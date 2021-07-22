Castle Biosciences Presents Data on DecisionDx-Melanoma and DecisionDx-SCC at SDPA Annual Summer Dermatology Conference 2021

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced data presentations on two of its skin cancer gene expression profile tests at the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants (SDPA) Annual Summer Dermatology Conference 2021, taking place from July 22-25, 2021.

DecisionDx-Melanoma is Castle’s gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient’s tumor biology to predict risk of cutaneous melanoma metastasis or recurrence, as well as sentinel lymph node (SLN) positivity, independent of traditional staging factors. Castle presented new data assessing the clinical utility of the DecisionDx-Melanoma test through a poster entitled “Clinical Utility of the 31-Gene Expression Profile Test on the Management of Cutaneous Melanoma by Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants.” The study highlights nurse practitioners’ and physician assistants’ (NP/PAs) attitudes toward the clinical use of DecisionDx-Melanoma in patients diagnosed with cutaneous melanoma. The poster can be accessed here.

Study methods and findings:

In 2020, an institutional review board (IRB)-approved, 20-question study was conducted to understand the perception and clinical use of DecisionDx-Melanoma by clinicians, including NP/PAs.

Of the 711 survey respondents, 266 self-identified as NP/PAs, with 50% of those (n=133) reporting ordering DecisionDx-Melanoma within the previous year.

89% of the NP/PAs responded that comprehensive prognostic testing (including DecisionDx-Melanoma) could improve patient care.

Most NP/PAs who use DecisionDx-Melanoma (97%) would recommend additional prognostic testing to close friends or family members compared to just 58% of those who do not use DecisionDx-Melanoma.

Among the NP/PAs who ordered DecisionDx-Melanoma in the previous year: 99% would recommend the test to a colleague. Most would consider patient management changes for patients with a T1 tumor (82%) or stage I melanoma (81%) who received a high-risk Class 2B DecisionDx-Melanoma test result.



“We are pleased that the study results reinforce the clinical utility of DecisionDx-Melanoma in patients diagnosed with cutaneous melanoma,” said Bob Cook, Ph.D., senior vice president of research and development. “The study data demonstrate that the majority of NP and PA respondents would consider altering patient management for a thin (T1) tumor or Stage 1 melanoma that received a high-risk DecisionDx-Melanoma result.”