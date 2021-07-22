OP Bancorp Reports Net Income for Second Quarter 2021 of $6.4 Million and Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.42

OP Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OPBK), the holding company of Open Bank, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $6.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted common share, compared with $5.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021, and $2.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020.

“Our team produced exceptional results this quarter, reflecting successful completion of the purchase of Hana’s loan portfolio, continued strong credit quality, and record levels of deposits. We generated second quarter earnings of $6.4 million, an increase of $4.0 million, or 164% from the same quarter prior year. I am pleased to announce that OP Bancorp’s Board of Directors approved a 43% increase to the quarterly cash dividend to $0.10 per share, up from $0.07 per share. Our credit results continued to demonstrate the strength of our balance sheet, as we have maintained our disciplined client selection, adhered to our underwriting standards, and continued to manage our balance sheet exposures with a focus on the long-term performance horizon. Our work to build the appropriate risk and control environment remains our top priority. Based on the loan and deposit growth, we remain optimistic about the future as we emerge from the pandemic and the economic recovery continues.”

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in thousands, except per share data) As of and For the Three Months Ended % Change 2Q21 vs. Selected Income Statement Data: 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 1Q21 2Q20 Net interest income $ 14,586 $ 12,755 $ 10,648 14.4 % 37.0 % (Reversal of) provision for loan losses (1,112 ) 620 1,988 -279.4 % -155.9 % Noninterest income 2,220 2,966 2,062 -25.2 % 7.7 % Noninterest expense 8,789 7,966 7,334 10.3 % 19.8 % Income tax expense 2,750 2,058 972 33.6 % 182.9 % Net Income $ 6,379 $ 5,077 $ 2,416 25.6 % 164.0 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.42 $ 0.33 $ 0.16 27.3 % 162.5 % Selected Balance Sheet Data: Total loans (1) $ 1,314,262 $ 1,184,447 $ 1,052,300 11.0 % 24.9 % Total deposits $ 1,434,103 $ 1,285,390 $ 1,120,720 11.6 % 28.0 % Total assets $ 1,604,960 $ 1,455,334 $ 1,288,011 10.3 % 24.6 % Average loans (1) $ 1,242,058 $ 1,165,150 $ 1,044,944 6.6 % 18.9 % Average deposits $ 1,348,910 $ 1,243,091 $ 1,094,365 8.5 % 23.3 % Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans $ 1,263 $ 1,148 $ 1,019 10.0 % 23.9 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (2) 0.01 % 0.00 % -0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.18 % 1.33 % 1.22 % -0.15 % -0.04 % Financial Ratios: Return on average assets (2) 1.68 % 1.44 % 0.77 % 0.24 % 0.91 % Return on average equity (2) 17.10 % 14.02 % 6.97 % 3.08 % 10.13 % Net interest margin (2) 3.98 % 3.80 % 3.55 % 0.18 % 0.43 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.77 % 13.79 % 13.91 % -1.02 % -1.14 % Leverage ratio 9.96 % 10.38 % 10.98 % -0.42 % -1.02 % Efficiency ratio (3) 52.30 % 50.67 % 57.70 % 1.63 % -5.40 % Book value per common share $ 10.04 $ 9.77 $ 9.23 2.8 % 8.8 % (1) Includes loans held for sale. (2) Annualized. (3) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income and Net interest Margin

For the Three Months Ended % Change 2Q21 vs. ($ in thousands) 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 1Q21 2Q20 Interest Income Interest income $ 15,349 $ 13,632 $ 12,920 12.6 % 18.8 % Interest expense 763 877 2,272 -13.0 % -66.4 % Net interest income $ 14,586 $ 12,755 $ 10,648 14.4 % 37.0 %

For the Three Months Ended 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 ($ in thousands) Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest and Fees Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest and Fees Yield/ Rate Interest-earning Assets Loans $ 1,242,058 $ 14,971 4.83 % $ 1,165,150 $ 13,284 4.62 % $ 1,044,944 $ 12,549 4.83 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,468,623 $ 15,349 4.19 % $ 1,357,450 $ 13,632 4.07 % $ 1,205,571 $ 12,920 4.31 % Interest-bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 733,525 $ 763 0.42 % $ 698,599 $ 877 0.51 % $ 731,586 $ 2,272 1.25 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 736,550 $ 763 0.42 % $ 703,599 $ 877 0.51 % $ 735,545 $ 2,272 1.24 % Ratios Net interest Income/interest rate spreads $ 14,586 3.77 % $ 12,755 3.56 % $ 10,648 3.07 % Net interest margin (1) 3.98 % 3.80 % 3.55 % Cost of deposits $ 1,348,910 $ 763 0.23 % $ 1,243,091 $ 877 0.29 % $ 1,094,365 $ 2,272 0.83 % Cost of funds $ 1,351,935 $ 763 0.23 % $ 1,248,091 $ 877 0.28 % $ 1,098,324 $ 2,272 0.83 % (1) Annualized.

For the Three Months Ended Yield % Change 2Q21 vs. 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 ($ in thousands) Interest & Fees Yield Interest & Fees Yield Interest & Fees Yield 1Q21 2Q20 Loan Yield Component Contractual interest rate $ 13,023 4.20 % $ 12,166 4.23 % $ 11,667 4.49 % -0.03 % -0.29 % SBA discount accretion 1,161 0.38 % 507 0.18 % 413 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.22 % Amortization of net deferred fees 618 0.20 % 540 0.19 % 375 0.15 % 0.01 % 0.05 % Net interest recognized on nonaccrual loans 37 0.01 % (2 ) 0.00 % 83 0.03 % 0.01 % -0.02 % Prepayment penalties (1) and other fees 132 0.04 % 73 0.02 % 11 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.04 % Yield on loans $ 14,971 4.83 % $ 13,284 4.62 % $ 12,549 4.83 % 0.21 % 0.00 % (1) Prepayment penalty income of $116 thousand and $69 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 are from commercial real estate loans. For three months ended June 30, 2020, there was no prepayment penalty income.

Impact of Hana Loan Purchase on Average Loan Yield and Net Interest Margin

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company purchased an SBA portfolio of 638 loans with an ending balance of $100.0 million, excluding loan discount of $8.9 million from Hana. The following table presents the average loan yield and net interest margin of the Hana Loan Purchase to provide the change in loan contractual yields:

For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) 2Q21 Hana Loan Purchase: Contractual interest rate $ 479 Purchased loan discount accretion 381 Total interest income $ 860 Effect on average loan yield (1) 0.13 % Effect on net interest margin (1) 0.13 %

($ in thousands) Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average loan yield (1) $ 1,242,058 $ 14,971 4.83 % Adjusted average loan yield excluding purchased loans (1)(2) $ 1,204,532 $ 14,111 4.70 % Net interest margin (1) $ 1,468,623 $ 14,586 3.98 % Adjusted interest margin excluding purchased loans (1)(2) $ 1,431,097 $ 13,726 3.85 % (1) Annualized. (2) See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Second Quarter 2021 vs. First Quarter 2021

Net interest income increased $1.8 million, or 14%, primarily due to an elevated average loan balance, higher interest income resulting from the Hana loan purchase and a lower average cost of deposits. Net interest margin was 3.98%, an increase of 18 basis points from 3.80%.

An increase of $1.7 million in interest income from loans was primarily due to higher loan balances and higher loan yields driven by the accretion of discounts from purchased loans.

A decrease of $114 thousand in interest expense from interest-bearing deposits was primarily due to the impact of lower interest rates, which drove a repricing of interest-bearing deposits.

An increase of 18 basis points in net interest margin was primarily driven by a 12 basis point increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets and a nine basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Average loan yield was 4.83%, an increase of 21 basis points from 4.62%, reflecting the impact of average loan growth and the accretion of discounts resulting from the Hana loan purchase.

Average cost of deposits was 0.23%, a decrease of six basis points from 0.29%. The decrease in the cost of deposits primarily reflects continued downward repricing of time deposits.

Second Quarter 2021 vs. Second Quarter 2020

Net interest income increased $3.9 million, or 37%, primarily due to higher average loan balance and lower average cost of deposits. Net interest margin was 3.98%, an increase of 43 basis points from 3.55%.

An increase of $2.4 million in interest income from loans was primarily due to average loan growth.

A decrease of $1.5 million in interest expense from interest-bearing deposits was primarily due to continued downward adjustment in deposit rates.

The improvement of 43 basis points in net interest margin was primarily driven by an 82 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a 12 basis point decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets.

Average loan yield remained flat at 4.83%.

Average cost of deposits was 0.23%, a decrease of 60 basis points from 0.83%. The decrease in the cost of deposits primarily reflects the impact of lower interest rates and changes in deposit mix.

Provision for loan losses

Second Quarter 2021 vs. First Quarter 2021

Provision for loan losses decreased $1.7 million, or 279%, primarily due to continued improvements in the economic environment and reductions in estimates of uncollectible accrued interest receivable as compared with the first quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 vs. Second Quarter 2020

Provision for loan losses decreased $3.1 million, or 156%, primarily due to the aforementioned factors above.

Noninterest Income

For the Three Months Ended % Change 2Q21 vs. ($ in thousands) 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 1Q21 2Q20 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits $ 393 $ 355 $ 298 10.7 % 31.9 % Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 302 531 514 -43.1 % -41.2 % Gain on sale of loans 1,210 1,882 936 -35.7 % 29.3 % Other income 315 198 314 59.1 % 0.3 % Total noninterest income $ 2,220 $ 2,966 $ 2,062 -25.2 % 7.7 %

Second Quarter 2021 vs. First Quarter 2021

Noninterest income decreased $746 thousand, or 25%, primarily due to lower gains on sale of loans and loan servicing fees, net of amortization.

Gains on sale of loans were $1.2 million, down $672 thousand from first quarter 2021. The decrease resulted primarily from reduced gain on sale of SBA loans due to lower SBA loan sale activity. The Company sold $10.6 million in SBA loans at an average premium of 11.48%, compared with the sale of $22.4 million at an average premium of 10.51%.

Loan servicing fees, net of amortization, were $302 thousand, down $229 thousand from first quarter 2021. The decrease was primarily due to higher amortization of servicing assets associated with loan payoffs, partially offset by higher servicing fee income resulting from purchased loans. Servicing fee income, net of amortization, from the Hana loan purchase was $27 thousand.

Second Quarter 2021 vs. Second Quarter 2020

Noninterest income increased $158 thousand, or 8%, primarily due to higher gains on sale of loans and service charges on deposits, partially offset by lower loan servicing fees, net of amortization.

Gains on sales of loans were $1.2 million, up $274 thousand from second quarter 2020. The increase was mainly driven by higher sales premiums. The Company sold $10.6 million in SBA loans at an average premium of 11.48%, compared with the sale of $14.9 million at an average premium of 7.94%.

Servicing charges on deposits were $393 thousand, up $95 thousand from second quarter 2020. The increase was driven by increases in account analysis fees and wire fees.

Loan servicing fees, net of amortization, were $302 thousand, down $212 thousand from the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to aforementioned factors above.

Noninterest Expense

For the Three Months Ended % Change 2Q21 vs. ($ in thousands) 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 1Q21 2Q20 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 5,307 $ 4,662 $ 4,347 13.8 % 22.1 % Occupancy and equipment 1,234 1,235 1,241 -0.1 % -0.6 % Data processing and communication 467 448 414 4.2 % 12.8 % Professional fees 303 314 276 -3.5 % 9.8 % FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 123 132 117 -6.8 % 5.1 % Promotion and advertising 176 177 163 -0.6 % 8.0 % Directors’ fees 128 116 223 10.3 % -42.6 % Foundation donation and other contributions 640 507 245 26.2 % 161.2 % Other expenses 411 375 308 9.6 % 33.4 % Total noninterest expense $ 8,789 $ 7,966 $ 7,334 10.3 % 19.8 %

Second Quarter 2021 vs. First Quarter 2021

Noninterest expense increased $823 thousand, or 10%, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, and foundation donation and other contributions.

Salaries and employee benefits were $5.3 million, up $645 thousand from first quarter 2021. The increase was primarily due to lower deferred loan origination costs. During the first quarter of 2021, the deferred loan origination costs were higher due to the origination of a second draw of PPP loans.

Foundation donation and other contributions were $640 thousand, up $133 thousand from first quarter 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher donation accruals for Open Stewardship Foundation as a result of higher net income compared to first quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 vs. Second Quarter 2020

Noninterest expense increased $1.5 million, or 20%, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, and foundation donation and other contributions.

Salaries and employee benefits were $5.3 million, up $960 thousand from second quarter 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher SBA incentive expense and an increase in the number of employees to support continued growth of the Company.

Foundation donation and other contributions were $640 thousand, up $395 thousand from second quarter 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher donation accruals for Open Stewardship Foundation as a result of higher net income compared to second quarter of 2020.

Income Tax Expense

Second Quarter 2021 vs. First Quarter 2021

Second quarter 2021 income tax expense was $2.8 million and the effective tax rate was 30%, compared to income tax expense of $2.1 million and the effective rate of 29% for the first quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 vs. Second Quarter 2020

Second quarter 2021 income tax expense was $2.8 million and the effective tax rate was 30%, compared to income tax expense of $972 thousand and the effective rate of 29% for the second quarter of 2020.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Loans

As of % Change 2Q21 vs. ($ in thousands) 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 1Q21 2Q20 Real estate loans $ 684,082 $ 662,445 $ 637,295 3.3 % 7.3 % SBA loans (1) 338,751 263,185 195,605 28.7 % 73.2 % C & I loans 102,562 103,883 88,375 -1.3 % 16.1 % Home mortgage loans 119,319 125,285 120,597 -4.8 % -1.1 % Consumer & other loans 1,152 1,074 1,634 7.3 % -29.5 % Total gross loans $ 1,245,866 $ 1,155,872 $ 1,043,506 7.8 % 19.4 % (1) Includes SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans of $103.9 million, $113.6 million and $63.4 million as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

The following table presents new loan originations based on loan commitment amounts for the periods indicated:

As of % Change 2Q21 vs. ($ in thousands) 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 1Q21 2Q20 Real estate loans $ 51,107 $ 42,748 $ 8,594 19.6 % 494.7 % SBA loans (1) 77,722 105,340 84,285 -26.2 % -7.8 % C & I loans 40,771 9,505 2,123 328.9 % 1820.4 % Home mortgage loans 13,262 11,563 9,092 14.7 % 45.9 % Total gross loans $ 182,862 $ 169,156 $ 104,094 8.1 % 75.7 % (1) Includes PPP loans of $13.9 million, $74.2 million and $65.0 million as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Impact of Hana Loan Purchase on Balance sheet

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company purchased the SBA loan portfolio from Hana and paid approximately $97.6 million that included loans of $100.0 million at a fair value discount of $8.9 million and servicing assets of $6.1 million. The following table summarizes the consideration paid for the SBA loan portfolio and the amounts of assets purchased:

($ in thousands) Consideration Cash $ 97,631 Recognized amounts of identifiable assets purchased: Loans (1) $ 100,003 Loan discounts (8,867 ) Accrued interest receivable 398 Servicing assets 6,097 Total recognized identifiable assets $ 97,631 (1) Consists of $92.2 million of SBA loans, $6.9 million of PPP loans and $919 thousand of real estate loans.

Second Quarter 2021 vs. First Quarter 2021

Gross loan balances were $1.25 billion at June 30, 2021, up $90.0 million from March 31, 2021, primarily due to the Hana loan purchase during the second quarter 2021. New loan originations and loan payoffs were $182.9 million and $83.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $169.2 million and $59.9 million for the first quarter of 2021, respectively.

Second Quarter 2021 vs. Second Quarter 2020

Gross loan balances were $1.25 billion at June 30, 2021, up $202.4 million from June 30, 2020, primarily due to the Hana loan purchase during the second quarter of 2021. Participation in the PPP and an increase in commercial real estate loans have also contributed to the growth. New loan originations and loan payoffs were $182.9 million and $83.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $104.1 million and $21.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, respectively.

Deposits

As of ($ in thousands) 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 % Change 2Q21 vs. Amount % Amount % Amount % 1Q21 2Q20 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 668,244 46.6 % $ 571,985 44.5 % $ 428,416 38.2 % 16.8 % 56.0 % Money market deposits and others 386,612 27.0 % 354,148 27.6 % 299,033 26.7 % 9.2 % 29.3 % Time deposits 379,247 26.4 % 359,257 27.9 % 393,271 35.1 % 5.6 % -3.6 % Total deposits $ 1,434,103 100.0 % $ 1,285,390 100.0 % $ 1,120,720 100.0 % 11.6 % 28.0 %

Second Quarter 2021 vs. First Quarter 2021

Deposit balances were $1.43 billion at June 30, 2021, up $148.7 million from March 31, 2021, primarily driven by growth in noninterest-bearing, money market and time deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits reached a record $668.2 million or 47% of total deposits as of June 30, 2021, up from $572.0 million or 44% as of March 31, 2021. Deposit growth was primarily due to continued addition of new customers and increased balances of existing customers, as well as growth related to PPP funds.

Second Quarter 2021 vs. Second Quarter 2020

Deposit balances were $1.43 billion at June 30, 2021, up $313.4 million from June 30, 2020, primarily driven by growth in noninterest bearing and money market. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $668.2 million or 47% of total deposits, up from $428.4 million or 38% of total deposits as of June 30, 2020. Deposit growth was primarily driven by customers’ preferences for liquidity given the economic uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as PPP funds held in deposit accounts.

Capital and Cash Dividend

Basel III Minimum Well Capital Ratio+ Capitalized Conservation OP Bancorp Open Bank Ratio Buffer (1) Risk-Based Capital Ratios: Total risk-based capital ratio 14.03 % 13.79 % 10.00 % 10.50 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.77 % 12.54 % 8.00 % 8.50 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 12.77 % 12.54 % 6.50 % 7.00 % Leverage ratio 9.96 % 9.77 % 5.00 % 4.00 % (1) An additional 2.5% capital conservation buffer above the minimum capital ratios are required in order to avoid limitations on distributions, including dividend payments and certain discretionary bonus to executive officers.

Basel III % Change 2Q21 vs. ($ in thousands) 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 1Q21 2Q20 Risk-Based Capital Ratios: Total risk-based capital ratio 14.03 % 15.04 % 15.16 % -1.01 % -1.13 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.77 % 13.79 % 13.91 % -1.02 % -1.14 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 12.77 % 13.79 % 13.91 % -1.02 % -1.14 % Leverage ratio 9.96 % 10.38 % 10.98 % -0.42 % -1.02 % Risk-weighted Assets $ 1,183,095 $ 1,061,131 $ 991,092 11.5 % 19.4 %

Capital ratios remained strong during the quarter. Our CET1 and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.77% and 14.03% as of June 30, 2021, respectively, down from a year ago due to year-over-year asset growth.

The Company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of its common stock. This represents an increase of $0.03 per share, or 43%, to the quarterly cash dividend, up from $0.07 per share previously. The cash dividend is payable on or about August 19, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2021.

The Company did not repurchase any shares during the second quarter of 2021. Since the announcement of the initial stock repurchase program in January 2019, the Company has repurchased a total of 1.57 million shares of its common stock at an average repurchase price of $8.58 per share through June 30, 2021.

Asset Quality

($ in thousands) As of and For the Three Months Ended % Change 2Q21 vs. Asset Quality Summary 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 1Q21 2Q20 Nonperforming loans $ 1,263 $ 1,148 $ 1,019 10.0 % 23.9 % OREO - - - 0.0 % 0.0 % Total nonperforming assets 1,263 1,148 1,019 10.0 % 23.9 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Classified loans 7,150 6,586 2,810 8.6 % 154.4 % Classified loans to gross loans 0.57 % 0.57 % 0.27 % 0.00 % 0.30 % Allowance for loan losses, beginning $ 15,339 $ 15,352 $ 10,748 -0.1 % 42.7 % (Reversal of) provision for loan losses (1) (625 ) (16 ) 1,988 3806.3 % -131.4 % Gross charge-offs (27 ) - - 100.0 % 100.0 % Gross recoveries - 3 28 -100.0 % -100.0 % Allowance for loan losses, ending (2) $ 14,687 $ 15,339 $ 12,764 -4.3 % 15.1 % Allowance for loan losses ratios: As a % of gross loans 1.18 % 1.33 % 1.22 % -0.2 % 0.0 % As a % of nonperforming loans 1,163 % 1,337 % 1,252 % -174.0 % -89.0 % As a % of nonperforming assets 1,163 % 1,337 % 1,252 % -174.0 % -89.0 % Net charge-offs(recoveries) to average gross loans 0.01 % 0.00 % -0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % (1) Excludes (reversal of) provision for uncollectible accrued interest receivable of $(487) thousand and $636 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. There was no provision for uncollectible accrued interest receivable for the three months ended June 30, 2020. (2) Excludes allowance for uncollectible accrued interest receivable of $792 thousand and $1.3 million as of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. There was no allowance for uncollectible accrued interest receivable as of June 30, 2020.

Overall, the Company maintained solid asset quality with low levels of nonperforming loans and net charge-offs. Nonperforming assets to gross loans remained flat at 0.10% from the second quarter of 2020. Economic conditions, including employment and consumer spending, improved through the quarter. However, the economic outlook continues to be uncertain with the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, we maintained our allowance to 1.18% of gross loans, and our allowance to nonperforming loans was strong at 12 times. We continued to work closely with our customers, carefully reviewing current and projected financial performance, providing assistance as warranted, and adjusting risk ratings as appropriate, which was reflected in the increase in classified loans.

Allowance for loan losses increased $1.9 million to $14.7 million from a year ago. Excluding the impacts of the purchased Hana loans, PPP loans, and the allowance for uncollectible accrued interest receivable, adjusted allowance to gross loans ratio was 1.46% as of June 30, 2021. There was no allowance for loan losses required for the purchased Hana loans as of June 30, 2021. (See the Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.)

Classified loans increased $4.3 million to $7.2 million, or 0.57% of gross loans from a year ago. Classified loans are generally consistent with the Substandard and Doubtful categories defined by regulatory authorities. The increase in classified loans was primarily due to $3.4 million in one C&I relationship, which is fully secured by a single family residence, and $1.6 million in SBA loans from purchased loans.

Nonperforming assets increased $244 thousand to $1.3 million, or 0.08% of total assets from a year ago. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily due to $940 thousand of nonperforming assets from the Hana loan purchase, partially offset by a decrease of $689 thousand in home mortgage loans. The Company did not have OREO as of both June 30, 2021 and 2020.

Net charge-offs were $27 thousand or 0.01% of average loans compared to net recoveries of $28 thousand, or 0.01% of average loans for the second quarter of 2020.

COVID-19 Pandemic Update

Total deferments Payment resumed under the CARES Act or paid off Remaining deferments ($ in thousands) through June 30, 2021 through June 30, 2021 as of June 30, 2021 Loan Type Number of accounts Balance Number of accounts Balance Number of accounts Balance Loans, excluding home mortgage and consumer loans 156 $ 220,522 150 $ 206,551 6 $ 13,971 Home mortgage loans 69 30,205 66 28,497 3 1,708 Total 225 $ 250,727 216 $ 235,048 9 $ 15,679

Total outstanding balance of remaining in deferment status as of June 30, 2021, represented 1.2% of the total loan portfolio.

The Company continue to carefully monitor the trajectory of the economic recovery, which could be impacted by the emergence of new variants and continued spread of COVID-19. In addition, we continue to support our clients, employees and communities. During the second quarter of 2021, we originated $13.9 million PPP loans.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to GAAP measures, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance.

Pre-provision net revenue removes provision for loan losses and income tax expense. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures (as applicable), provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. This non-GAAP financial measure also facilitates a comparison of our performance to prior periods.

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company purchased 638 loans from Hana for a total purchase price of $97.6 million. The Company evaluated $100.0 million of the loans purchased in accordance with the provisions of ASC 310-20, Nonrefundable Fees and Other Costs, which were recorded with a $8.9 million discount. As a result, the fair value discount on these loans is being accreted into interest income over the expected life of the loans using the effective yield method. Adjusted loan yield and net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2021 excluded the impacts of contractual interest and discount accretion of the purchased loans as management does not consider purchasing loan portfolios to be normal or recurring transactions. Management believes that presenting the adjusted average loan yield and net interest margin provide comparability to prior periods and these non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance.

Adjusted allowance to gross loans ratio removes the impacts of purchased loans, PPP loans and allowance on accrued interest receivable. Management believes that this ratio provides greater consistency and comparability between the Company’s results and those of its peer banks.

For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 Interest income $ 15,349 $ 13,632 $ 12,920 Interest expense 763 877 2,272 Net interest income 14,586 12,755 10,648 Noninterest income 2,220 2,966 2,062 Noninterest expense 8,789 7,966 7,334 Pre-provision net revenue (a) $ 8,017 $ 7,755 $ 5,376 Reconciliation to Net Income: (Reversal of) provision for loan losses (b) (1,112 ) 620 1,988 Income tax expense (c) 2,750 2,058 972 Net Income (a) + (b) + (c) $ 6,379 $ 5,077 $ 2,416

For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 Yield on Average Loans Interest income on loans $ 14,971 $ 13,284 $ 12,549 Less: interest income on purchased loans 860 — — Adjusted interest income on loans (a) $ 14,111 $ 13,284 $ 12,549 Average loans $ 1,242,058 $ 1,165,150 $ 1,044,944 Less: Average purchased loans 37,526 — — Adjusted average loans (b) $ 1,204,532 $ 1,165,150 $ 1,044,944 Average loan yield (1) 4.83 % 4.62 % 4.83 % Effect on average loan yield (1) 0.13 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Adjusted average loan yield (1) (a)/(b) 4.70 % 4.62 % 4.83 % Net Interest Margin Net interest income $ 14,586 $ 12,755 $ 10,648 Less: interest income on purchased loans 860 — — Adjusted net interest income (c) $ 13,726 $ 12,755 $ 10,648 Average interest-earning assets $ 1,468,623 $ 1,357,450 $ 1,205,571 Less: Average purchased loans 37,526 — — Adjusted average interest-earning assets (d) $ 1,431,097 $ 1,357,450 $ 1,205,571 Net interest margin (1) 3.98 % 3.80 % 3.55 % Effect on net interest margin (1) 0.13 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Adjusted net interest margin (1) (c)/(d) 3.85 % 3.80 % 3.55 % (1) Annualized.

For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 Gross loans $ 1,245,866 $ 1,155,872 $ 1,043,506 Less: Purchased loans (88,438 ) — — PPP loans (1) (97,673 ) (113,551 ) (63,424 ) Adjusted gross loans (a) $ 1,059,755 $ 1,042,321 $ 980,082 Accrued interest receivable on loans $ 3,179 $ 2,839 $ 4,578 Less: Accrued interest receivable on purchased loans (290 ) — — Accrued interest receivable on PPP loans (2) (461 ) (481 ) (115 ) Add: Allowance on accrued interest receivable 792 1,279 — Adjusted accrued interest receivable on loans (b) $ 3,220 $ 3,637 $ 4,463 Adjusted gross loans and accrued interest receivable (a) + (b) = (c) $ 1,062,975 $ 1,045,958 $ 984,545 Allowance for loan losses $ 14,687 $ 15,339 $ 12,764 Add: Allowance on accrued interest receivable 792 1,279 — Adjusted Allowance (d) $ 15,479 $ 16,618 $ 12,764 Adjusted allowance to gross loans ratio (d)/(c) 1.46 % 1.59 % 1.30 % (1) Excludes purchased PPP loans of $6.3 million as of June 30, 2021. (1) Excludes purchased accrued interest receivable on PPP loans of $26 thousand as of June 30, 2021.

Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited) ($ in thousands) As of % Change 2Q21 vs. 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 1Q21 2Q20 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 128,687 $ 127,429 $ 112,123 1.0 % 14.8 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 111,832 102,414 75,402 9.2 % 48.3 % Other investments 11,028 10,047 10,081 9.8 % 9.4 % Loans held for sale 68,396 28,575 8,795 139.4 % 677.7 % Real estate loans 684,082 662,445 637,295 3.3 % 7.3 % SBA loans (1) 338,751 263,185 195,605 28.7 % 73.2 % C & I loans 102,562 103,883 88,375 -1.3 % 16.1 % Home mortgage loans 119,319 125,285 120,597 -4.8 % -1.1 % Consumer & other loans 1,152 1,074 1,634 7.3 % -29.5 % Gross loans, net of unearned income 1,245,866 1,155,872 1,043,506 7.8 % 19.4 % Allowance for loan losses (14,687 ) (15,339 ) (12,764 ) -4.3 % 15.1 % Net loans receivable 1,231,179 1,140,533 1,030,742 7.9 % 19.4 % Premises and equipment, net 4,271 4,368 4,881 -2.2 % -12.5 % Accrued interest receivable, net 3,469 3,096 4,823 12.0 % -28.1 % Servicing assets 12,903 7,492 6,972 72.2 % 85.1 % Company owned life insurance 11,005 10,941 10,748 0.6 % 2.4 % Deferred tax assets 4,861 5,391 3,535 -9.8 % 37.5 % Operating right-of-use assets 6,065 6,443 7,517 -5.9 % -19.3 % Other assets 11,264 8,605 12,392 30.9 % -9.1 % Total assets $ 1,604,960 $ 1,455,334 $ 1,288,011 10.3 % 24.6 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 668,244 $ 571,985 $ 428,416 16.8 % 56.0 % Money market deposits and others 386,612 354,148 299,033 9.2 % 29.3 % Time deposits over $250,000 193,704 190,960 210,691 1.4 % -8.1 % Other time deposits 185,543 168,297 182,580 10.2 % 1.6 % Total deposits 1,434,103 1,285,390 1,120,720 11.6 % 28.0 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 5,000 10,000 -100.0 % -100.0 % Accrued interest payable 608 622 1,964 -2.3 % -69.0 % Operating lease liabilities 7,567 8,016 9,282 -5.6 % -18.5 % Other liabilities 10,720 9,313 6,909 15.1 % 55.2 % Total liabilities 1,452,998 1,308,341 1,148,875 11.1 % 26.5 % Common stock 78,718 78,654 79,925 0.1 % -1.5 % Additional paid-in capital 8,324 8,652 8,218 -3.8 % 1.3 % Retained earnings 64,700 59,373 50,056 9.0 % 29.3 % Accumulated other comprehensive income 220 314 937 -29.9 % -76.5 % Total shareholders' equity 151,962 146,993 139,136 3.4 % 9.2 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,604,960 $ 1,455,334 $ 1,288,011 10.3 % 24.6 % (1) Includes SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans of $103.9 million, $113.6 million and $63.4 million as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended % Change 2Q21 vs. 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 1Q21 2Q20 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 14,971 $ 13,284 $ 12,549 12.7 % 19.3 % Interest on securities available for sale 218 236 281 -7.6 % -22.4 % Other interest income 160 112 90 42.9 % 77.8 % Total interest income 15,349 13,632 12,920 12.6 % 18.8 % Interest expense Interest on deposits 763 877 2,272 -13.0 % -66.4 % Total interest expense 763 877 2,272 -13.0 % -66.4 % Net interest income 14,586 12,755 10,648 14.4 % 37.0 % (Reversal of) provision for loan losses (1,112 ) 620 1,988 -279.4 % -155.9 % Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for loan losses 15,698 12,135 8,660 29.4 % 81.3 % Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 393 355 298 10.7 % 31.9 % Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 302 531 514 -43.1 % -41.2 % Gain on sale of loans 1,210 1,882 936 -35.7 % 29.3 % Other income 315 198 314 59.1 % 0.3 % Total noninterest income 2,220 2,966 2,062 -25.2 % 7.7 % Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,307 4,662 4,347 13.8 % 22.1 % Occupancy and equipment 1,234 1,235 1,241 -0.1 % -0.6 % Data processing and communication 467 448 414 4.2 % 12.8 % Professional fees 303 314 276 -3.5 % 9.8 % FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 123 132 117 -6.8 % 5.1 % Promotion and advertising 176 177 163 -0.6 % 8.0 % Directors’ fees 128 116 223 10.3 % -42.6 % Foundation donation and other contributions 640 507 245 26.2 % 161.2 % Other expenses 411 375 308 9.6 % 33.4 % Total noninterest expense 8,789 7,966 7,334 10.3 % 19.8 % Income before income tax expense 9,129 7,135 3,388 27.9 % 169.5 % Income tax expense 2,750 2,058 972 33.6 % 182.9 % Net income $ 6,379 $ 5,077 $ 2,416 25.6 % 164.0 % Book value per share $ 10.04 $ 9.77 $ 9.23 2.8 % 8.8 % Basic EPS $ 0.42 $ 0.33 $ 0.16 27.3 % 162.5 % Diluted EPS $ 0.42 $ 0.33 $ 0.16 27.3 % 162.5 % Shares of common stock outstanding 15,133,407 15,037,635 15,068,030 0.6 % 0.4 % Weighted Average Shares: - Basic 15,056,484 15,022,876 15,072,423 0.2 % -0.1 % - Diluted 15,129,451 15,069,444 15,112,618 0.4 % 0.1 %

Key Ratios As of and For the Three Months Ended % Change 2Q21 vs. 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 1Q21 2Q20 Return on average assets (ROA)* 1.68 % 1.44 % 0.77 % 0.24 % 0.91 % Return on average equity (ROE) * 17.10 % 14.02 % 6.97 % 3.08 % 10.13 % Net interest margin * 3.98 % 3.80 % 3.55 % 0.18 % 0.43 % Efficiency ratio 52.30 % 50.67 % 57.70 % 1.63 % -5.40 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.03 % 15.04 % 15.16 % -1.01 % -1.13 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.77 % 13.79 % 13.91 % -1.02 % -1.14 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 12.77 % 13.79 % 13.91 % -1.02 % -1.14 % Leverage ratio 9.96 % 10.38 % 10.98 % -0.42 % -1.02 % * Annualized.