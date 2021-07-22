checkAd

Bombardier Completes Redemption of its 6.00% Senior Notes due 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 23:00  |  35   |   |   

MONTRÉAL, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Inc. (“Bombardier”) today announced that it has redeemed, as set forth in the notice of redemption issued on June 22, 2021, US$475,000,000 of its outstanding 6.00% Senior Notes due 2022 (CUSIP: 097751BJ9 / ISIN: US097751BJ96 (144A)) // CUSIP: C10602AY3 / ISIN: USC10602AY36 (Reg. S)) (the “Notes”).

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, sale or purchase of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation, sale or purchase would be unlawful.

The Notes mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, any state securities laws or the laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The Notes mentioned herein have not been and will not be qualified for distribution to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the securities in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For Information

Francis Richer de La Flèche
Vice President, Financial Planning
and Investor Relations
Bombardier
+514 855 5001 x13228 		Mark Masluch
Senior Director, Communications
Bombardier
+514 855 7167




