Skyharbour’s Partner Company Valor Announces Airborne Survey Highlights Targets at Hook Lake Project, Athabasca Basin, Canada

﻿﻿VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQB: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that partner company Valor Resources Limited (“Valor”) has received the results and interpretation from the airborne magnetic and very low frequency electromagnetic (VLF-EM) geophysical survey completed over the Hook Lake Project in April. The purpose of the survey was to gather data that would help identify areas of shallow structural complexity, known to be favorable for the deposition of uranium in basement lithologies, and determine the geophysical signature of known occurrences.



Hook Lake (Formally North Falcon) Project

https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/projects/Falcon-Point-Project.jpg

The Hook Lake Project consists of 16 contiguous mining claims covering 25,846 hectares, located 60 km east of the Key Lake Uranium Mine in northern Saskatchewan. Skyharbour signed a Definitive Agreement with Valor Resources on the Hook Lake (previously North Falcon Point) Uranium Project whereby Valor can earn-in 80% of the project through $3,500,000 in total exploration expenditures, $475,000 in total cash payments over three years and an initial share issuance of 233,333,333 shares of Valor.

Highlights:

Airborne geophysical survey reinforces size potential of historic uranium occurrences and highlights additional targets across the Hook Lake Project: Both the VLF-EM and Magnetic data confirm extensive NE-SW trending structural features as well as N-S trending structures Data confirms known uranium showings are situated where these structural trends intersect and in close association with shallow VLF-EM conductors The N-S structural features may represent the influence of the Tabbernor Fault System, a major structural feature associated with known uranium deposits in the eastern Athabasca Basin “Heat maps” illustrating structural complexity highlighted additional areas for follow-up work

Field work set to commence very shortly at the Hook Lake Project to follow up new targets and historic uranium occurrences

Work approvals received including approval for drilling

Radiometric survey has commenced with coverage of the northeastern third of the Hook Lake Project and will be completed by the end of July

Figure 1: Hook Lake Project – VLF-EM image showing priority target areas