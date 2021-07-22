Cornerstone Community Bancorp Reports Financial Results For the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

The return on average assets for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 1.35% and the return on average equity was 22.17%. The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.33% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 3.06% for the same period last year and the efficiency ratio was 43.23% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 42.00% for the same period last year.

The Company reported net income of $1,816,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to net income of $1,284,000 for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $1.20 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $0.84 for the same period last year.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $3,863,000 compared to net income of $1,331,000 for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $2.58 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $0.87 for the same period last year.

The return on average assets for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 1.45% and the return on average equity was 24.24%.

President and CEO, Jeff Finck stated, “We continue to grow loans, deposits and earnings. Asset quality remains strong with no nonperforming assets.”

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased to $4,239,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $3,153,000 for the same quarter last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income increased to $8,456,000 compared to $5,995,000 for the same period last year.

Provision for credit losses

Provision for credit losses were $100,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $150,000 for the same quarter last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded a $500,000 provision for credit losses compared to $1,600,000 for the same period last year.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $422,000 compared to $204,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, non-interest income was $1,299,000 compared to $598,000 for the same period last year.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $2,015,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $1,410,000 for the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, non-interest expense was $3,828,000 compared to $3,308,000 for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet

Total loans, net of unearned income at June 30, 2021 were $390.7 million compared to $333.6 million at June 30, 2020.

Total deposits were $473.3 million at June 30, 2021 compared to total deposits of $341.4 million at June 30, 2020.

Credit Quality

The allowance for loan losses was $4,509,000, or 1.15% of loans, net of unearned income at June 30, 2021, compared to $4,009,000, or 1.20% of loans, net of unearned income at June 30, 2020. There were no nonperforming assets at June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020.

Capital

At June 30, 2021, shareholders’ equity totaled $33.8 million compared to $27.6 million at June 30, 2020. Book value was $23.22 per share at June 30, 2021 compared to $18.50 per share at June 30, 2020.

About Cornerstone Community Bancorp

Cornerstone Community Bancorp, a bank holding company headquartered in Red Bluff, California, serves the Red Bluff and Redding communities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cornerstone Community Bank with a headquarters office in Red Bluff and two banking offices in Redding. The Bank provides commercial banking services to small and mid-size businesses, including professional service firms, real estate developers and investors and not-for-profit organizations and to their owners and other individuals. Additional information about the Bank is available on its website at www.bankcornerstone.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact Cornerstone Community Bancorp's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, natural disasters (such as wildfires and earthquakes), pandemics such as COVID-19 and the economic impact caused directly by the disease and by government responses thereto, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation (including the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act of 2017 and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2021), interruptions of utility service in our markets for sustained periods, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors (including external fraud and cybersecurity threats) affecting Cornerstone Community Bancorp's operations, pricing, products and services. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Cornerstone Community Bancorp does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent circumstances or events.

CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) 06/30/21 03/31/21 12/31/20 09/30/20 06/30/20 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 5,450 $ 5,417 $ 3,811 $ 5,455 $ 6,350 Federal funds sold 2,256 5,761 14,166 5,045 10,402 Interest-bearing deposits 28,549 68,283 77,045 62,110 73,310 Investment securities 75,258 52,084 50,336 50,699 16,173 Loans held for sale - 1,102 - - - Loans, net of unearned income 390,748 382,253 332,176 342,416 333,620 Allowance for loan losses (4,509 ) (4,409 ) (4,009 ) (4,009 ) (4,009 ) Loans, net 386,239 377,844 328,167 338,407 329,611 Premises and equipment, net 13,013 12,767 11,581 10,992 11,095 Other assets 14,972 13,974 12,724 12,577 11,882 Total assets $ 525,737 $ 537,232 $ 497,830 $ 485,285 $ 458,823 LIABILITIES Deposits: Demand noninterest-bearing $ 126,107 $ 126,481 $ 108,147 $ 103,824 $ 96,395 Demand interest-bearing 126,724 122,506 108,097 104,819 90,633 Money market and savings 150,086 163,232 146,655 87,035 79,550 Time deposits of less than $100,000 13,393 15,812 15,418 21,103 22,925 Time deposits of $100,000 or more 56,993 57,299 55,021 54,695 51,919 Total deposits 473,303 485,330 433,338 371,476 341,422 Borrowings and other obligations 5,000 5,000 15,000 78,136 83,136 Subordinated debentures 11,709 11,703 16,645 4,923 4,920 Interest payable and other liabilities 1,933 3,776 2,763 1,854 1,765 Total liabilities 491,945 505,809 467,746 456,389 431,243 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 14,771 14,681 14,584 15,462 15,440 Retained Earnings 18,999 17,183 15,136 13,077 11,841 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 22 (441 ) 364 357 299 Total shareholders' equity 33,792 31,423 30,084 28,896 27,580 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 525,737 $ 537,232 $ 497,830 $ 485,285 $ 458,823 Total equity / total assets 6.43 % 5.85 % 6.04 % 5.95 % 6.01 % Book value per share $ 23.22 $ 21.65 $ 20.87 $ 19.38 $ 18.50 Shares outstanding 1,455,091 1,451,091 1,441,241 1,491,041 1,491,041

CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Three months ended Six months ended 06/30/21 03/31/21 06/30/20 06/30/21 06/30/20 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 4,379 $ 4,451 $ 3,612 $ 8,830 $ 6,968 Federal funds sold 1 2 4 3 21 Investment securities 217 162 82 379 172 Other 53 32 45 85 90 Total interest income 4,650 4,647 3,743 9,297 7,251 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 45 47 40 92 75 Money market and savings 93 87 119 180 305 Time deposits 114 124 260 238 591 Other 159 172 171 331 285 Total interest expense 411 430 590 841 1,256 Net interest income 4,239 4,217 3,153 8,456 5,995 Provision for credit losses 100 400 150 500 1,600 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 4,139 3,817 3,003 7,956 4,395 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 59 58 46 117 118 Gain on sale of loans 135 700 - 835 186 Gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned - - - - - Gain (loss) on sale of securities - (45 ) - (45 ) - Other non-interest income 228 164 158 392 294 Total non-interest income 422 877 204 1,299 598 OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries and benefits 968 679 392 1,647 1,331 Premises and fixed assets 199 179 257 378 509 Other 848 956 761 1,803 1,468 Total operating expenses 2,015 1,814 1,410 3,828 3,308 Income before income taxes 2,546 2,880 1,797 5,427 1,685 Income taxes 730 834 513 1,564 354 NET INCOME $ 1,816 $ 2,046 $ 1,284 $ 3,863 $ 1,331 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share $ 1.25 $ 1.41 $ 0.86 $ 2.66 $ 0.90 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.20 $ 1.38 $ 0.84 $ 2.58 $ 0.87 Average common shares outstanding 1,453,915 1,447,763 1,485,217 1,450,856 1,482,942 Average common and equivalent shares outstanding 1,510,621 1,485,953 1,523,322 1,497,565 1,528,547 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Return on average assets 1.35 % 1.56 % 1.18 % 1.45 % 0.72 % Return on average equity 22.17 % 26.41 % 18.92 % 24.24 % 9.90 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin 3.33 % 3.43 % 3.06 % 3.38 % 3.48 % Efficiency ratio 43.23 % 35.61 % 42.00 % 39.24 % 50.17 %

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722006021/en/