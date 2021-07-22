checkAd

UB Bancorp Releases Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2021 and Record Earnings for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

UB Bancorp (OTCQX: UBNC), (the “Company”) the parent of Union Bank (the “Bank”), is pleased to report its results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

The second quarter of 2021 was another strong quarter for the Company. Some of the highlights include:

  • Net income of $2.9 million, or 49 cents per basic common share for the quarter
  • Record net income for the first six months of $5.9 million, or 99 cents per basic common share
  • Pre-tax revenue from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans were $682k for the second quarter and $1.8 million year-to-date
  • Total assets of $1.1 billion as of quarter end, an increase of $23.5 million from the end of the first quarter of 2021 and $92.4 million from December 2020, placing UB Bancorp among the 10 largest independent community banks headquartered in North Carolina
  • Core loans (excluding PPP loans) grew $35.9 million, or 6.0% during the second quarter
  • Assisted 563 of our small business customers with access to more than $25.9 million of loans through the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) second round of PPP
  • Total deposits growth of $38.8 million, or 4.5% during the quarter, with non-interest-bearing deposits accounting for $20.4 million of the overall deposit growth
  • Sound credit quality metrics
  • Maintenance of solid capital at the Bank, well above regulatory thresholds to be considered ‘Well Capitalized’
  • Extremely strong liquidity levels
  • The Board of Directors authorized an additional $2.0 million share repurchase program
  • 5,956,626 common shares outstanding with tangle book value per share of $13.80 at quarter end
  • Paid a semi-annual cash dividend to our shareholders of $0.105 per share on June 30, 2021

“We are pleased to announce another strong quarter of earnings for our shareholders,” said Rob Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The first six months of 2021 represents record earnings for the period. We are especially pleased with our results given the challenges around the existing low interest rate environment and continued uncertainty around COVID-19 recovery. I am proud that our team was able to help more than 550 customers with round two Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling over $25 million.”

Mr. Jones continued, “Severe credit quality issues that were anticipated at the beginning of the pandemic have not materialized as of this date. As a result, we have been able to grow our core loan portfolio (excluding PPP loan balances) without adding to loan loss reserves.”

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $2.9 million, or $0.49 per basic common share, versus $612,000, or $0.10 per basic common share, earned for the same period in 2020. The Company’s return on average assets and average tangible equity (*) for the second quarter of 2021 was 1.08% and 14.98%, respectively. Revenues were positively impacted by solid growth in our earning asset base coupled with reduced funding costs and recognition of PPP fees. Average earning assets for second quarter of 2021 were $1.0 billion, an increase of $131.6 million from the same three-month period one year ago. The Company’s cost of funds fell 34 basis points to 0.34% for the second quarter of 2021 versus 0.68% for the same quarter one year ago. This reduction is funding costs helped offset a 47-basis-point decline in earning asset yields between these same time periods. Net pre-tax revenue from PPP fees totaled $682,000 during the second quarter of 2021.

With the onset of the pandemic, during the second quarter of 2020, the Company began setting aside loan loss provisions for this uncertain credit environment. As a result, during the second quarter of 2020 the Company set aside $2.2 million of provisions for loan losses. Given that our asset quality metrics have remained solid and the credit cloudiness is less dense than it was one year ago, the Company has not needed to add to its allowance for loan losses during 2021. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis the Company earned $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2021. Excluding taxes and $2.2 million of provisions for loan losses, the Company generated $2.9 million of earnings during the second quarter of 2020.

Net income for the six month period ended June 30, 2021 was $5.9 million, or $0.99 per basic common share, and represented a 1.13% return on average assets and a 15.17% return on average tangible equity (*). For the same six-month period of 2020, the Bank posted $2.3 million of net income, or $0.39 per basic common share. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis the Company earned $7.4 million through the first half of 2021. Excluding taxes and $2.6 million of provisions for loan losses, the Company generated $5.4 million of earnings during the first six months of 2020.

Year-to-date revenues have benefited from a higher level of earning assets than in prior periods. Total assets as of June 30, 2021 were $1.1 billion, an increase of $78.8 million or 7.9%, compared to $1.0 billion of total assets at June 30, 2020. Over this same 12-month time frame, gross loans grew $23.3 million or 3.6%, ending the period at $665.9 million. With a goal of putting to work funds received from our deposit base, as well as our subordinated note offering, our available-for-sale investment portfolio increased $93.5 million over the past year and totaled $299.9 million at June 30, 2021. This earning asset growth was funded primarily through growth in our core deposit base. Total deposits at June 30, 2021 were $905.9 million compared to $748.2 million at June 30, 2020, an increase of $157.7 million, or 21.1%. During this same time period, non-interest-bearing deposits have increased $56.4 million, or 18.8%, to $356.5 million.

During the pandemic, the Bank actively worked with borrowers to provide payment relief. Through June 30, 2021, the Bank had granted Covid related loan payment deferrals on 347 loans with an aggregate maximum outstanding balance of approximately $92.5 million. As of the end of the second quarter of 2021, the Bank had just one loan relationship with an active payment deferral.

Management had anticipated that because of this prolonged pandemic that some of our customers may face economic challenges. During 2020, the Bank added to its allowance for loan losses due to the credit uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of June 30, 2021, our allowance for loan losses totaled $10.1 million and represented 1.52% of total loans outstanding. Furthermore, our allowance relative to our originated loan portfolio (excluding purchased loans), net of PPP loans, stands at 1.73% at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Currently our asset quality remains very strong with total non-performing assets representing only 0.27% of total assets as of June 30, 2021. This represents a slight decrease from our level of 0.36% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Given some of the improvements in the overall economy, coupled with our current asset quality metrics, we do not anticipate a need to build our allowance above its current level at this point in time.

Capital levels at our Bank continue to be strong with total risk-based capital of 15.14%, common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 13.02% and the tier 1 leverage ratio at 8.87% as of June 30, 2021. In addition, the parent company, UB Bancorp, has the capacity to inject additional capital into the Bank should the need arise.

On June 30, 2021, the Company paid a cash dividend of $0.105 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2021.

UB Bancorp and Union Bank are headquartered in Greenville, North Carolina and operate 14 branches located in 12 counties throughout Eastern and Central North Carolina. UB Bancorp stock is traded on the OTCQX under the symbol UBNC.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements in reliance on the “safe-harbor” provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements. This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP (*). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses.

 
 
 
 

UB Bancorp

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($000's omitted)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of the Period Ended

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

December 31, 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2020

ASSETS  

(un-audited)

 

 

*

 

 

(un-audited)

                     
Cash and due from banks $

                11,680

 

   $ 

                11,460

 

   $ 

                10,136

 

Interest-bearing deposits with banks  

                55,053

 

   

                17,905

 

   

                95,028

 

Investment securities available-for-sale  

              299,898

 

   

              249,971

 

   

              206,425

 

                     
Loans - gross  

              665,865

 

   

              662,770

 

   

              642,601

 

Net fair value marks  

                 (1,490

)

   

                 (1,807

)

   

                 (2,241

)

Allowance for loan losses  

               (10,113

)

   

               (10,113

)

   

                 (7,478

)

  Net Loans  

              654,262

 

   

              650,850

 

   

              632,882

 

                     
Bank premises and equipment, net  

                14,568

 

   

                14,923

 

   

                15,217

 

Bank-owned life insurance  

                20,594

 

   

                17,350

 

   

                17,121

 

Other real estate owned  

                        -

 

   

                     118

 

   

                        -

 

Goodwill  

                12,897

 

   

                12,897

 

   

                12,897

 

Core deposit intangible  

                     479

 

   

                     694

 

   

                     949

 

Other assets  

                10,343

 

   

                11,203

 

   

                10,338

 

                     
    Total Assets $

           1,079,774

 

   $ 

              987,371

 

   $ 

           1,000,993

 

                     
                     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                
                     
Liabilities                
  Deposits $

              905,874

 

   $ 

              753,448

 

   $ 

              748,192

 

  Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank  

                  8,000

 

   

                46,500

 

   

                61,725

 

  Subordinated debentures  

                30,653

 

   

                30,633

 

   

                30,625

 

  Other borrowings  

                34,694

 

   

                57,523

 

   

                65,116

 

  Accrued expenses and other liabilities  

                  4,947

 

   

                  5,274

 

   

                  4,629

 

                     
    Total Liabilities  

              984,168

 

   

              893,378

 

   

              910,287

 

                     
Stockholders' Equity                
  Common stock, no par value  

                69,933

 

   

                71,088

 

   

                70,813

 

  Retained earnings  

                22,775

 

   

                17,502

 

   

                15,381

 

  Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss)  

                  2,898

 

   

                  5,403

 

   

                  4,512

 

                     
    Total Stockholders' Equity  

                95,606

 

   

                93,993

 

   

                90,706

 

                     
    Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $

           1,079,774

 

   $ 

              987,371

 

   $ 

           1,000,993

 

                     
                     
  * Derived from audited financial statements                
 
 
 
 
 

UB Bancorp

Consolidated Statements of Operations

($000's omitted except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

For the Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

2021

 

 

June 30,

2020

 

 

June 30,

2021

 

 

June 30,

2020

 

 

 

(un-audited)

                     
Interest Income $

            9,068

  $

            8,907

  $

          18,235

  $

          17,637

                         
Interest Expense  

               844

   

            1,460

   

            1,689

   

            3,179

                         
  Net Interest Income  

            8,224

   

            7,447

   

          16,546

   

          14,458

                         
Provision for Loan Losses  

                  -  

   

            2,200

   

                  -  

   

            2,555

                         
  Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

            8,224

   

            5,247

   

          16,546

   

          11,903

                         
Noninterest Income  

               881

   

            1,033

   

            1,676

   

            1,839

                         
Noninterest Expense  

            5,466

   

            5,594

   

          10,828

   

          10,913

                         
  Income Before Income Taxes  

            3,639

   

               686

   

            7,394

   

            2,829

                         
Income Taxes  

               730

   

                 74

   

            1,509

   

               484

                         
  Net Income $

            2,909

  $

               612

  $

            5,885

  $

            2,345

                         
  Net Income Available Per Basic Common Share  $ 

              0.49

   $ 

              0.10

   $ 

              0.99

   $ 

              0.39

 
 

 

