Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021
Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop”) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Hilltop produced income from continuing operations to common stockholders of $99.1 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $97.7 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Hilltop’s financial results from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2021 benefited from the significant improvement in the macroeconomic outlook and resulting impact on loan expected loss rates within the banking segment. However, Hilltop also realized a decrease in year-over-year mortgage origination segment net gains from sales of loans and other mortgage production income.
Including income from discontinued operations related to the former insurance business, income applicable to common stockholders was $99.1 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $128.5 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.
Hilltop also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share, payable on August 31, 2021, to all common stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 13, 2021. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2021, Hilltop paid $44.5 million to repurchase an aggregate of 1,240,843 shares of its common stock at an average price of $35.85 per share pursuant to the 2021 stock repurchase program. These shares were returned to the pool of authorized but unissued shares of common stock.
Furthermore, in July 2021, the Hilltop Board of Directors authorized, subject to regulatory review, an increase to the aggregate amount of common stock that Hilltop may repurchase under the aforementioned stock repurchase program to $150.0 million, an increase of $75.0 million. As a result of share repurchases during 2021, Hilltop has approximately $100 million of available share repurchase capacity through expiration of the stock repurchase program in January 2022.
The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted financial markets and overall economic conditions, and is expected to continue to have implications on our business and operations. The extent of the impact of the pandemic on our operational and financial performance for the remainder of 2021 is currently uncertain and will depend on certain developments outside of our control, including, among others, the ongoing distribution and effectiveness of vaccines, government stimulus, the ultimate impact of the pandemic on our customers and clients, and additional, or extended, federal, state and local government orders and regulations that might be imposed in response to the pandemic.
Jeremy B. Ford, President and CEO of Hilltop, said, “I am very pleased with the results from the second quarter and first half of 2021. Hilltop’s performance this year highlights the versatility of our franchise and the value of our diversified operating model. During the second quarter, credit trends at the bank continued to improve and we believe we are well situated for growth with robust liquidity and capital levels. The mortgage team has proven nimble across the country as the market has evolved over the past year and a half, and we also believe we are well positioned to grow our purchase-focused customer base. Although HilltopSecurities realized mixed results primarily due to market volatility, the broker-dealer remains healthy with a diverse revenue base. In addition to our strong operating performance, Hilltop distributed approximately $10 million of dividends and repurchased approximately $45 million of shares in the open market.”
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights for Hilltop:
- The reversal of credit losses was $28.7 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to a reversal of credit losses of $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2021;
- The significant reversal of credit losses during the second quarter of 2021 primarily reflected improvements in the macroeconomic forecast assumptions and positive risk rating grade migration, including a high concentration of credits within the restaurant and commercial real estate industry sectors;
- For the second quarter of 2021, net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income and mortgage loan origination fees within our mortgage origination segment was $241.8 million,
compared to $340.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, a 29.0% decrease;
- Mortgage loan origination production volume was $5.9 billion during the second quarter of 2021, compared to $6.1 billion in the second quarter of 2020;
- Net gains from mortgage loans sold to third parties declined to 376 basis points during the second quarter of 2021, compared to 398 basis points in the first quarter of 2021.
- Hilltop’s consolidated annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the second quarter of 2021 were 2.29% and 16.42%, respectively, compared to 3.30% and 23.32%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2020;
- Hilltop’s book value per common share increased to $30.44 at June 30, 2021, compared to $29.41 at March 31, 2021;
- Hilltop’s total assets were $17.7 billion at both June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021;
- Loans1, net of allowance for credit losses, decreased to $6.9 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $7.1 billion at March 31, 2021;
- Includes supporting our impacted banking clients through funding of over 4,100 loans through both rounds of the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, with a remaining balance of approximately $261 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to approximately $492 million as of March 31, 2021;
- Through July 16, 2021, the Small Business Administration, or SBA, had approved approximately 2,600 initial round PPP forgiveness applications from the Bank totaling approximately $643 million, with initial round PPP loans of approximately $9 million pending SBA review and approval;
- Submissions to SBA of second round PPP forgiveness applications by the Bank in early stages.
- Non-performing loans were $69.0 million, or 0.66% of total loans, at June 30, 2021, compared to $79.9 million, or 0.77% of total loans, at March 31, 2021;
- We further supported our impacted banking clients during 2020 through the approval of COVID-19 related loan modifications of approximately $1.0 billion, and continued such support during 2021,
resulting in a portfolio of active deferrals that have not reached the end of their deferral period of approximately $76 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to approximately $130 million in
active deferment as of March 31, 2021;
- While the majority of the portfolio of COVID-19 related loan modifications no longer require deferral, such loans may continue to represent elevated risk; therefore, monitoring of these loans continues;
- The extent of these loans progressing into non-performing loans during future periods is uncertain.
- Loans held for sale increased by 13.6% from March 31, 2021 to $2.9 billion at June 30, 2021;
- Total deposits were $11.7 billion at both June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021;
- Hilltop maintained strong capital levels2 with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio3 of 12.87% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 20.22% at June 30, 2021;
- Hilltop’s consolidated net interest margin4 decreased to 2.62% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 2.69% in the first quarter of 2021;
- Includes previously deferred interest income of $5.4 million during the second quarter of 2021 related to PPP loan-related origination fees.
- For the second quarter of 2021, noninterest income from continuing operations was $339.9 million, compared to $468.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, a 27.4% decrease;
- Includes $6.5 million of pre-tax gains associated with observable transactions related to two merchant bank equity investments.
- For the second quarter of 2021, noninterest expense from continuing operations was $343.4 million, compared to $370.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, a 7.3% decrease; and
- Hilltop’s effective tax rate from continuing operations was 23.5% during the second quarter of 2021, compared to 23.3% during the same period in 2020.
Discontinued Operations
On June 30, 2020, Hilltop completed the sale of National Lloyds Corporation, or NLC, which comprised the operations of its former insurance segment, for cash proceeds of $154.1 million. During 2020, Hilltop recognized an aggregate gain associated with this transaction of $36.8 million, net of transaction costs. Accordingly, insurance segment results and its assets and liabilities have been presented as discontinued operations. The resulting book gain from this sale transaction was not recognized for tax purposes pursuant to the rules promulgated under the Internal Revenue Code.
|___________________
|Note: “Consolidated” refers to our consolidated financial position and consolidated results of operations, including discontinued operations and assets and liabilities of discontinued operations.
|
1
|
“Loans” reflect loans held for investment excluding broker-dealer margin loans, net of allowance for credit losses, of $628.3 million and $519.9 million at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
|
2
|
Capital ratios reflect Hilltop’s decision to elect the transition option as issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies in March 2020 that permits banking institutions to mitigate the estimated cumulative regulatory capital effects from CECL over a five-year transitionary period.
|
3
|
Based on the end of period Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets during the quarter, excluding goodwill and intangible assets.
|
4
|
Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Consolidated Financial and Other Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
(in 000's)
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
$
|
1,372,818
|
|
|
$
|
1,564,489
|
|
|
$
|
1,062,560
|
|
|
$
|
1,277,865
|
|
|
$
|
1,655,492
|
|
Federal funds sold
|
|
|
387
|
|
|
|
396
|
|
|
|
386
|
|
|
|
420
|
|
|
|
385
|
|
Assets segregated for regulatory purposes
|
|
|
207,284
|
|
|
|
273,393
|
|
|
|
290,357
|
|
|
|
221,621
|
|
|
|
194,626
|
|
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
|
|
|
202,638
|
|
|
|
106,342
|
|
|
|
80,319
|
|
|
|
90,103
|
|
|
|
161,457
|
|
Securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trading, at fair value
|
|
|
682,483
|
|
|
|
528,712
|
|
|
|
694,255
|
|
|
|
667,751
|
|
|
|
648,037
|
|
Available for sale, at fair value, net
|
|
|
1,817,807
|
|
|
|
1,715,406
|
|
|
|
1,462,205
|
|
|
|
1,310,240
|
|
|
|
1,091,348
|
|
Held to maturity, at amortized cost, net
|
|
|
288,776
|
|
|
|
300,088
|
|
|
|
311,944
|
|
|
|
323,299
|
|
|
|
343,198
|
|
Equity, at fair value
|
|
|
193
|
|
|
|
189
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
117
|
|
|
|
122
|
|
|
|
|
2,789,259
|
|
|
|
2,544,395
|
|
|
|
2,468,544
|
|
|
|
2,301,407
|
|
|
|
2,082,705
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
|
2,885,458
|
|
|
|
2,538,986
|
|
|
|
2,788,386
|
|
|
|
2,547,975
|
|
|
|
2,592,307
|
|
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
|
|
|
7,645,227
|
|
|
|
7,810,657
|
|
|
|
7,693,141
|
|
|
|
7,945,560
|
|
|
|
7,849,904
|
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
|
(115,269
|
)
|
|
|
(144,499
|
)
|
|
|
(149,044
|
)
|
|
|
(155,214
|
)
|
|
|
(156,383
|
)
|
Loans held for investment, net
|
|
|
7,529,958
|
|
|
|
7,666,158
|
|
|
|
7,544,097
|
|
|
|
7,790,346
|
|
|
|
7,693,521
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Broker-dealer and clearing organization receivables
|
|
|
1,403,447
|
|
|
|
1,596,817
|
|
|
|
1,404,727
|
|
|
|
1,363,478
|
|
|
|
1,222,627
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|
212,402
|
|
|
|
213,304
|
|
|
|
211,595
|
|
|
|
208,078
|
|
|
|
210,975
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
115,698
|
|
|
|
101,055
|
|
|
|
105,757
|
|
|
|
109,354
|
|
|
|
119,954
|
|
Mortgage servicing assets
|
|
|
124,497
|
|
|
|
142,125
|
|
|
|
143,742
|
|
|
|
127,712
|
|
|
|
81,264
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
535,536
|
|
|
|
648,895
|
|
|
|
555,983
|
|
|
|
607,932
|
|
|
|
627,982
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
267,447
|
|
|
|
267,447
|
|
|
|
267,447
|
|
|
|
267,447
|
|
|
|
267,447
|
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
|
17,705
|
|
|
|
19,035
|
|
|
|
20,364
|
|
|
|
21,814
|
|
|
|
23,374
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
17,664,534
|
|
|
$
|
17,682,837
|
|
|
$
|
16,944,264
|
|
|
$
|
16,935,552
|
|
|
$
|
16,934,116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
|
$
|
4,231,082
|
|
|
$
|
4,031,181
|
|
|
$
|
3,612,384
|
|
|
$
|
3,557,603
|
|
|
$
|
3,467,500
|
|
Interest-bearing
|
|
|
7,502,703
|
|
|
|
7,701,598
|
|
|
|
7,629,935
|
|
|
|
7,704,312
|
|
|
|
8,182,098
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
11,733,785
|
|
|
|
11,732,779
|
|
|
|
11,242,319
|
|
|
|
11,261,915
|
|
|
|
11,649,598
|
|
Broker-dealer and clearing organization payables
|
|
|
1,439,620
|
|
|
|
1,546,227
|
|
|
|
1,368,373
|
|
|
|
1,310,835
|
|
|
|
1,158,628
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
|
915,919
|
|
|
|
676,652
|
|
|
|
695,798
|
|
|
|
780,109
|
|
|
|
720,164
|
|
Securities sold, not yet purchased, at fair value
|
|
|
132,950
|
|
|
|
97,055
|
|
|
|
79,789
|
|
|
|
56,023
|
|
|
|
55,340
|
|
Notes payable
|
|
|
396,653
|
|
|
|
401,713
|
|
|
|
381,987
|
|
|
|
396,006
|
|
|
|
450,158
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
134,019
|
|
|
|
120,339
|
|
|
|
125,450
|
|
|
|
122,402
|
|
|
|
131,411
|
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
|
|
67,012
|
|
|
|
67,012
|
|
|
|
67,012
|
|
|
|
67,012
|
|
|
|
67,012
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
348,200
|
|
|
|
595,045
|
|
|
|
632,889
|
|
|
|
502,517
|
|
|
|
409,672
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
15,168,158
|
|
|
|
15,236,822
|
|
|
|
14,593,617
|
|
|
|
14,496,819
|
|
|
|
14,641,983
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
812
|
|
|
|
823
|
|
|
|
822
|
|
|
|
902
|
|
|
|
902
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
1,302,439
|
|
|
|
1,319,518
|
|
|
|
1,317,929
|
|
|
|
1,443,588
|
|
|
|
1,439,686
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
7,093
|
|
|
|
3,486
|
|
|
|
17,763
|
|
|
|
23,790
|
|
|
|
23,813
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
1,159,304
|
|
|
|
1,094,727
|
|
|
|
986,792
|
|
|
|
942,461
|
|
|
|
797,331
|
|
Deferred compensation employee stock trust, net
|
|
|
754
|
|
|
|
752
|
|
|
|
771
|
|
|
|
774
|
|
|
|
778
|
|
Employee stock trust
|
|
|
(121
|
)
|
|
|
(121
|
)
|
|
|
(138
|
)
|
|
|
(143
|
)
|
|
|
(150
|
)
|
Total Hilltop stockholders' equity
|
|
|
2,470,281
|
|
|
|
2,419,185
|
|
|
|
2,323,939
|
|
|
|
2,411,372
|
|
|
|
2,262,360
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
26,095
|
|
|
|
26,830
|
|
|
|
26,708
|
|
|
|
27,361
|
|
|
|
29,773
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
2,496,376
|
|
|
|
2,446,015
|
|
|
|
2,350,647
|
|
|
|
2,438,733
|
|
|
|
2,292,133
|
|
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
17,664,534
|
|
|
$
|
17,682,837
|
|
|
$
|
16,944,264
|
|
|
$
|
16,935,552
|
|
|
$
|
16,934,116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Consolidated Income Statements
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
(in 000's, except per share data)
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
Interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, including fees
|
|
$
|
104,162
|
|
|
$
|
104,277
|
|
|
$
|
109,328
|
|
|
$
|
104,955
|
|
|
$
|
107,860
|
|
Securities borrowed
|
|
|
15,586
|
|
|
|
28,972
|
|
|
|
14,445
|
|
|
|
10,705
|
|
|
|
12,883
|
|
Securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
|
|
11,125
|
|
|
|
10,251
|
|
|
|
9,845
|
|
|
|
11,035
|
|
|
|
11,698
|
|
Tax-exempt
|
|
|
2,338
|
|
|
|
2,102
|
|
|
|
1,862
|
|
|
|
1,687
|
|
|
|
1,539
|
|
Other
|
|
|
1,607
|
|
|
|
1,321
|
|
|
|
1,381
|
|
|
|
1,446
|
|
|
|
951
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
|
134,818
|
|
|
|
146,923
|
|
|
|
136,861
|
|
|
|
129,828
|
|
|
|
134,931
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
6,176
|
|
|
|
7,741
|
|
|
|
9,269
|
|
|
|
10,700
|
|
|
|
11,947
|
|
Securities loaned
|
|
|
12,345
|
|
|
|
25,486
|
|
|
|
12,014
|
|
|
|
8,729
|
|
|
|
10,796
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
|
2,374
|
|
|
|
2,013
|
|
|
|
2,154
|
|
|
|
2,346
|
|
|
|
2,367
|
|
Notes payable
|
|
|
5,253
|
|
|
|
4,797
|
|
|
|
4,807
|
|
|
|
4,904
|
|
|
|
3,768
|
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
|
|
577
|
|
|
|
562
|
|
|
|
609
|
|
|
|
608
|
|
|
|
705
|
|
Other
|
|
|
177
|
|
|
|
642
|
|
|
|
636
|
|
|
|
641
|
|
|
|
790
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
26,902
|
|
|
|
41,241
|
|
|
|
29,489
|
|
|
|
27,928
|
|
|
|
30,373
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
107,916
|
|
|
|
105,682
|
|
|
|
107,372
|
|
|
|
101,900
|
|
|
|
104,558
|
|
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
|
|
(28,720
|
)
|
|
|
(5,109
|
)
|
|
|
(3,482
|
)
|
|
|
(602
|
)
|
|
|
66,026
|
|
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
|
|
136,636
|
|
|
|
110,791
|
|
|
|
110,854
|
|
|
|
102,502
|
|
|
|
38,532
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income
|
|
|
199,625
|
|
|
|
267,080
|
|
|
|
247,360
|
|
|
|
307,896
|
|
|
|
295,317
|
|
Mortgage loan origination fees
|
|
|
42,146
|
|
|
|
43,155
|
|
|
|
50,193
|
|
|
|
47,681
|
|
|
|
45,341
|
|
Securities commissions and fees
|
|
|
38,300
|
|
|
|
38,314
|
|
|
|
35,921
|
|
|
|
32,496
|
|
|
|
34,234
|
|
Investment and securities advisory fees and commissions
|
|
|
32,268
|
|
|
|
27,695
|
|
|
|
42,161
|
|
|
|
36,866
|
|
|
|
29,120
|
|
Other
|
|
|
27,560
|
|
|
|
41,341
|
|
|
|
72,296
|
|
|
|
77,772
|
|
|
|
64,113
|
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
|
339,899
|
|
|
|
417,585
|
|
|
|
447,931
|
|
|
|
502,711
|
|
|
|
468,125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employees' compensation and benefits
|
|
|
248,486
|
|
|
|
270,353
|
|
|
|
291,489
|
|
|
|
294,907
|
|
|
|
276,893
|
|
Occupancy and equipment, net
|
|
|
25,004
|
|
|
|
24,429
|
|
|
|
27,596
|
|
|
|
26,124
|
|
|
|
26,174
|
|
Professional services
|
|
|
16,239
|
|
|
|
13,585
|
|
|
|
21,927
|
|
|
|
17,522
|
|
|
|
15,737
|
|
Other
|
|
|
53,639
|
|
|
|
58,295
|
|
|
|
61,336
|
|
|
|
60,792
|
|
|
|
51,405
|
|
Total noninterest expense
|
|
|
343,368
|
|
|
|
366,662
|
|
|
|
402,348
|
|
|
|
399,345
|
|
|
|
370,209
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|
|
133,167
|
|
|
|
161,714
|
|
|
|
156,437
|
|
|
|
205,868
|
|
|
|
136,448
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
31,234
|
|
|
|
37,770
|
|
|
|
39,295
|
|
|
|
46,820
|
|
|
|
31,808
|
|
Income from continuing operations
|
|
|
101,933
|
|
|
|
123,944
|
|
|
|
117,142
|
|
|
|
159,048
|
|
|
|
104,640
|
|
Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,734
|
|
|
|
736
|
|
|
|
30,775
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
101,933
|
|
|
|
123,944
|
|
|
|
120,876
|
|
|
|
159,784
|
|
|
|
135,415
|
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
2,873
|
|
|
|
3,599
|
|
|
|
4,431
|
|
|
|
6,505
|
|
|
|
6,939
|
|
Income attributable to Hilltop
|
|
$
|
99,060
|
|
|
$
|
120,345
|
|
|
$
|
116,445
|
|
|
$
|
153,279
|
|
|
$
|
128,476
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
1.21
|
|
|
$
|
1.46
|
|
|
$
|
1.31
|
|
|
$
|
1.69
|
|
|
$
|
1.08
|
|
Earnings from discontinued operations
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
0.34
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.21
|
|
|
$
|
1.46
|
|
|
$
|
1.35
|
|
|
$
|
1.70
|
|
|
$
|
1.42
|
|
Diluted:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
1.21
|
|
|
$
|
1.46
|
|
|
$
|
1.30
|
|
|
$
|
1.69
|
|
|
$
|
1.08
|
|
Earnings from discontinued operations
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
0.34
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.21
|
|
|
$
|
1.46
|
|
|
$
|
1.35
|
|
|
$
|
1.70
|
|
|
$
|
1.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends declared per common share
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
81,663
|
|
|
|
82,169
|
|
|
|
86,269
|
|
|
|
90,200
|
|
|
|
90,164
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
82,199
|
|
|
|
82,657
|
|
|
|
86,420
|
|
|
|
90,200
|
|
|
|
90,164
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
|
Segment Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage
|
|
|
|
|
All Other and
|
|
Continuing
|
(in 000's)
|
|
Banking
|
|
Broker-Dealer
|
|
Origination
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Eliminations
|
|
Operations
|
Net interest income (expense)
|
|
$
|
105,468
|
|
|
$
|
10,682
|
|
$
|
(5,953
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4,687
|
)
|
|
$
|
2,406
|
|
|
$
|
107,916
|
|
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
|
|
(28,775
|
)
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(28,720
|
)
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
10,242
|
|
|
|
83,463
|
|
|
241,965
|
|
|
|
6,877
|
|
|
|
(2,648
|
)
|
|
|
339,899
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
|
57,514
|
|
|
|
87,234
|
|
|
186,963
|
|
|
|
12,072
|
|
|
|
(415
|
)
|
|
|
343,368
|
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes
|
|
$
|
86,971
|
|
|
$
|
6,856
|
|
$
|
49,049
|
|
|
$
|
(9,882
|
)
|
|
$
|
173
|
|
|
$
|
133,167
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
|
Segment Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage
|
|
|
|
|
All Other and
|
|
Continuing
|
(in 000's)
|
|
Banking
|
|
Broker-Dealer
|
|
Origination
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Eliminations
|
|
Operations
|
Net interest income (expense)
|
|
$
|
209,352
|
|
|
$
|
21,196
|
|
$
|
(13,051
|
)
|
|
$
|
(9,379
|
)
|
|
$
|
5,480
|
|
|
$
|
213,598
|
|
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
|
|
(33,950
|
)
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(33,829
|
)
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
21,566
|
|
|
|
182,086
|
|
|
552,409
|
|
|
|
7,383
|
|
|
|
(5,960
|
)
|
|
|
757,484
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
|
113,302
|
|
|
|
178,638
|
|
|
397,297
|
|
|
|
21,660
|
|
|
|
(867
|
)
|
|
|
710,030
|
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes
|
|
$
|
151,566
|
|
|
$
|
24,523
|
|
$
|
142,061
|
|
|
$
|
(23,656
|
)
|
|
$
|
387
|
|
|
$
|
294,881
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
Selected Financial Data
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hilltop Consolidated (1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average stockholders' equity
|
|
|
16.42
|
%
|
|
|
20.58
|
%
|
|
|
20.56
|
%
|
|
|
25.94
|
%
|
|
|
23.32
|
%
|
Return on average assets
|
|
|
2.29
|
%
|
|
|
2.90
|
%
|
|
|
2.83
|
%
|
|
|
3.71
|
%
|
|
|
3.30
|
%
|
Net interest margin (2)
|
|
|
2.62
|
%
|
|
|
2.69
|
%
|
|
|
2.71
|
%
|
|
|
2.56
|
%
|
|
|
2.80
|
%
|
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (3):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As reported
|
|
|
2.63
|
%
|
|
|
2.69
|
%
|
|
|
2.72
|
%
|
|
|
2.57
|
%
|
|
|
2.81
|
%
|
Impact of purchase accounting
|
|
|
16 bps
|
|
|
13 bps
|
|
|
15 bps
|
|
|
10 bps
|
|
|
10 bps
|
Without purchase accounting impact
|
|
|
2.47
|
%
|
|
|
2.56
|
%
|
|
|
2.57
|
%
|
|
|
2.47
|
%
|
|
|
2.71
|
%
|
Book value per common share ($)
|
|
|
30.44
|
|
|
|
29.41
|
|
|
|
28.28
|
|
|
|
26.72
|
|
|
|
25.08
|
|
Shares outstanding, end of period (000's)
|
|
|
81,153
|
|
|
|
82,261
|
|
|
|
82,185
|
|
|
|
90,238
|
|
|
|
90,222
|
|
Dividend payout ratio (4)
|
|
|
9.92
|
%
|
|
|
8.19
|
%
|
|
|
6.67
|
%
|
|
|
5.30
|
%
|
|
|
6.32
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Banking Segment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin (2)
|
|
|
3.19
|
%
|
|
|
3.30
|
%
|
|
|
3.37
|
%
|
|
|
3.03
|
%
|
|
|
3.11
|
%
|
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (3):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As reported
|
|
|
3.20
|
%
|
|
|
3.31
|
%
|
|
|
3.38
|
%
|
|
|
3.03
|
%
|
|
|
3.12
|
%
|
Impact of purchase accounting
|
|
|
20 bps
|
|
|
17 bps
|
|
|
20 bps
|
|
|
13 bps
|
|
|
12 bps
|
Accretion of discount on loans ($000's)
|
|
|
6,001
|
|
|
|
4,851
|
|
|
|
5,629
|
|
|
|
3,346
|
|
|
|
3,217
|
|
Net recoveries (charge-offs) ($000's)
|
|
|
(510
|
)
|
|
|
564
|
|
|
|
(2,688
|
)
|
|
|
(567
|
)
|
|
|
(16,382
|
)
|
Return on average assets
|
|
|
1.91
|
%
|
|
|
1.48
|
%
|
|
|
1.37
|
%
|
|
|
1.14
|
%
|
|
|
(0.42
|
)%
|
Fee income ratio
|
|
|
8.9
|
%
|
|
|
9.8
|
%
|
|
|
10.2
|
%
|
|
|
9.2
|
%
|
|
|
10.2
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
|
49.7
|
%
|
|
|
48.4
|
%
|
|
|
53.0
|
%
|
|
|
52.7
|
%
|
|
|
54.1
|
%
|
Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's)
|
|
|
33,369
|
|
|
|
30,992
|
|
|
|
34,007
|
|
|
|
29,808
|
|
|
|
31,583
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Broker-Dealer Segment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenue ($000's) (5)
|
|
|
94,145
|
|
|
|
109,137
|
|
|
|
150,070
|
|
|
|
149,190
|
|
|
|
132,624
|
|
Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) (6)
|
|
|
62,289
|
|
|
|
66,157
|
|
|
|
87,622
|
|
|
|
88,211
|
|
|
|
79,847
|
|
Variable compensation expense ($000's)
|
|
|
34,409
|
|
|
|
37,412
|
|
|
|
60,295
|
|
|
|
60,774
|
|
|
|
52,372
|
|
Compensation as a % of net revenue (6)
|
|
|
66.2
|
%
|
|
|
60.6
|
%
|
|
|
58.4
|
%
|
|
|
59.1
|
%
|
|
|
60.2
|
%
|
Pre-tax margin (7)
|
|
|
7.3
|
%
|
|
|
16.2
|
%
|
|
|
22.8
|
%
|
|
|
23.7
|
%
|
|
|
21.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage Origination Segment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage loan originations - volume ($000's):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Home purchases
|
|
|
4,018,922
|
|
|
|
2,902,710
|
|
|
|
3,683,564
|
|
|
|
4,183,560
|
|
|
|
3,204,573
|
|
Refinancings
|
|
|
1,881,121
|
|
|
|
3,281,395
|
|
|
|
3,114,630
|
|
|
|
2,266,793
|
|
|
|
2,894,486
|
|
Total mortgage loan originations - volume
|
|
|
5,900,043
|
|
|
|
6,184,105
|
|
|
|
6,798,194
|
|
|
|
6,450,353
|
|
|
|
6,099,059
|
|
Mortgage loan sales - volume ($000's)
|
|
|
5,524,226
|
|
|
|
6,350,837
|
|
|
|
6,571,234
|
|
|
|
6,521,773
|
|
|
|
5,934,914
|
|
Net gains from mortgage loan sales (basis points):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans sold to third parties
|
|
|
376
|
|
|
|
398
|
|
|
|
451
|
|
|
|
441
|
|
|
|
369
|
|
Impact of loans retained by banking segment
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
As reported
|
|
|
364
|
|
|
|
388
|
|
|
|
448
|
|
|
|
440
|
|
|
|
368
|
|
Mortgage servicing rights asset ($000's) (8)
|
|
|
124,497
|
|
|
|
142,125
|
|
|
|
143,742
|
|
|
|
127,712
|
|
|
|
81,263
|
|
Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's)
|
|
|
145,401
|
|
|
|
166,248
|
|
|
|
163,822
|
|
|
|
161,738
|
|
|
|
160,824
|
|
Variable compensation expense ($000's)
|
|
|
97,081
|
|
|
|
115,486
|
|
|
|
116,736
|
|
|
|
116,275
|
|
|
|
113,826
|____________________
|
(1)
|
Ratios and financial data presented on a consolidated basis. For all 2020 periods presented, information includes discontinued operations and as of June 30, 2020 those assets and liabilities of discontinued operations.
|
(2)
|
Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|
(3)
|
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), a non-GAAP measure, is defined as taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent adjustments are based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rate for all periods presented. The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest margins for all earning assets, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. The taxable equivalent adjustments to interest income for Hilltop (consolidated) were $0.4 million, $0.2 million, $0.3 million, $0.3 million, and $0.3 million, respectively, for the periods presented and for the banking segment were $0.2 million, $0.2 million, $0.2 million, $0.2 million, and $0.2 million, respectively, for the periods presented.
|
(4)
|
Dividend payout ratio is defined as cash dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share.
|
(5)
|
Net revenue is defined as the sum of total broker-dealer net interest income and total broker-dealer noninterest income.
|
(6)
|
Noted balances and ratios during all prior periods reflect certain reclassifications to conform to current period presentation.
|
(7)
|
Pre-tax margin is defined as income before income taxes divided by net revenue.
|
(8)
|
Reported on a consolidated basis and therefore does not include mortgage servicing rights assets related to loans serviced for the banking segment, which are eliminated in consolidation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
Capital Ratios
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
Tier 1 capital (to average assets):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PlainsCapital
|
|
|
10.22%
|
|
|
10.50%
|
|
|
10.44%
|
|
|
10.19%
|
|
|
10.37%
|
Hilltop
|
|
|
12.87%
|
|
|
13.01%
|
|
|
12.64%
|
|
|
13.03%
|
|
|
12.60%
|
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PlainsCapital
|
|
|
15.00%
|
|
|
14.74%
|
|
|
14.40%
|
|
|
14.64%
|
|
|
14.03%
|
Hilltop
|
|
|
20.22%
|
|
|
19.63%
|
|
|
18.97%
|
|
|
19.85%
|
|
|
18.46%
|
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PlainsCapital
|
|
|
15.00%
|
|
|
14.74%
|
|
|
14.40%
|
|
|
14.64%
|
|
|
14.03%
|
Hilltop
|
|
|
20.82%
|
|
|
20.22%
|
|
|
19.57%
|
|
|
20.46%
|
|
|
19.06%
|
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PlainsCapital
|
|
|
15.95%
|
|
|
15.64%
|
|
|
15.27%
|
|
|
15.49%
|
|
|
14.88%
|
Hilltop
|
|
|
23.48%
|
|
|
22.96%
|
|
|
22.34%
|
|
|
23.22%
|
|
|
21.82%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
Non-Performing Assets Portfolio Data
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis ($000's) (1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
|
7,211
|
|
|
10,668
|
|
|
11,133
|
|
|
14,079
|
|
|
13,743
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
|
33,033
|
|
|
36,144
|
|
|
34,049
|
|
|
38,708
|
|
|
32,259
|
Construction and land development
|
|
|
474
|
|
|
501
|
|
|
507
|
|
|
528
|
|
|
1,404
|
1-4 family residential
|
|
|
27,100
|
|
|
30,937
|
|
|
32,263
|
|
|
28,707
|
|
|
20,552
|
Consumer
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
308
|
Broker-dealer
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
67,844
|
|
|
78,276
|
|
|
77,980
|
|
|
82,075
|
|
|
68,266
|
Troubled debt restructurings included in accruing loans held for investment ($000's)
|
|
|
1,139
|
|
|
1,584
|
|
|
1,954
|
|
|
1,919
|
|
|
2,025
|
Non-performing loans ($000's)
|
|
|
68,983
|
|
|
79,860
|
|
|
79,934
|
|
|
83,994
|
|
|
70,291
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-performing loans as a % of total loans
|
|
|
0.66%
|
|
|
0.77%
|
|
|
0.76%
|
|
|
0.80%
|
|
|
0.67%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other real estate owned ($000's)
|
|
|
21,078
|
|
|
19,899
|
|
|
21,289
|
|
|
25,387
|
|
|
26,602
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other repossessed assets ($000's)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
239
|
|
|
315
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-performing assets ($000's)
|
|
|
90,061
|
|
|
99,759
|
|
|
101,324
|
|
|
109,620
|
|
|
97,208
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-performing assets as a % of total assets
|
|
|
0.51%
|
|
|
0.56%
|
|
|
0.60%
|
|
|
0.65%
|
|
|
0.57%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing ($000's) (2):
|
|
|
245,828
|
|
|
265,230
|
|
|
243,630
|
|
|
187,105
|
|
|
124,682
|____________________
|
(1)
|
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis do not include COVID-19 related loan modifications. The Bank’s COVID-19 payment deferral programs allow for a deferral of principal and/or interest payments with such deferred principal payments due and payable on the maturity date of the existing loan. Since the second quarter of 2020, the Bank’s actions included approval of COVID-19 related loan modifications, resulting in active loan modifications of approximately $76 million as of June 30, 2021, down from approximately $130 million as of March 31, 2021. The extent to which these measures will impact the Bank is uncertain, and any progression of loans, whether receiving COVID-19 payment deferrals or not, into non-accrual status, during future periods is uncertain and will depend on future developments that cannot be predicted.
|
(2)
|
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing were primarily comprised of loans held for sale and guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, including loans that are subject to repurchase, or have been repurchased, by PrimeLending.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Annualized
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Annualized
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
Earned or
|
|
Yield or
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
Earned or
|
|
Yield or
|
Net Interest Margin (Taxable Equivalent) Details (1)
|
|
Balance
|
|
Paid
|
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
|
Paid
|
|
Rate
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
$
|
2,450,897
|
|
|
$
|
17,128
|
|
2.80
|
%
|
$
|
2,308,368
|
|
|
$
|
20,036
|
|
|
3.47
|
%
|
Loans held for investment, gross (2)
|
|
|
7,725,906
|
|
|
|
87,034
|
|
4.48
|
%
|
|
7,744,395
|
|
|
|
87,823
|
|
|
4.50
|
%
|
Investment securities - taxable
|
|
|
2,443,486
|
|
|
|
11,106
|
|
1.82
|
%
|
|
1,681,336
|
|
|
|
12,489
|
|
|
2.97
|
%
|
Investment securities - non-taxable (3)
|
|
|
320,685
|
|
|
|
2,731
|
|
3.41
|
%
|
|
215,645
|
|
|
|
1,822
|
|
|
3.38
|
%
|
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell
|
|
|
159,400
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
61,956
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
(0.04
|
)%
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|
|
|
1,861,861
|
|
|
|
628
|
|
0.14
|
%
|
|
1,569,277
|
|
|
|
541
|
|
|
0.14
|
%
|
Securities borrowed
|
|
|
1,490,097
|
|
|
|
15,586
|
|
4.14
|
%
|
|
1,375,849
|
|
|
|
12,883
|
|
|
3.70
|
%
|
Other
|
|
|
49,579
|
|
|
|
994
|
|
8.04
|
%
|
|
59,917
|
|
|
|
439
|
|
|
2.95
|
%
|
Interest-earning assets, gross (3)
|
|
|
16,501,911
|
|
|
|
135,207
|
|
3.26
|
%
|
|
15,016,743
|
|
|
|
136,026
|
|
|
3.60
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
|
(144,105
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(102,216
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning assets, net
|
|
|
16,357,806
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,914,527
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
|
|
1,475,422
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,603,791
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
17,833,228
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,518,318
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
$
|
7,740,066
|
|
|
$
|
6,176
|
|
0.32
|
%
|
$
|
7,925,031
|
|
|
$
|
11,946
|
|
|
0.61
|
%
|
Securities loaned
|
|
|
1,411,961
|
|
|
|
12,345
|
|
3.51
|
%
|
|
1,280,958
|
|
|
|
10,797
|
|
|
3.39
|
%
|
Notes payable and other borrowings
|
|
|
1,271,609
|
|
|
|
8,381
|
|
2.64
|
%
|
|
1,110,516
|
|
|
|
7,998
|
|
|
2.88
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
10,423,636
|
|
|
|
26,902
|
|
1.03
|
%
|
|
10,316,505
|
|
|
|
30,741
|
|
|
1.20
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
4,090,425
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,303,165
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
872,916
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
658,416
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
15,386,977
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,278,086
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
2,420,436
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,215,538
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
25,815
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24,694
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
17,833,228
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,518,318
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income (3)
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
108,305
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
105,285
|
|
|
|
Net interest spread (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.23
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.40
|
%
|
Net interest margin (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.63
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.81
|
%
|____________________
|(1)
|
Information presented on a consolidated basis. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, information includes discontinued operations and those assets and liabilities classified as discontinued operations.
|(2)
|
Average balance includes non-accrual loans.
|(3)
|
Presented on a taxable-equivalent basis with annualized taxable equivalent adjustments based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rates for the periods presented. The adjustment to interest income was $0.4 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Conference Call Information
Hilltop will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:00 AM Central (9:00 AM Eastern) on Friday, July 23, 2021. Hilltop President and CEO Jeremy B. Ford and Hilltop CFO William B. Furr will review second quarter 2021 financial results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-508-9457 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0789 (international). The conference call also will be webcast simultaneously on Hilltop’s Investor Relations website (http://ir.hilltop-holdings.com).
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, PrimeLending, provides residential mortgage lending throughout the United States. Hilltop Holdings’ broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Momentum Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. At June 30, 2021, Hilltop employed approximately 5,025 people and operated approximately 410 locations in 47 states. Hilltop Holdings’ common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HTH.” Find more information at Hilltop-Holdings.com, PlainsCapital.com, PrimeLending.com and Hilltopsecurities.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by law, we do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as our plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “building,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “extent,” “focus,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “probable,” “progressing,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “target,” “view,” “will” or “would” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: (i) the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governmental authorities to the pandemic, which have had and may continue to have an adverse impact on the global economy and our business operations and performance; (ii) the credit risks of lending activities, including our ability to estimate credit losses, as well as the effects of, and trends in, loan delinquencies and write-offs; (iii) effectiveness of our data security controls in the face of cyber attacks; (iv) changes in general economic, market and business conditions in areas or markets where we compete, including changes in the price of crude oil; (v) risks associated with concentration in real estate related loans; and (vi) changes in the interest rate environment and transitions away from the London Interbank Offered Rate. For further discussion of such factors, see the risk factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005978/en/Hilltop Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare