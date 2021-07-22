checkAd

Introducing the 2022 Malibu Wakesetter 21 LX

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021   

LOUDON, Tenn., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 2022 Malibu Boats, the global leader in watersports towboat sales, has introduced the brand-new Malibu Wakesetter 21 LX, a 21-footer that combines key Malibu characteristics, features and performance with a new Hybrid Bow—all while staying at a price point that can’t be beat.

Entry into the coveted Wakesetter family of towboats has never been so accessible. Building on the value, quality and performance that made the iconic 21 VLX and 21 MLX unbeatable, the all-new 21 LX brings a class-leading feature set that perfectly matches with its Malibu performance and industry dominating versatility. Available with either the legendary Wake Plus Hull that has been the foundation of Malibu’s proven board sports performance for decades or the Malibu Diamond Hull for a combination of wake, surf and ski that has no equal, the 21 LX takes customization to a whole new level. The 21 LX is a great watersports size for many families. The 21-foot hull has enough mass to create a pro-level wake or wave when you want it, but with the Diamond Hull it can still ride high in the water at waterski speeds for smooth, soft wakes for anything from first-time combo skiers to veteran slalom skiers. With the new aft pull-up pylon recessed into the transom pulls up quickly and easily for a rock-solid tow point that will ratchet up slalom potential even higher.

One of the most unique characteristics of the 21 LX is the new Hybrid Bow, which takes the best of a traditional bow and mixes it with picklefork characteristics for a forward seating area that’s as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional. From the outside, the 21 LX retains crisp traditional bow lines with exterior facets that make for a sharp on-water profile. Inside, the bow creates a spacious forward area complete with plenty of cup holders, Wet Sounds audio, plush interior, ergonomic seating and billet grab handles.

The standard G5 tower hangs board racks, speakers and a bimini sun shade with a weightless folding function and simple locks that can be easily handled by a single person. For even more flexibility, owners can opt for the extra-low-folding TXi tower, which maximizes clearance to fit in seven-foot garages. Another great asset of this compact powerhouse is that at 21 feet it can fit on many size-restricted waterways and it’s easy to trailer with a mid-size tow vehicle.

