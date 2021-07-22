Kopin Corporation to Report Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 8:30am ET.

On the call, President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. John C.C. Fan and Richard Sneider, the Company's Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Kopin's financial results, strategy, and business outlook.