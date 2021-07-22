checkAd

Prospect Park Capital Announces Director Appointment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 23:00  |  21   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Park Capital Corp. (the “Company”) ‎‎(CSE:PPK), a public investment issuer, is pleased to announce its board of directors has appointed Mr. Anthony Zelen as a director of the Company to fill the vacancy from Mr. Robbie Grossman’s resignation.

Mr. Zelen is a serial entrepreneur who possesses over 27 years of experience in finance, investor relations, sales, and corporate development. Most recently, Mr. Zelen was a co-founder of BIGG Digital Assets Inc., which reached a market cap in excess of $900 million. Since 2006 he has been the owner and president of Senergy Communications Capital Inc., which has focused on the public markets and is involved in investor relations, public relations, social media and strategic marketing for the technology, cannabis, pharmaceutical, mining and oil & gas sectors. Anthony has served as an officer and/or director of at least 16 publicly listed companies over the last 27 years. His business activities within the venture capital arena enabled him to establish a network of angel investors, family offices, accredited investors, and investment banking contacts throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

“Anthony has a proven track record of success and knowledge in a number of sectors and the capital markets. He will have a vital role as Prospect Park Capital circumnavigates various opportunities,” stated James Greig, CEO of the Company. James continued, “We are privileged Anthony has joined the team and is lending his abilities and efforts to the Prospect Park team and we look forward to working with him.”

For more information please contact: James Greig
  Chief Executive Officer
  Prospect Park Capital Corp.
  Tel: (778) 788-2745

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator has reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prospect Park Capital Announces Director Appointment VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Prospect Park Capital Corp. (the “Company”) ‎‎(CSE:PPK), a public investment issuer, is pleased to announce its board of directors has appointed Mr. Anthony Zelen as a director of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
An open letter to the Alzheimer’s disease community from our Head of Research and Development, ...
Plug Power Hires Former Tesla Alum David Mindnich to Influence Plug Power’s Global Gigafactory ...
Isabell Moessler Appointed New Head Of Distribution EMEA At Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Adding 5 New ...
Triterras Announces Collaboration with essDOCS to Digitize Bulk Cargo Trade Operations
Glatfelter to Acquire Jacob Holm for an Enterprise Value of ~$308 Million
ThreeD Capital Inc. Provides Update on Legal Action
Press release// Capgemini and CONA Services LLC form strategic partnership to develop tomorrow’s ...
Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of ...
Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares of Probe Metals Inc.
Further encouraging results confirm the prospectivity of the São Domingos Project
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Versus Systems to Power Fan Engagement for New English and Welsh Cricket Competition The Hundred
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board