deposits 250,000 3,232,500 Federal funds sold 3,828,000 3,486,000 Securities available for sale 17,626,315 18,711,631 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,625,450 and $3,497,150 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 280,790,166 255,103,054 Premises and equipment, net 6,288,407 6,312,256 Accrued interest receivable 827,683 972,602 Foreclosed Real Estate 77,265 107,100 Deferred tax assets 1,729,822 1,666,339 Cash value of life insurance 2,627,440 2,603,046 Goodwill 649,869 649,869 Core deposit intangible 112,994 131,996 Other assets 4,766,848 4,234,003 Total assets $ 330,488,780 $ 307,585,407 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 22,875,171 $ 18,285,211 Interest bearing 236,377,856 217,774,806 Total deposits 259,253,027 236,060,017 Accrued interest payable 56,463 54,851 FHLB advances 17,536,698 17,548,560 Other liabilities 4,866,623 4,731,352 Total liabilities 281,712,811 258,394,780 Commitments and contingencies ESOP Repurchase Obligation 1,461,946 957,167 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $.01 par value, 12,000,000 shares authorized; 2,924,465 and 2,949,324 shares issued at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 29,244 29,491 Additional paid-in-capital 30,042,863 30,415,091 Retained earnings 19,508,939 19,457,092 Unallocated ESOP shares (1,069,272 ) (1,132,842 ) Unallocated management recognition plan shares (114,245 ) (62,070 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 378,440 483,865 48,775,969 49,190,627 Less: ESOP Owned Shares (1,461,946 ) (957,167 ) Total stockholders' equity 47,314,023 48,233,460 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 330,488,780 $ 307,585,407





Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations Three and Six Months Ended June 30 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 3,051,210 $ 2,822,580 $ 5,846,598 $ 5,731,660 Securities: Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 39,153 61,180 80,595 128,411 State and municipal securities 67,682 94,618 135,606 190,562 Dividends on non-marketable equity securities 8,469 6,698 17,140 13,288 Interest-bearing deposits 4,509 19,293 10,681 59,411 Total interest and dividend income 3,171,023 3,004,369 6,090,620 6,123,362 Interest expense: Deposits 326,540 563,727 702,677 1,294,546 Borrowings 57,003 65,928 143,526 127,824 Total interest expense 383,543 629,655 846,203 1,422,370 Net interest income 2,787,480 2,374,714 5,244,417 4,700,992 Provision for loan losses 75,000 130,000 125,000 580,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,712,480 2,244,714 5,119,417 4,120,992 Other income: Gain on sale of loans 345,029 463,730 518,842 570,797 Gain on sale of securities, net - - - 857 Gain on sale of repossessed assets, net 5,118 300 6,074 16,331 Loan origination and servicing income 258,336 437,814 563,943 552,771 Origination of mortgage servicing rights, net of amortization 52,374 84,951 61,990 74,508 Customer service fees 97,440 83,011 187,774 189,850 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 11,893 12,904 24,394 25,602 Other 21,768 21,273 46,788 58,949 Total other income 791,958 1,103,983 1,409,805 1,489,665 Other expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,561,034 1,358,457 2,909,426 2,623,102 Directors fees 38,750 47,000 78,750 90,000 Occupancy 157,981 149,392 305,695 327,917 Deposit insurance premium 18,000 16,500 36,178 16,500 Legal and professional services 92,468 101,244 171,677 205,866 Data processing 284,235 251,468 508,531 474,742 Loan expense 107,676 122,102 295,394 256,452 Valuation adjustments and expenses on foreclosed real estate 7,712 389 9,714 948 Other 212,953 234,846 416,966 446,511 Total other expenses 2,480,809 2,281,398 4,732,331 4,442,038 Income before income tax expense 1,023,629 1,067,299 1,796,891 1,168,619 Income tax expense 275,017 317,035 480,591 332,398 Net income $ 748,612 $ 750,264 $ 1,316,300 $ 836,221 Basic earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.46 $ 0.27 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.46 $ 0.27 Dividends per share $ 0.10 $ 0.08 $ 0.44 $ 0.63





Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary Selected Financial Data and Ratios (Unaudited) At or for the At or for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (5) 0.90 % 0.49 % 0.82 % 0.55 % Return on average stockholders' equity (5) 6.65 2.66 5.37 2.90 Average stockholders' equity to average assets 13.57 18.30 15.23 18.99 Stockholders' equity to total assets at end of period 14.32 15.89 14.32 15.89 Net interest rate spread (1) (5) 3.44 3.04 3.34 3.03 Net interest margin (2) (5) 3.55 3.24 3.46 3.25 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 122.92 123.15 122.85 122.01 Other expense to average assets 0.75 0.72 1.47 1.43 Efficiency ratio (3) 69.29 65.33 71.12 71.62 Dividend payout ratio 37.86 33.31 95.88 177.77







At or for the At or for the Six Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) Regulatory Capital Ratios (4): Total risk-based capital (to risk-weighted assets) 21.08 % 20.39 % Tier 1 core capital (to risk-weighted assets) 19.82 19.14 Common equity Tier 1 (to risk-weighted assets) 19.82 19.14 Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted total assets) 13.74 14.26 Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs to average gross loans outstanding (0.16) 0.18 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans outstanding 1.27 1.35 Non-performing loans to gross loans (6) 0.54 0.51 Non-performing assets to total assets (6) 0.50 0.47 Other Data: Book Value per common share $16.18 $16.33 Tangible Book Value per common share (7) $15.92 $16.07 Number of full-service offices 3 3

(1) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.

(3) Represents total other expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income.

(4) Ratios are for Ottawa Savings Bank.

(5) Annualized.

(6) Non-performing assets consist of non-performing loans, foreclosed real estate, and other foreclosed assets. Non-performing loans consist of all loans 90 days or more past due and all loans no longer accruing interest.

(7) Non-GAAP measure. Excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.