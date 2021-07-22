checkAd

Empress Closes and Fully Funds Tahuehueto Silver Stream

Autor: Accesswire
22.07.2021, 23:00  |  28   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed and funded the final payment of US$3M of the US$5M silver stream agreement (the "Stream") …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed and funded the final payment of US$3M of the US$5M silver stream agreement (the "Stream") on the Tahuehueto project in Mexico owned by Altaley Mining Corporation ("Altaley") previously known as Telson Mining Corporation.

"The completion of the US$5M silver stream is an important milestone for Empress as we continue to deliver on our plans to build a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress. "We are pleased to be working closely with Altaley and our strategic partners to bring this quality asset into production."

THE INVESTMENT & TRANSACTION

As announced on April 16, 2021 and April 29, 2021, Empress executed and has now fully funded the US$5M silver stream agreement on production from Altaley's Tahuehueto project in Mexico. The US$5M Stream is on 100% of the payable silver production from Tahuehueto for the first 1,250,000 payable ounces; thereafter, the percentage will step-down to 20% of the payable silver production to a maximum of 10 years from first production after which the Stream terminates.

Altaley has announced that its Tahuehueto project is approximately 60% constructed, with initial production forecast for late 2021 and full scale production forecast for early 2022. For further information, please see the Altaley Mining Corporate website for more information (www.altaleymining.com).

The Stream is part of a US$25M full financing solution being provided to Altaley by Empress and its strategic partners, Accendo Banco ("Accendo") and Endeavour Financial ("Endeavour Financial"). The US$25M financing included a Altaley US$8M equity private placement which closed on March 30, 2021, a US$5M silver stream created by Empress and a US$12M debt facility from Accendo.

THE PROJECT

Tahuehueto is located in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Durango, Mexico. It is a typical epithermal polymetallic mineral deposit in this part of Mexico, with metals consisting of gold silver, zinc, copper and lead. Based on the PFS completed in 2017, the project had a 21 year life-of-mine at a production rate of 550 tonnes per day, however, Altaley has elected to build a 1,000 tonnes per day mining operation to achieve improved economics.

Foto: Accesswire

Image 1 . Mill Construction at Tahuehueto

The mine is fully permitted, has all social licenses to operate, including with the local Ejido, has offtake agreements in place with Trafigura, and has already produced a saleable concentrate, processing over 42,000 tonnes of ore on a toll mill basis during 2018 - 2019. This confirmed the metallurgy as straight forward, with no need for fine or ultra-fine grinding, no refractory ore and the process uses standard "off the shelf" technology realizing excellent recoveries of payable metals.

TAHUEHUETO PROJECT - NI 43-101 RESOURCE and reserve

(Source: Metal Mining Consultants Inc. - Pre-Feasibility Study - January 2017)

Tahuehueto Project Mineral Reserve Estimate

Classification

Tonnes

Au/t

Oz Au

Ag/t

Oz Ag

Cu%

Lbs. Cu

Pb%

Lbs. Pb

Zn%

Lbs Zn

X1000

g

X1000

g

X1000

 

X 1000

 

X1000

 

X1000

Probable Reserves

3,264

3.40

356

41.80

4,387

0.35

25,028

1.19

85,762

2.24

161,314

Note : Mineral Reserves were defined as mineralized material that occurred within the stope shapes that were based on and NSR value of $62/t. Measured and Indicated resources within the defined mining shapes (stopes) were used to estimate Probable Reserves. No Proven Reserves were defined due to the limited definition resource drilling, limited definition by exploratory mining and the lack of geotechnical data that addresses underground mining. Probable Mineral Reserves include the effects of mining dilution assumptions which average 15% and extraction ratio assumptions which averaged 94%. Mining dilution was assumed to have zero (0) grade.

Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum standards were followed in the estimation of the Mineral Reserves. Mineral Reserves were estimated using metal price forecasts of $0.60/lb for lead, $0.75/lb for zinc, $2.10/lb for copper, $1,000/oz for gold and $19.12/oz for silver. The low metal prices were selected to drive the mine plan towards mineralization with the highest confidence in the prospects of economic extraction. These metal prices were not used for the economic analysis of the mineral deposit. Totals may not add due to rounding. The foregoing mineral reserves are included within the current Mineral Resource Estimate for the Project.

Tahuehueto Measured and Indicated Resources

Classification

Tonnes

Au/t

Oz Au

Ag/t

Oz Ag

Cu%

Lbs. Cu

Pb%

Lbs. Pb

Zn%

Lbs Zn

X1000

g

X1000

g

X1000

 

X 1000

 

X1000

 

X1000

Measured

2,771

2.77

247

44.70

3,982

0.31

18,914

1.27

77,827

2.29

139,821

Indicated

3,343

2.23

240

41.26

4,435

0.30

22,466

1.15

84,455

2.04

155,687

Total M&I

6,114

2.48

487

42.82

8,417

0.31

41,380

1.20

162,282

2.15

295,508

Tahuehueto Inferred Resources

Classification

Tonnes

Au/t

Oz Au

Ag/t

Oz Ag

Cu%

Lbs. Cu

Pb%

Lbs. Pb

Zn%

Lbs Zn

X1000

g

X1000

g

X1000

 

X 1000

 

X1000

 

X1000

Inferred

3,501

1.31

147

37.59

4,230

0.27

20,469

1.34

103,080

2.44

188,409

Note: The above mineral resources have been calculated using a cut-off of 2.5 g/t Au Equivalent. These resource numbers are preliminary in nature. They include inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves.

Foto: Accesswire

Image 2. Mill Construction at Tahuehueto

For further information, please see the Altaley Mining Corporate website for more information (www.altaleymining.com)

Richard Mazur, P.Geo., a consultant to Empress Royalty and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

ABOUT ALTALEY MINING CORPORATION

Altaley's Tahuehueto mining project is located in Durango State, Mexico and construction has been advanced to an estimated 60% of completion. Upon closing of the US$25M funding package, Altaley now has funding available to finish construction of its processing facility and related mine infrastructure to initiate production of gold, silver, lead, and zinc in concentrates at Tahuehueto. Altaley is targeting initial production by end of 2021 and ramping up to full production capacity during the first quarter of 2022. For further information, on Altaley Mining Corporation's, Tahuehueto project in Mexico, please see the Altaley Mining Corporate website for more information (www.altaleymining.com)

ABOUT EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.

Empress is a new royalty and streaming creation company focused on providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. Empress has a current portfolio of 16 investments and is actively investing in mining companies with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial, Terra Capital, and Accendo which allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models.

ON BEHALF OF EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.

Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President

For further information, please visit our website at www.empressroyalty.com or contact Kaitlin Taylor, Investor Communications, by email at info@empressroyalty.com or by phone at +1.604.331.2080.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements about Empress' expectations regarding the Stream and the Tahuehueto mining project which are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "believes", "anticipates", "aims to", "plans to" or "intends to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Although Empress believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include Empress not being successful in identifying suitable investment opportunities, being able to successfully complete technical, financial or legal diligence in respect of investment opportunities it has identified, or being able to negotiate and enter into binding agreements for royalty or stream deals with potential counterparties. Readers are referred to the risk factors and contained in Empress' most recent annual information form for a description of the principal risks affecting Empress, its business and its securities. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and Empress undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE: Empress Royalty Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656738/Empress-Closes-and-Fully-Funds-Tahue ...

Empress Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Empress Closes and Fully Funds Tahuehueto Silver Stream VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed and funded the final payment of US$3M of the US$5M silver stream agreement (the "Stream") …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets
NextSource Materials Joins the European Battery Alliance and the European Raw Materials Alliance
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Nexa Reports Second Quarter Exploration Results
MasterBeat Corporation’s JTEC AutoWorld Launches its Amazon Auto Parts Sales and Distribution ...
The Glimpse Group Announces Augmented Reality Software Development Collaboration with Swiss Chalet
Jupiter Wellness Prices $32.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Jericho Energy Ventures Co-Leads Investment into Hydrogen Catalyst Discovery Platform
Namibia Critical Metals Announces 25 Year Mining Licence Issued for Lofdal Heavy Rare Earth ...
RedHill Settles Movantik(R) Apotex Patent Litigation
Titel
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Conditions Satisfied for Malaysia Acquisition
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Perk Labs Provides Corporate Update
Black Bird Biotech (BBBT) President to Appear on Newsmax TV’s New to the Street, Sunday, July 18, ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
1933 Industries Announces Extraordinary Meeting of Debentureholders to Delist Convertible ...
Perisson Issues Fifth Bi-Weekly Status Report Regarding Management Cease Trade Order
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.21Empress Royalty Corp Retains Market Making Services
Accesswire | Analysen
05.07.21Terra Capital Increases Its Position in Empress Royalty
Accesswire | Analysen