Oregon Pacific Bank Announces Second Quarter Earnings Results

“We are proud to see the continuation of the Bank’s strong performance during the second quarter,” said Ron Green, President and CEO. “Our staff has worked with clients on the PPP forgiveness process, enabling them to shift focus back to core lending, which we believe will continue through the rest of 2021.”

Oregon Pacific Bancorp, and its wholly owned subsidiary Oregon Pacific Bank, reported quarterly net income of $1.92 million, or $0.27 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $830 thousand, or $0.12 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Second quarter net income was elevated due to the processing of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgiveness payments, which resulted in increased interest income due to accretion of the remaining loan origination fees at payoff. The Bank made no provision for loan losses during the second quarter as the Bank’s allowance for loan loss methodology indicated no provision was necessary based on current asset quality metrics.

During the quarter, deposit growth totaled $24.2 million, an annualized growth rate of 16.73%. On an annual basis, deposit growth totaled $144.1 million, a 31.0% increase over June 30, 2020. With no new PPP loan production during the second quarter, the deposit growth is attributable to normal seasonal fluctuations, including onboarding of new clients. The Bank still believes a portion of the deposit growth is temporary as some borrowers have delayed investments or capital purchases until the economy has fully recovered from the pandemic.

The Bank continued to maintain funds in the InterFi Network Insured Cash Sweep (ICS) product and expanded to utilize the CDARs time deposit product, all in a “one-way sell” or off-balance sheet capacity. The CDARS product was offered to one large deposit client who has elected to open laddered four-week CDARs deposits. In the event of a decrease in liquidity, the Bank could move all CDARS deposits back onto the balance sheet in a reciprocal deposit within a four-week time horizon. On June 30, 2021, the off-balance sheet ICS deposits totaled $54.3 million, and the CDARS off-balance sheet time deposits totaled $39.5 million.

Period-end non-PPP loans, net of deferred loan origination fees, totaled $335.8 million, representing quarterly net growth of $13.4 million and an annualized growth rate of 16.81%. The effective yield on the non-PPP loan portfolio remained flat at 4.63%. The Bank continued to see loan opportunities during the quarter, but the lending environment remains competitive. At the end of June, the Bank purchased three loans totaling $3.6 million from Network for Oregon Affordable Housing (NOAH). The NOAH loans were purchased at a premium and will result in a yield below the Bank’s current loan portfolio yield but will provide the Bank with tax credits to offset Oregon income tax which will be prorated during 2021 based on the date of the loan purchase. The Bank continued to work with borrowers on the PPP forgiveness process during the second quarter. Through June 30, 2021, 734 of the 752 PPP loans originated in 2020 were forgiven. Additionally, 81 of the 402 loans originated in 2021 were forgiven.

During the quarter, the Bank’s margin contracted to 3.09% from 3.82% in the prior quarter, which was primarily driven by the linked quarter growth in average deposits. The deposit growth increased the balance of interest-bearing deposits held with the Federal Reserve, which yielded 0.10% for most of the quarter. During the second quarter, 29% of the Bank’s interest earning assets were held on deposit with the Federal Reserve, compared to 19% during first quarter 2021, which led to margin contraction. The Bank worked to increase the investment portfolio holdings, with quarterly purchases totaling $15.5 million. The Bank will continue to plan future investment purchases to utilize a portion of the excess funds held at the Federal Reserve and help increase the yield on earning assets.

Second quarter 2021 noninterest income totaled $1.8 million, which represented an increase of $398 thousand over the prior quarter and an increase of $651 thousand over the second quarter 2020. During the quarter, the Bank recognized $878 thousand of trust fee income and increase of $248 thousand over the prior quarter. Trust revenue is comprised of two components: 1) trust management revenue, and 2) transactional revenue or “extraordinary” revenue. Trust management revenue has increased due to onboarding of new clients, with the Bank’s trust assets under management increasing $23.2 million since December 31, 2020. Transactional revenue is related to items outside the scope of standard trust administration. This is primarily comprised of fees for liquidation of real estate and is generally tied to the death of a trust client. As transactional revenue is event based, the current quarter income does not necessarily represent revenue projections for future quarters. Below is a summary of the breakout of trust revenue.

THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Trust Management Revenue $ 648 $ 570 $ 546 $ 1,218 $ 1,092 Transactional Revenue 230 60 21 290 47 Trust fee income $ 878 $ 630 $ 567 $ 1,508 $ 1,139

The Bank experienced growth of $11 thousand related to advisory income through the Bank’s wholly owned registered investment advisory (RIA) firm Oregon Pacific Wealth Management, LLC which grew assets under management to $103.4 million as of June 30, 2021. Since inception Oregon Pacific Wealth Management has been a registered investment advisor registered and overseen by the State of Oregon. Once assets under management exceed $100 million, the company is required to move from state specific registration to registration with the SEC. As the assets under management exceeded $100 million at June 30, 2021, the company is beginning the registration process with the SEC and anticipates the registration to be completed by September 30, 2021. This SEC registration is only tied to the registered investment advisory firm and will not impact financial reporting.

Noninterest expense in the second quarter totaled $4.1 million, up $136 thousand over the first quarter. The largest change occurred in the salaries and employee benefits expense which increased $127 thousand from the first quarter 2021. This increase was due to two factors: 1) no additional PPP loan production during the second quarter, which reduced the deferred loan origination costs recognized as a credit to salary expense, and 2) additional stock-based compensation expense associated with accelerated vesting of restricted stock due to retirement.

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “anticipates,” “targets,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “goals,” “believes” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could.” The forward-looking statements made represent Oregon Pacific Bank’s current estimates, projections, expectations, plans or forecasts of its future results and revenues, including but not limited to statements about performance, loan or deposit growth, loan prepayments, investment purchases, strategic focus, capital position, liquidity, credit quality, special asset liquidation, noninterest expense and credit quality trends. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are often beyond Oregon Pacific Bank’s control. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any of these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should consider all of the following uncertainties and risks. Oregon Pacific Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking the PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited (dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 12,658 $ 9,925 $ 6,944 Interest bearing deposits 181,966 161,446 42,291 Securities 65,509 50,543 27,868 Non PPP Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 335,813 322,451 301,598 PPP Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 54,287 78,745 120,043 Total Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 390,100 401,196 421,641 Allowance for loan losses (6,024 ) (6,020 ) (4,873 ) Premises and equipment, net 6,507 6,621 7,041 Bank owned life insurance 8,282 8,221 7,549 Deferred tax asset 940 1,079 363 Other assets 3,745 3,998 4,467 Total assets $ 663,683 $ 637,009 $ 513,291 LIABILITIES Deposits Demand - non-interest bearing $ 181,406 $ 171,750 $ 125,714 Demand - interest bearing 188,135 183,537 166,562 Money market 147,506 139,350 97,506 Savings 72,557 70,276 57,098 Certificates of deposit 19,854 20,394 18,442 Total deposits 609,458 585,307 465,322 Subordinated debenture 4,124 4,124 4,124 Other liabilities 3,843 3,695 4,523 Total liabilities 617,425 593,126 473,969 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 20,831 20,753 20,697 Retained earnings 24,406 22,484 17,636 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 1,021 646 989 Total stockholders' equity 46,258 43,883 39,322 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 663,683 $ 637,009 $ 513,291

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 INTEREST INCOME Non-PPP loans $ 3,758 $ 3,649 $ 3,606 $ 7,407 $ 7,464 PPP loans 961 1,460 634 2,421 634 Securities 242 178 172 420 333 Other interest income 51 28 14 79 81 Total interest income 5,012 5,315 4,426 10,327 8,512 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 116 101 141 217 379 Borrowed funds 31 30 36 61 82 Total interest expense 147 131 177 278 461 NET INTEREST INCOME 4,865 5,184 4,249 10,049 8,051 Provision for loan losses - - 900 - 1,278 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,865 5,184 3,349 10,049 6,773 NONINTEREST INCOME Trust fee income 878 630 567 1,508 1,139 Service charges 271 248 192 519 413 Mortgage loan sales and servicing 239 148 81 387 219 Investment sales commissions 33 36 43 69 91 Merchant card services 114 86 59 200 123 RIA income 199 188 127 387 260 Other income 78 78 92 156 165 Total noninterest income 1,812 1,414 1,161 3,226 2,410 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 2,401 2,274 1,933 4,675 4,055 Outside services 436 436 381 872 808 Occupancy & equipment 348 346 315 694 638 Trust expense 348 354 319 702 677 Loan and collection, OREO expense 29 35 72 64 227 Advertising 75 58 32 133 84 Supplies and postage 61 56 62 117 124 Other operating expenses 407 410 293 817 614 Total noninterest expense 4,105 3,969 3,407 8,074 7,227 Income before taxes 2,572 2,629 1,103 5,201 1,956 Provision for income taxes 650 662 273 1,312 484 NET INCOME $ 1,922 $ 1,967 $ 830 $ 3,889 $ 1,472

Quarterly Highlights 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Earnings Net interest income $ 4,865 $ 5,184 $ 5,586 $ 4,425 $ 4,249 Provision for loan loss - - - 900 900 Noninterest income 1,812 1,414 1,363 1,374 1,161 Noninterest expense 4,105 3,969 4,158 3,832 3,407 Provision for income taxes 650 662 713 264 273 Net income $ 1,922 $ 1,967 $ 2,078 $ 803 $ 830 Average shares outstanding 7,041,041 7,022,759 7,008,125 7,008,125 7,003,125 Earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.28 $ 0.30 $ 0.11 $ 0.12 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.17 % 1.38 % 1.52 % 0.60 % 0.69 % Return on average equity 17.24 % 18.59 % 20.33 % 8.05 % 8.69 % Net interest margin - tax equivalent 3.09 % 3.82 % 4.29 % 3.50 % 3.73 % Yield on loans 4.78 % 5.14 % 5.37 % 4.14 % 4.33 % Yield on loans - excluding PPP loans 4.63 % 4.63 % 4.69 % 4.70 % 4.85 % Cost of deposits 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.13 % 0.22 % Efficiency ratio 61.48 % 60.19 % 59.84 % 66.08 % 62.98 % Full-time equivalent employees 114 116 116 113 111 Capital Leverage ratio 7.45 % 8.18 % 8.33 % 8.14 % 8.74 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 15.25 % NA(1) NA(1) NA(1) NA(1) Tier 1 risk based ratio 15.25 % NA(1) NA(1) NA(1) NA(1) Total risk based ratio 16.51 % NA(1) NA(1) NA(1) NA(1) Book value per share $ 6.57 $ 6.23 $ 6.03 $ 5.75 $ 5.61 Asset quality Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) $ 6,024 $ 6,020 $ 5,791 $ 5,782 $ 4,873 Nonperforming loans (NPLs) $ 1,517 $ 1,558 $ 2,521 $ 1,596 $ 1,293 Nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 1,517 $ 1,558 $ 2,521 $ 1,596 $ 1,293 Classified Assets (2) $ 12,627 $ 12,141 $ 14,366 $ 12,667 $ 11,945 Net loan charge offs (recoveries) $ (3 ) $ (230 ) $ (9 ) $ (9 ) $ (7 ) ALLL as a percentage of net loans 1.54 % 1.50 % 1.48 % 1.35 % 1.16 % ALLL as a percentage of net loans (excluding PPP) 1.79 % 1.87 % 1.86 % 1.89 % 1.62 % ALLL as a percentage of NPLs 397.10 % 386.39 % 229.75 % 362.26 % 376.98 % Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00 % -0.06 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Net NPLs as a percentage of total loans 0.39 % 0.39 % 0.64 % 0.53 % 0.44 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.23 % 0.24 % 0.47 % 0.30 % 0.25 % Classified Asset Ratio (3) 27.30 % 27.67 % 33.98 % 31.42 % 30.38 % Past due as a percentage of total loans 0.36 % 0.14 % 0.49 % 0.54 % 0.53 % Off-balance sheet figures Off-balance sheet demand deposits (4) $ 54,299 $ 56,226 $ 50,281 $ 24,974 $ 14,659 Off-balance sheet time deposits (5) $ 39,500 $ - $ - $ - $ - Unused credit commitments $ 83,807 $ 82,458 $ 83,982 $ 74,110 $ 66,806 End of period balances Total securities and short term deposits $ 247,475 $ 211,989 $ 124,375 $ 82,099 $ 70,159 Total loans net of allowance $ 384,076 $ 395,176 $ 385,173 $ 422,144 $ 416,768 Total earning assets $ 638,932 $ 614,542 $ 516,485 $ 511,171 $ 492,946 Total assets $ 663,683 $ 637,009 $ 537,141 $ 534,456 $ 513,291 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 181,406 $ 171,750 $ 136,428 $ 134,574 $ 125,714 Total deposits $ 609,458 $ 585,307 $ 486,343 $ 485,589 $ 465,322 Average balances Total securities and short term deposits $ 239,921 $ 150,214 $ 109,006 $ 80,235 $ 67,450 Total loans net of allowance $ 389,766 $ 397,195 $ 405,796 $ 421,663 $ 389,275 Total earning assets $ 637,066 $ 554,446 $ 521,734 $ 508,244 $ 462,157 Total assets $ 659,644 $ 576,991 $ 543,422 $ 529,784 $ 484,315 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 178,155 $ 167,266 $ 138,247 $ 134,676 $ 132,311 Total deposits $ 606,476 $ 525,064 $ 493,502 $ 480,742 $ 436,776

(1) Effective March 31, 2020 Oregon Pacific Bank opted into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio and stopped calculating risked based capital ratios. (2) Classified assets is defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned. (3) Classified asset ratio is defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned, divided by bank Tier 1 capital, plus the allowance for loan losses. (4) Deposits sold through IntraFi Network Deposits Insured Cash Sweep (ICS) program (5) Deposits sold through IntraFi Network Deposits CDARs program

