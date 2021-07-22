Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination with Momentus Inc.

Stable Road will hold a special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time, on August 11, 2021, for the purpose of voting to approve the proposed business combination with Momentus and related matters.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC, SRACU and SRACW) ( “Stable Road”) today announced that its registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-249787) (as amended, the “Registration Statement”) relating to the previously announced proposed business combination with Momentus Inc. (“Momentus”), a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Stable Road has filed with the SEC a definitive proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus with respect to the proposed business combination, and has commenced mailing the proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus to its stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 7, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting. The definitive proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus contains important information about the proposed business combination with Momentus.

The transaction is expected to close promptly following the Special Meeting, subject to stockholder approval at the Special Meeting and other customary closing conditions.

Momentus will be led by new CEO John C. Rood, the former U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, effective August 1. Following completion of the proposed business combination, Momentus will be guided by a new board of directors which will include CEO John C. Rood, former astronaut Chris Hadfield, Kimberly A. Reed, Mitchel Kugler, Linda Reiners, Brian Kabot and a Security Director to be named. The board’s collective experience spans various sectors and industries, including aerospace, defense, financial services, global high-technology trade and government service.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain a number of “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements about the expected business combination with Momentus and the timing and closing of the proposed business combination with Momentus. These forward-looking statements are based on Stable Road’s and Momentus’ management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.