Prospect Park Capital Announces Director Appointment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Park Capital Corp. (the “Company”) ‎‎(CSE:PPK), a public investment issuer, is pleased to announce its board of directors has appointed Mr. Anthony Zelen as a director of the Company to fill the vacancy from Mr. Robbie Grossman’s resignation.



Mr. Zelen is a serial entrepreneur who possesses over 27 years of experience in finance, investor relations, sales, and corporate development. Most recently, Mr. Zelen was a co-founder of BIGG Digital Assets Inc., which reached a market cap in excess of $900 million. Since 2006 he has been the owner and president of Senergy Communications Capital Inc., which has focused on the public markets and is involved in investor relations, public relations, social media and strategic marketing for the technology, cannabis, pharmaceutical, mining and oil & gas sectors. Anthony has served as an officer and/or director of at least 16 publicly listed companies over the last 27 years. His business activities within the venture capital arena enabled him to establish a network of angel investors, family offices, accredited investors, and investment banking contacts throughout North America, Europe and Asia.