REE and 10X Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 23:15  |  40   |   |   

REE Automotive Ltd. (“REE”), a leader in e-Mobility, today announced the completion of its merger with 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (“10X”, Nasdaq: VCVC). The business combination was approved at a special meeting of 10X’s stockholders on July 21, 2021 and closed today, July 22, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005968/en/

REE's REEcorner technology and fully-flat and modular EV platform (Photo: Business Wire)

Following the merger, the combined company is named REE Automotive Ltd. Beginning on Friday, July 23, 2021, REE’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols “REE” and “REEAW”, respectively.

Daniel Barel, REE Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Today marks a significant milestone for REE as we enter the public markets with a tremendous opportunity ahead of us. We believe that our REEcorner technology and fully-flat and modular EV platforms will be the cornerstone for the booming commercial electric vehicle market, as we partner with prominent EV market players across the globe. We are rethinking design and manufacturing for tomorrow’s zero-emission electric and autonomous vehicles, ultimately working to improve quality of life for people around the world by advancing e-Mobility. Our solutions will allow complete EV design freedom, and we plan to enable end customers, such as delivery & logistic companies, OEMs, Mobility-as-a-Service and e-commerce companies to design mission-specific EVs tailored to their needs.”

“OurREEcorner technology integrates critical vehicle components including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control into a compact module between the chassis and the wheel, using x-by-wire technology for steering, driving & braking. This innovation has enabled REE to develop a modular, fully-flat skateboard chassis with more room for passengers, cargo and batteries that will be highly adaptable to customers. Platforms using REEcorners can fit any vehicle size and design, power-source and driving mode, enabling REE to target a $700 billion total addressable market and help OEMs, delivery fleets, Mobility-as-a-Service providers and new mobility players get to market faster and at a fraction of the cost.”

