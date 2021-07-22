Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021

Including income from discontinued operations related to the former insurance business, income applicable to common stockholders was $99.1 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $128.5 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop”) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Hilltop produced income from continuing operations to common stockholders of $99.1 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $97.7 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Hilltop’s financial results from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2021 benefited from the significant improvement in the macroeconomic outlook and resulting impact on loan expected loss rates within the banking segment. However, Hilltop also realized a decrease in year-over-year mortgage origination segment net gains from sales of loans and other mortgage production income.

Hilltop also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share, payable on August 31, 2021, to all common stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 13, 2021. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2021, Hilltop paid $44.5 million to repurchase an aggregate of 1,240,843 shares of its common stock at an average price of $35.85 per share pursuant to the 2021 stock repurchase program. These shares were returned to the pool of authorized but unissued shares of common stock.

Furthermore, in July 2021, the Hilltop Board of Directors authorized, subject to regulatory review, an increase to the aggregate amount of common stock that Hilltop may repurchase under the aforementioned stock repurchase program to $150.0 million, an increase of $75.0 million. As a result of share repurchases during 2021, Hilltop has approximately $100 million of available share repurchase capacity through expiration of the stock repurchase program in January 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted financial markets and overall economic conditions, and is expected to continue to have implications on our business and operations. The extent of the impact of the pandemic on our operational and financial performance for the remainder of 2021 is currently uncertain and will depend on certain developments outside of our control, including, among others, the ongoing distribution and effectiveness of vaccines, government stimulus, the ultimate impact of the pandemic on our customers and clients, and additional, or extended, federal, state and local government orders and regulations that might be imposed in response to the pandemic.

Jeremy B. Ford, President and CEO of Hilltop, said, “I am very pleased with the results from the second quarter and first half of 2021. Hilltop’s performance this year highlights the versatility of our franchise and the value of our diversified operating model. During the second quarter, credit trends at the bank continued to improve and we believe we are well situated for growth with robust liquidity and capital levels. The mortgage team has proven nimble across the country as the market has evolved over the past year and a half, and we also believe we are well positioned to grow our purchase-focused customer base. Although HilltopSecurities realized mixed results primarily due to market volatility, the broker-dealer remains healthy with a diverse revenue base. In addition to our strong operating performance, Hilltop distributed approximately $10 million of dividends and repurchased approximately $45 million of shares in the open market.”

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights for Hilltop:

The reversal of credit losses was $28.7 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to a reversal of credit losses of $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2021; The significant reversal of credit losses during the second quarter of 2021 primarily reflected improvements in the macroeconomic forecast assumptions and positive risk rating grade migration, including a high concentration of credits within the restaurant and commercial real estate industry sectors;

For the second quarter of 2021, net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income and mortgage loan origination fees within our mortgage origination segment was $241.8 million, compared to $340.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, a 29.0% decrease; Mortgage loan origination production volume was $5.9 billion during the second quarter of 2021, compared to $6.1 billion in the second quarter of 2020; Net gains from mortgage loans sold to third parties declined to 376 basis points during the second quarter of 2021, compared to 398 basis points in the first quarter of 2021.

Hilltop’s consolidated annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the second quarter of 2021 were 2.29% and 16.42%, respectively, compared to 3.30% and 23.32%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2020;

Hilltop’s book value per common share increased to $30.44 at June 30, 2021, compared to $29.41 at March 31, 2021;

Hilltop’s total assets were $17.7 billion at both June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021;

Loans 1 , net of allowance for credit losses, decreased to $6.9 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $7.1 billion at March 31, 2021; Includes supporting our impacted banking clients through funding of over 4,100 loans through both rounds of the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, with a remaining balance of approximately $261 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to approximately $492 million as of March 31, 2021; Through July 16, 2021, the Small Business Administration, or SBA, had approved approximately 2,600 initial round PPP forgiveness applications from the Bank totaling approximately $643 million, with initial round PPP loans of approximately $9 million pending SBA review and approval; Submissions to SBA of second round PPP forgiveness applications by the Bank in early stages.

, net of allowance for credit losses, decreased to $6.9 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $7.1 billion at March 31, 2021; Non-performing loans were $69.0 million, or 0.66% of total loans, at June 30, 2021, compared to $79.9 million, or 0.77% of total loans, at March 31, 2021;

We further supported our impacted banking clients during 2020 through the approval of COVID-19 related loan modifications of approximately $1.0 billion, and continued such support during 2021, resulting in a portfolio of active deferrals that have not reached the end of their deferral period of approximately $76 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to approximately $130 million in active deferment as of March 31, 2021; While the majority of the portfolio of COVID-19 related loan modifications no longer require deferral, such loans may continue to represent elevated risk; therefore, monitoring of these loans continues; The extent of these loans progressing into non-performing loans during future periods is uncertain.

Loans held for sale increased by 13.6% from March 31, 2021 to $2.9 billion at June 30, 2021;

Total deposits were $11.7 billion at both June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021;

Hilltop maintained strong capital levels 2 with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 3 of 12.87% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 20.22% at June 30, 2021;

with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 12.87% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 20.22% at June 30, 2021; Hilltop’s consolidated net interest margin 4 decreased to 2.62% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 2.69% in the first quarter of 2021; Includes previously deferred interest income of $5.4 million during the second quarter of 2021 related to PPP loan-related origination fees.

decreased to 2.62% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 2.69% in the first quarter of 2021; For the second quarter of 2021, noninterest income from continuing operations was $339.9 million, compared to $468.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, a 27.4% decrease; Includes $6.5 million of pre-tax gains associated with observable transactions related to two merchant bank equity investments.

For the second quarter of 2021, noninterest expense from continuing operations was $343.4 million, compared to $370.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, a 7.3% decrease; and

Hilltop’s effective tax rate from continuing operations was 23.5% during the second quarter of 2021, compared to 23.3% during the same period in 2020.

Discontinued Operations

On June 30, 2020, Hilltop completed the sale of National Lloyds Corporation, or NLC, which comprised the operations of its former insurance segment, for cash proceeds of $154.1 million. During 2020, Hilltop recognized an aggregate gain associated with this transaction of $36.8 million, net of transaction costs. Accordingly, insurance segment results and its assets and liabilities have been presented as discontinued operations. The resulting book gain from this sale transaction was not recognized for tax purposes pursuant to the rules promulgated under the Internal Revenue Code.

___________________ Note: “Consolidated” refers to our consolidated financial position and consolidated results of operations, including discontinued operations and assets and liabilities of discontinued operations. 1 “Loans” reflect loans held for investment excluding broker-dealer margin loans, net of allowance for credit losses, of $628.3 million and $519.9 million at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. 2 Capital ratios reflect Hilltop’s decision to elect the transition option as issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies in March 2020 that permits banking institutions to mitigate the estimated cumulative regulatory capital effects from CECL over a five-year transitionary period. 3 Based on the end of period Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets during the quarter, excluding goodwill and intangible assets. 4 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Consolidated Financial and Other Information

Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in 000's) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Cash and due from banks $ 1,372,818 $ 1,564,489 $ 1,062,560 $ 1,277,865 $ 1,655,492 Federal funds sold 387 396 386 420 385 Assets segregated for regulatory purposes 207,284 273,393 290,357 221,621 194,626 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 202,638 106,342 80,319 90,103 161,457 Securities: Trading, at fair value 682,483 528,712 694,255 667,751 648,037 Available for sale, at fair value, net 1,817,807 1,715,406 1,462,205 1,310,240 1,091,348 Held to maturity, at amortized cost, net 288,776 300,088 311,944 323,299 343,198 Equity, at fair value 193 189 140 117 122 2,789,259 2,544,395 2,468,544 2,301,407 2,082,705 Loans held for sale 2,885,458 2,538,986 2,788,386 2,547,975 2,592,307 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 7,645,227 7,810,657 7,693,141 7,945,560 7,849,904 Allowance for credit losses (115,269 ) (144,499 ) (149,044 ) (155,214 ) (156,383 ) Loans held for investment, net 7,529,958 7,666,158 7,544,097 7,790,346 7,693,521 Broker-dealer and clearing organization receivables 1,403,447 1,596,817 1,404,727 1,363,478 1,222,627 Premises and equipment, net 212,402 213,304 211,595 208,078 210,975 Operating lease right-of-use assets 115,698 101,055 105,757 109,354 119,954 Mortgage servicing assets 124,497 142,125 143,742 127,712 81,264 Other assets 535,536 648,895 555,983 607,932 627,982 Goodwill 267,447 267,447 267,447 267,447 267,447 Other intangible assets, net 17,705 19,035 20,364 21,814 23,374 Total assets $ 17,664,534 $ 17,682,837 $ 16,944,264 $ 16,935,552 $ 16,934,116 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 4,231,082 $ 4,031,181 $ 3,612,384 $ 3,557,603 $ 3,467,500 Interest-bearing 7,502,703 7,701,598 7,629,935 7,704,312 8,182,098 Total deposits 11,733,785 11,732,779 11,242,319 11,261,915 11,649,598 Broker-dealer and clearing organization payables 1,439,620 1,546,227 1,368,373 1,310,835 1,158,628 Short-term borrowings 915,919 676,652 695,798 780,109 720,164 Securities sold, not yet purchased, at fair value 132,950 97,055 79,789 56,023 55,340 Notes payable 396,653 401,713 381,987 396,006 450,158 Operating lease liabilities 134,019 120,339 125,450 122,402 131,411 Junior subordinated debentures 67,012 67,012 67,012 67,012 67,012 Other liabilities 348,200 595,045 632,889 502,517 409,672 Total liabilities 15,168,158 15,236,822 14,593,617 14,496,819 14,641,983 Common stock 812 823 822 902 902 Additional paid-in capital 1,302,439 1,319,518 1,317,929 1,443,588 1,439,686 Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,093 3,486 17,763 23,790 23,813 Retained earnings 1,159,304 1,094,727 986,792 942,461 797,331 Deferred compensation employee stock trust, net 754 752 771 774 778 Employee stock trust (121 ) (121 ) (138 ) (143 ) (150 ) Total Hilltop stockholders' equity 2,470,281 2,419,185 2,323,939 2,411,372 2,262,360 Noncontrolling interests 26,095 26,830 26,708 27,361 29,773 Total stockholders' equity 2,496,376 2,446,015 2,350,647 2,438,733 2,292,133 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 17,664,534 $ 17,682,837 $ 16,944,264 $ 16,935,552 $ 16,934,116

Three Months Ended Consolidated Income Statements June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in 000's, except per share data) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 104,162 $ 104,277 $ 109,328 $ 104,955 $ 107,860 Securities borrowed 15,586 28,972 14,445 10,705 12,883 Securities: Taxable 11,125 10,251 9,845 11,035 11,698 Tax-exempt 2,338 2,102 1,862 1,687 1,539 Other 1,607 1,321 1,381 1,446 951 Total interest income 134,818 146,923 136,861 129,828 134,931 Interest expense: Deposits 6,176 7,741 9,269 10,700 11,947 Securities loaned 12,345 25,486 12,014 8,729 10,796 Short-term borrowings 2,374 2,013 2,154 2,346 2,367 Notes payable 5,253 4,797 4,807 4,904 3,768 Junior subordinated debentures 577 562 609 608 705 Other 177 642 636 641 790 Total interest expense 26,902 41,241 29,489 27,928 30,373 Net interest income 107,916 105,682 107,372 101,900 104,558 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (28,720 ) (5,109 ) (3,482 ) (602 ) 66,026 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 136,636 110,791 110,854 102,502 38,532 Noninterest income: Net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income 199,625 267,080 247,360 307,896 295,317 Mortgage loan origination fees 42,146 43,155 50,193 47,681 45,341 Securities commissions and fees 38,300 38,314 35,921 32,496 34,234 Investment and securities advisory fees and commissions 32,268 27,695 42,161 36,866 29,120 Other 27,560 41,341 72,296 77,772 64,113 Total noninterest income 339,899 417,585 447,931 502,711 468,125 Noninterest expense: Employees' compensation and benefits 248,486 270,353 291,489 294,907 276,893 Occupancy and equipment, net 25,004 24,429 27,596 26,124 26,174 Professional services 16,239 13,585 21,927 17,522 15,737 Other 53,639 58,295 61,336 60,792 51,405 Total noninterest expense 343,368 366,662 402,348 399,345 370,209 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 133,167 161,714 156,437 205,868 136,448 Income tax expense 31,234 37,770 39,295 46,820 31,808 Income from continuing operations 101,933 123,944 117,142 159,048 104,640 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — — 3,734 736 30,775 Net income 101,933 123,944 120,876 159,784 135,415 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 2,873 3,599 4,431 6,505 6,939 Income attributable to Hilltop $ 99,060 $ 120,345 $ 116,445 $ 153,279 $ 128,476 Earnings per common share: Basic: Earnings from continuing operations $ 1.21 $ 1.46 $ 1.31 $ 1.69 $ 1.08 Earnings from discontinued operations — — 0.04 0.01 0.34 $ 1.21 $ 1.46 $ 1.35 $ 1.70 $ 1.42 Diluted: Earnings from continuing operations $ 1.21 $ 1.46 $ 1.30 $ 1.69 $ 1.08 Earnings from discontinued operations — — 0.05 0.01 0.34 $ 1.21 $ 1.46 $ 1.35 $ 1.70 $ 1.42 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 81,663 82,169 86,269 90,200 90,164 Diluted 82,199 82,657 86,420 90,200 90,164

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Segment Results Mortgage All Other and Continuing (in 000's) Banking Broker-Dealer Origination Corporate Eliminations Operations Net interest income (expense) $ 105,468 $ 10,682 $ (5,953 ) $ (4,687 ) $ 2,406 $ 107,916 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (28,775 ) 55 — — — (28,720 ) Noninterest income 10,242 83,463 241,965 6,877 (2,648 ) 339,899 Noninterest expense 57,514 87,234 186,963 12,072 (415 ) 343,368 Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes $ 86,971 $ 6,856 $ 49,049 $ (9,882 ) $ 173 $ 133,167

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Segment Results Mortgage All Other and Continuing (in 000's) Banking Broker-Dealer Origination Corporate Eliminations Operations Net interest income (expense) $ 209,352 $ 21,196 $ (13,051 ) $ (9,379 ) $ 5,480 $ 213,598 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (33,950 ) 121 — — — (33,829 ) Noninterest income 21,566 182,086 552,409 7,383 (5,960 ) 757,484 Noninterest expense 113,302 178,638 397,297 21,660 (867 ) 710,030 Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes $ 151,566 $ 24,523 $ 142,061 $ (23,656 ) $ 387 $ 294,881

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Selected Financial Data 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Hilltop Consolidated (1): Return on average stockholders' equity 16.42 % 20.58 % 20.56 % 25.94 % 23.32 % Return on average assets 2.29 % 2.90 % 2.83 % 3.71 % 3.30 % Net interest margin (2) 2.62 % 2.69 % 2.71 % 2.56 % 2.80 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (3): As reported 2.63 % 2.69 % 2.72 % 2.57 % 2.81 % Impact of purchase accounting 16 bps 13 bps 15 bps 10 bps 10 bps Without purchase accounting impact 2.47 % 2.56 % 2.57 % 2.47 % 2.71 % Book value per common share ($) 30.44 29.41 28.28 26.72 25.08 Shares outstanding, end of period (000's) 81,153 82,261 82,185 90,238 90,222 Dividend payout ratio (4) 9.92 % 8.19 % 6.67 % 5.30 % 6.32 % Banking Segment: Net interest margin (2) 3.19 % 3.30 % 3.37 % 3.03 % 3.11 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (3): As reported 3.20 % 3.31 % 3.38 % 3.03 % 3.12 % Impact of purchase accounting 20 bps 17 bps 20 bps 13 bps 12 bps Accretion of discount on loans ($000's) 6,001 4,851 5,629 3,346 3,217 Net recoveries (charge-offs) ($000's) (510 ) 564 (2,688 ) (567 ) (16,382 ) Return on average assets 1.91 % 1.48 % 1.37 % 1.14 % (0.42 )% Fee income ratio 8.9 % 9.8 % 10.2 % 9.2 % 10.2 % Efficiency ratio 49.7 % 48.4 % 53.0 % 52.7 % 54.1 % Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) 33,369 30,992 34,007 29,808 31,583 Broker-Dealer Segment: Net revenue ($000's) (5) 94,145 109,137 150,070 149,190 132,624 Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) (6) 62,289 66,157 87,622 88,211 79,847 Variable compensation expense ($000's) 34,409 37,412 60,295 60,774 52,372 Compensation as a % of net revenue (6) 66.2 % 60.6 % 58.4 % 59.1 % 60.2 % Pre-tax margin (7) 7.3 % 16.2 % 22.8 % 23.7 % 21.0 % Mortgage Origination Segment: Mortgage loan originations - volume ($000's): Home purchases 4,018,922 2,902,710 3,683,564 4,183,560 3,204,573 Refinancings 1,881,121 3,281,395 3,114,630 2,266,793 2,894,486 Total mortgage loan originations - volume 5,900,043 6,184,105 6,798,194 6,450,353 6,099,059 Mortgage loan sales - volume ($000's) 5,524,226 6,350,837 6,571,234 6,521,773 5,934,914 Net gains from mortgage loan sales (basis points): Loans sold to third parties 376 398 451 441 369 Impact of loans retained by banking segment (12 ) (10 ) (3 ) (1 ) (1 ) As reported 364 388 448 440 368 Mortgage servicing rights asset ($000's) (8) 124,497 142,125 143,742 127,712 81,263 Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) 145,401 166,248 163,822 161,738 160,824 Variable compensation expense ($000's) 97,081 115,486 116,736 116,275 113,826

____________________ (1) Ratios and financial data presented on a consolidated basis. For all 2020 periods presented, information includes discontinued operations and as of June 30, 2020 those assets and liabilities of discontinued operations. (2) Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), a non-GAAP measure, is defined as taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent adjustments are based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rate for all periods presented. The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest margins for all earning assets, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. The taxable equivalent adjustments to interest income for Hilltop (consolidated) were $0.4 million, $0.2 million, $0.3 million, $0.3 million, and $0.3 million, respectively, for the periods presented and for the banking segment were $0.2 million, $0.2 million, $0.2 million, $0.2 million, and $0.2 million, respectively, for the periods presented. (4) Dividend payout ratio is defined as cash dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share. (5) Net revenue is defined as the sum of total broker-dealer net interest income and total broker-dealer noninterest income. (6) Noted balances and ratios during all prior periods reflect certain reclassifications to conform to current period presentation. (7) Pre-tax margin is defined as income before income taxes divided by net revenue. (8) Reported on a consolidated basis and therefore does not include mortgage servicing rights assets related to loans serviced for the banking segment, which are eliminated in consolidation.

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Capital Ratios 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Tier 1 capital (to average assets): PlainsCapital 10.22% 10.50% 10.44% 10.19% 10.37% Hilltop 12.87% 13.01% 12.64% 13.03% 12.60% Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets): PlainsCapital 15.00% 14.74% 14.40% 14.64% 14.03% Hilltop 20.22% 19.63% 18.97% 19.85% 18.46% Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets): PlainsCapital 15.00% 14.74% 14.40% 14.64% 14.03% Hilltop 20.82% 20.22% 19.57% 20.46% 19.06% Total capital (to risk-weighted assets): PlainsCapital 15.95% 15.64% 15.27% 15.49% 14.88% Hilltop 23.48% 22.96% 22.34% 23.22% 21.82%

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Non-Performing Assets Portfolio Data 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis ($000's) (1): Commercial real estate 7,211 10,668 11,133 14,079 13,743 Commercial and industrial 33,033 36,144 34,049 38,708 32,259 Construction and land development 474 501 507 528 1,404 1-4 family residential 27,100 30,937 32,263 28,707 20,552 Consumer 26 26 28 53 308 Broker-dealer — — — — — 67,844 78,276 77,980 82,075 68,266 Troubled debt restructurings included in accruing loans held for investment ($000's) 1,139 1,584 1,954 1,919 2,025 Non-performing loans ($000's) 68,983 79,860 79,934 83,994 70,291 Non-performing loans as a % of total loans 0.66% 0.77% 0.76% 0.80% 0.67% Other real estate owned ($000's) 21,078 19,899 21,289 25,387 26,602 Other repossessed assets ($000's) — — 101 239 315 Non-performing assets ($000's) 90,061 99,759 101,324 109,620 97,208 Non-performing assets as a % of total assets 0.51% 0.56% 0.60% 0.65% 0.57% Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing ($000's) (2): 245,828 265,230 243,630 187,105 124,682

____________________ (1) Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis do not include COVID-19 related loan modifications. The Bank’s COVID-19 payment deferral programs allow for a deferral of principal and/or interest payments with such deferred principal payments due and payable on the maturity date of the existing loan. Since the second quarter of 2020, the Bank’s actions included approval of COVID-19 related loan modifications, resulting in active loan modifications of approximately $76 million as of June 30, 2021, down from approximately $130 million as of March 31, 2021. The extent to which these measures will impact the Bank is uncertain, and any progression of loans, whether receiving COVID-19 payment deferrals or not, into non-accrual status, during future periods is uncertain and will depend on future developments that cannot be predicted. (2) Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing were primarily comprised of loans held for sale and guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, including loans that are subject to repurchase, or have been repurchased, by PrimeLending.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Average Interest Annualized Average Interest Annualized Outstanding Earned or Yield or Outstanding Earned or Yield or Net Interest Margin (Taxable Equivalent) Details (1) Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Loans held for sale $ 2,450,897 $ 17,128 2.80 % $ 2,308,368 $ 20,036 3.47 % Loans held for investment, gross (2) 7,725,906 87,034 4.48 % 7,744,395 87,823 4.50 % Investment securities - taxable 2,443,486 11,106 1.82 % 1,681,336 12,489 2.97 % Investment securities - non-taxable (3) 320,685 2,731 3.41 % 215,645 1,822 3.38 % Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell 159,400 — 0.00 % 61,956 (7 ) (0.04 )% Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,861,861 628 0.14 % 1,569,277 541 0.14 % Securities borrowed 1,490,097 15,586 4.14 % 1,375,849 12,883 3.70 % Other 49,579 994 8.04 % 59,917 439 2.95 % Interest-earning assets, gross (3) 16,501,911 135,207 3.26 % 15,016,743 136,026 3.60 % Allowance for credit losses (144,105 ) (102,216 ) Interest-earning assets, net 16,357,806 14,914,527 Noninterest-earning assets 1,475,422 1,603,791 Total assets $ 17,833,228 $ 16,518,318 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 7,740,066 $ 6,176 0.32 % $ 7,925,031 $ 11,946 0.61 % Securities loaned 1,411,961 12,345 3.51 % 1,280,958 10,797 3.39 % Notes payable and other borrowings 1,271,609 8,381 2.64 % 1,110,516 7,998 2.88 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,423,636 26,902 1.03 % 10,316,505 30,741 1.20 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,090,425 3,303,165 Other liabilities 872,916 658,416 Total liabilities 15,386,977 14,278,086 Stockholders’ equity 2,420,436 2,215,538 Noncontrolling interest 25,815 24,694 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,833,228 $ 16,518,318 Net interest income (3) $ 108,305 $ 105,285 Net interest spread (3) 2.23 % 2.40 % Net interest margin (3) 2.63 % 2.81 %

____________________ (1) Information presented on a consolidated basis. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, information includes discontinued operations and those assets and liabilities classified as discontinued operations. (2) Average balance includes non-accrual loans. (3) Presented on a taxable-equivalent basis with annualized taxable equivalent adjustments based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rates for the periods presented. The adjustment to interest income was $0.4 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by law, we do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as our plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “building,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “extent,” “focus,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “probable,” “progressing,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “target,” “view,” “will” or “would” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: (i) the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governmental authorities to the pandemic, which have had and may continue to have an adverse impact on the global economy and our business operations and performance; (ii) the credit risks of lending activities, including our ability to estimate credit losses, as well as the effects of, and trends in, loan delinquencies and write-offs; (iii) effectiveness of our data security controls in the face of cyber attacks; (iv) changes in general economic, market and business conditions in areas or markets where we compete, including changes in the price of crude oil; (v) risks associated with concentration in real estate related loans; and (vi) changes in the interest rate environment and transitions away from the London Interbank Offered Rate. For further discussion of such factors, see the risk factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

