UB Bancorp Releases Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2021 and Record Earnings for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

The second quarter of 2021 was another strong quarter for the Company. Some of the highlights include:

UB Bancorp (OTCQX: UBNC), (the “Company”) the parent of Union Bank (the “Bank”), is pleased to report its results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Net income of $2.9 million, or 49 cents per basic common share for the quarter

Record net income for the first six months of $5.9 million, or 99 cents per basic common share

Pre-tax revenue from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans were $682k for the second quarter and $1.8 million year-to-date

Total assets of $1.1 billion as of quarter end, an increase of $23.5 million from the end of the first quarter of 2021 and $92.4 million from December 2020, placing UB Bancorp among the 10 largest independent community banks headquartered in North Carolina

Core loans (excluding PPP loans) grew $35.9 million, or 6.0% during the second quarter

Assisted 563 of our small business customers with access to more than $25.9 million of loans through the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) second round of PPP

Total deposits growth of $38.8 million, or 4.5% during the quarter, with non-interest-bearing deposits accounting for $20.4 million of the overall deposit growth

Sound credit quality metrics

Maintenance of solid capital at the Bank, well above regulatory thresholds to be considered ‘Well Capitalized’

Extremely strong liquidity levels

The Board of Directors authorized an additional $2.0 million share repurchase program

5,956,626 common shares outstanding with tangle book value per share of $13.80 at quarter end

Paid a semi-annual cash dividend to our shareholders of $0.105 per share on June 30, 2021

“We are pleased to announce another strong quarter of earnings for our shareholders,” said Rob Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The first six months of 2021 represents record earnings for the period. We are especially pleased with our results given the challenges around the existing low interest rate environment and continued uncertainty around COVID-19 recovery. I am proud that our team was able to help more than 550 customers with round two Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling over $25 million.”

Mr. Jones continued, “Severe credit quality issues that were anticipated at the beginning of the pandemic have not materialized as of this date. As a result, we have been able to grow our core loan portfolio (excluding PPP loan balances) without adding to loan loss reserves.”

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $2.9 million, or $0.49 per basic common share, versus $612,000, or $0.10 per basic common share, earned for the same period in 2020. The Company’s return on average assets and average tangible equity (*) for the second quarter of 2021 was 1.08% and 14.98%, respectively. Revenues were positively impacted by solid growth in our earning asset base coupled with reduced funding costs and recognition of PPP fees. Average earning assets for second quarter of 2021 were $1.0 billion, an increase of $131.6 million from the same three-month period one year ago. The Company’s cost of funds fell 34 basis points to 0.34% for the second quarter of 2021 versus 0.68% for the same quarter one year ago. This reduction is funding costs helped offset a 47-basis-point decline in earning asset yields between these same time periods. Net pre-tax revenue from PPP fees totaled $682,000 during the second quarter of 2021.

With the onset of the pandemic, during the second quarter of 2020, the Company began setting aside loan loss provisions for this uncertain credit environment. As a result, during the second quarter of 2020 the Company set aside $2.2 million of provisions for loan losses. Given that our asset quality metrics have remained solid and the credit cloudiness is less dense than it was one year ago, the Company has not needed to add to its allowance for loan losses during 2021. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis the Company earned $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2021. Excluding taxes and $2.2 million of provisions for loan losses, the Company generated $2.9 million of earnings during the second quarter of 2020.

Net income for the six month period ended June 30, 2021 was $5.9 million, or $0.99 per basic common share, and represented a 1.13% return on average assets and a 15.17% return on average tangible equity (*). For the same six-month period of 2020, the Bank posted $2.3 million of net income, or $0.39 per basic common share. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis the Company earned $7.4 million through the first half of 2021. Excluding taxes and $2.6 million of provisions for loan losses, the Company generated $5.4 million of earnings during the first six months of 2020.

Year-to-date revenues have benefited from a higher level of earning assets than in prior periods. Total assets as of June 30, 2021 were $1.1 billion, an increase of $78.8 million or 7.9%, compared to $1.0 billion of total assets at June 30, 2020. Over this same 12-month time frame, gross loans grew $23.3 million or 3.6%, ending the period at $665.9 million. With a goal of putting to work funds received from our deposit base, as well as our subordinated note offering, our available-for-sale investment portfolio increased $93.5 million over the past year and totaled $299.9 million at June 30, 2021. This earning asset growth was funded primarily through growth in our core deposit base. Total deposits at June 30, 2021 were $905.9 million compared to $748.2 million at June 30, 2020, an increase of $157.7 million, or 21.1%. During this same time period, non-interest-bearing deposits have increased $56.4 million, or 18.8%, to $356.5 million.

During the pandemic, the Bank actively worked with borrowers to provide payment relief. Through June 30, 2021, the Bank had granted Covid related loan payment deferrals on 347 loans with an aggregate maximum outstanding balance of approximately $92.5 million. As of the end of the second quarter of 2021, the Bank had just one loan relationship with an active payment deferral.

Management had anticipated that because of this prolonged pandemic that some of our customers may face economic challenges. During 2020, the Bank added to its allowance for loan losses due to the credit uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of June 30, 2021, our allowance for loan losses totaled $10.1 million and represented 1.52% of total loans outstanding. Furthermore, our allowance relative to our originated loan portfolio (excluding purchased loans), net of PPP loans, stands at 1.73% at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Currently our asset quality remains very strong with total non-performing assets representing only 0.27% of total assets as of June 30, 2021. This represents a slight decrease from our level of 0.36% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Given some of the improvements in the overall economy, coupled with our current asset quality metrics, we do not anticipate a need to build our allowance above its current level at this point in time.

Capital levels at our Bank continue to be strong with total risk-based capital of 15.14%, common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 13.02% and the tier 1 leverage ratio at 8.87% as of June 30, 2021. In addition, the parent company, UB Bancorp, has the capacity to inject additional capital into the Bank should the need arise.

On June 30, 2021, the Company paid a cash dividend of $0.105 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2021.

UB Bancorp and Union Bank are headquartered in Greenville, North Carolina and operate 14 branches located in 12 counties throughout Eastern and Central North Carolina. UB Bancorp stock is traded on the OTCQX under the symbol UBNC.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements in reliance on the “safe-harbor” provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements. This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP (*). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses.

UB Bancorp Consolidated Balance Sheets ($000's omitted) As of the Period Ended June 30, December 31, June 30, 2021 2020 2020 ASSETS (un-audited) * (un-audited) Cash and due from banks $ 11,680 $ 11,460 $ 10,136 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 55,053 17,905 95,028 Investment securities available-for-sale 299,898 249,971 206,425 Loans - gross 665,865 662,770 642,601 Net fair value marks (1,490 ) (1,807 ) (2,241 ) Allowance for loan losses (10,113 ) (10,113 ) (7,478 ) Net Loans 654,262 650,850 632,882 Bank premises and equipment, net 14,568 14,923 15,217 Bank-owned life insurance 20,594 17,350 17,121 Other real estate owned - 118 - Goodwill 12,897 12,897 12,897 Core deposit intangible 479 694 949 Other assets 10,343 11,203 10,338 Total Assets $ 1,079,774 $ 987,371 $ 1,000,993 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits $ 905,874 $ 753,448 $ 748,192 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 8,000 46,500 61,725 Subordinated debentures 30,653 30,633 30,625 Other borrowings 34,694 57,523 65,116 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,947 5,274 4,629 Total Liabilities 984,168 893,378 910,287 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, no par value 69,933 71,088 70,813 Retained earnings 22,775 17,502 15,381 Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss) 2,898 5,403 4,512 Total Stockholders' Equity 95,606 93,993 90,706 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,079,774 $ 987,371 $ 1,000,993 * Derived from audited financial statements

UB Bancorp Consolidated Statements of Operations ($000's omitted except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 (un-audited) Interest Income $ 9,068 $ 8,907 $ 18,235 $ 17,637 Interest Expense 844 1,460 1,689 3,179 Net Interest Income 8,224 7,447 16,546 14,458 Provision for Loan Losses - 2,200 - 2,555 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 8,224 5,247 16,546 11,903 Noninterest Income 881 1,033 1,676 1,839 Noninterest Expense 5,466 5,594 10,828 10,913 Income Before Income Taxes 3,639 686 7,394 2,829 Income Taxes 730 74 1,509 484 Net Income $ 2,909 $ 612 $ 5,885 $ 2,345 Net Income Available Per Basic Common Share $ 0.49 $ 0.10 $ 0.99 $ 0.39

