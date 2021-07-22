CapStar Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $23.1 million or $1.04 per diluted share, compared with $7.5 million or $0.41 per diluted share, for the same period of 2020. Year to date 2021 annualized return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.51 percent and 13.13 percent, respectively. Year to date 2021 noninterest expense included $323,000 in acquisition related costs.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) today reported net income of $12.1 million or $0.54 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with net income of $11.0 million or $0.50 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and net income of $6.2 million or $0.34 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were 1.57 percent and 13.50 percent, respectively. Second quarter 2021 noninterest expense included $256,000 in acquisition related costs.

Four Key Drivers Targets 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 Annualized revenue growth > 5% 8.96% -22.41% 106.43% Net interest margin ≥ 3.60% 3.26% 3.13% 3.23% Efficiency ratio ≤ 55% 57.97% 54.08% 66.44% Annualized net charge-offs to average loans ≤ 0.25% 0.01% 0.00% 0.18%

“Our second quarter results reflect strong, profitable growth resulting from the hard work of our dedicated employees. As we continue to execute on our strategic plan, we are enhancing profitability and accelerating in-market revenue growth while maintaining outstanding credit quality and customer service,” said Timothy K. Schools, President and Chief Executive Officer of CapStar. “The highlights of the second quarter include record noninterest bearing and total deposit balances; loan production, loan balances, and loan pipeline; earnings per share; book value per share; stock price; and market capitalization. Additionally, our criticized and classified loans as a percentage of total loans and classified loans to total risk-based capital ratios are returning to more traditional pre-pandemic levels. Our results benefited from increased PPP forgiveness and while these earnings are temporary in nature, they represent the tremendous effort and customer service provided by our teammates during the pandemic and are reflective of the Company’s capabilities. Looking forward, we are excited and optimistic about the many opportunities we have to expand our highly responsive and customer centric banking model across Tennessee, cited in a recent CNBC study as having our nation’s second best economy and as the fifth best place for business among all fifty states. With four Tennessee-based, $1 billion and greater financial institutions being acquired within our markets over the past twelve months, CapStar is poised to become one of Tennessee’s leading locally-based banks.”

Revenue



Total revenue, defined as net interest income plus noninterest income, increased $0.7 million to $32.9 million from the prior quarter. Net interest income totaled $23.0 million, an increase of $0.9 million compared to the first quarter of 2021, principally from income related to increased forgiveness of PPP loans. Second quarter 2021 noninterest income totaled $9.9 million, a decline of $131,000 from the prior quarter.

Second quarter 2021 average earning assets of $2.85 billion remained essentially unchanged from first quarter 2021, as strong growth in loans held for investment offset declines in low-yielding interest earning cash and PPP balances. Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP balances, increased $40.8 million from the prior quarter, or 9.4 percent linked-quarter annualized. Loan growth accelerated during the second quarter of 2021 with end of period loans held for investment, excluding PPP balances, increasing $67.6 million, or 15.7 percent linked-quarter annualized. Due to a significant increase in deposits over the past year, average loans as a percentage of average earning assets was 68.4 percent for second quarter 2021. The Company’s commercial loan pipeline is at a record level, approaching $500 million, comprised principally of CapStar-led Tennessee-based loans, presenting the Company a tremendous opportunity to utilize current excess liquidity and capital to grow revenue and net income.

The Company’s net interest margin continues to be positively and negatively impacted from the effects of the recent pandemic. For the second quarter of 2021, the net interest margin increased 13 basis points from the prior quarter to 3.26 percent. The Company's net interest margin continues to be impacted by revenues related to PPP loans, as well as significant growth in deposit balances over the past year. Adjusting for the influence of PPP and excess deposits, the Company estimates its second quarter 2021 net interest margin was 3.36 percent, an increase of 1 basis point compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Within the adjusted net interest margin, the Company continued to experience favorable deposit trends. Average deposits totaled $2.66 billion in the second quarter of 2021, unchanged from the prior quarter. The Company experienced a favorable mix shift as average interest-bearing deposits declined $46.2 million, led by a $34.2 million reduction in higher cost time deposits. While the Company is experiencing a period of excess liquidity, a key longer-term strategic initiative is to create a stronger deposit-led culture with an emphasis on lower cost relationship-based deposits. During the quarter, the Company’s two lowest cost deposit categories, noninterest bearing and savings, increased $55.8 million on average from the prior quarter, or 27.8 percent linked-quarter annualized. Deposit costs declined across all interest-bearing account types leading to a 6 basis point decline to 0.29 percent. Combined with the favorable shift in noninterest bearing deposits, total deposit costs improved 5 basis points to 0.21 percent.

Noninterest income during the quarter benefitted from record interchange and debit card transaction fees, Tri-Net revenues, wealth management revenues, as well as continued strength in SBA revenues. While mortgage revenues declined from record levels, they remain high relative to past performance, and the Company strengthened its position during the quarter by hiring one of Nashville’s leading mortgage loan originators.

Noninterest Expense and Operating Efficiency

Noninterest expenses increased $1.7 million from the first quarter of 2021 to $19.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Second quarter 2021 noninterest expense included approximately $3.0 million associated with the Company's 2021 incentive plan. Given the Company's performance in the first two quarters of 2021 and the outlook for the remainder of the year, the incentive accrual was increased $1.5 million in anticipation of reaching maximum payout. Data processing fees increased approximately $1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 due to increased transaction volumes related to the Company's recent acquisitions and services related to the processing of PPP loans. As noted above, second quarter 2021 noninterest expense included $256,000 in acquisition related costs.

Efficiency is a key focus and the Company uses three metrics to monitor its performance relative to peers: efficiency ratio (noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenue), noninterest expense as a percentage of assets, and assets per employee. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the efficiency ratio was 57.97 percent, an increase from 54.08 percent in the first quarter of 2021. Annualized noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets increased to 2.49 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to 2.29 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Assets per employee improved to $8.4 million as of June 30, 2021 compared to $8.3 million for the previous quarter.

Asset Quality

Asset quality is a core tenant of the Company’s culture. Sound risk management and an improving economy led to low net charge-offs and strong credit metrics. Annualized net charge offs to average loans for the three months ended June 30, 2021 remained low at 0.01 percent. Past due loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment were 0.49 percent at June 30, 2021, compared to 0.43 percent at March 31, 2021. Within this amount, loans greater than 90 days past due totaled $2.4 million, or 0.13 percent of loans held for investment at June 30, 2021, compared to 0.14 percent at March 31, 2021. Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO were 0.22 percent at June 30, 2021, an improvement from 0.30 percent at March 31, 2021. Criticized and classified loans to total loans, which elevated during the pandemic, continued to improve and were 3.93 percent at June 30, 2021.

As a result of the Company’s quarterly analysis of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, the Company released reserves during the quarter based on improved asset quality trends and other qualitative factors. In addition to providing reserves for the strong loan growth experienced during the second quarter, the allowance for loan losses declined $1.1 million. As a result, the allowance for loan losses plus the fair value mark on acquired loans to total loans, less PPP loans, declined 13 basis points to 1.46 percent at June 30, 2021 from 1.59 percent at March 31, 2021.

Asset Quality Data: 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.18 % Criticized and classified loans to total loans 3.93 % 4.37 % 5.44 % 5.61 % 4.25 % Classified loans to total risk-based capital 7.69 % 10.51 % 11.08 % 11.43 % 8.88 % Loans- past due to total end of period loans 0.49 % 0.43 % 1.12 % 0.44 % 0.32 % Loans- over 89 days past due to total end of period loans 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.23 % 0.09 % 0.09 % Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.22 % 0.30 % 0.28 % 0.16 % 0.20 % Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans 1.46 % 1.59 % 1.57 % 1.61 % 1.73 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 571 % 446 % 483 % 787 % 705 %

Income Tax Expense

The Company’s effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 19.0 percent, a decline from 22.0. percent in the prior quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to adjustments to the tax provision related to changes in tax strategy and updated expected results for the year. The Company anticipates its effective tax rate for 2021 to be approximately 21.0 percent.

Capital

The Company continues to be strongly capitalized with tangible equity of $311.1 million at June 30, 2021. Tangible book value per share of common stock for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased to $14.03 compared to $13.34 and $13.02 for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. The regulatory capital ratios in the table below are significantly above levels required to be considered “well capitalized," which is the highest possible regulatory designation.

Capital ratios: 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Total risk-based capital 16.13 % 16.29 % 16.03 % 15.96 % 16.76 % Common equity tier 1 capital 13.78 % 13.79 % 13.52 % 13.39 % 13.76 % Leverage 10.17 % 9.78 % 9.60 % 9.23 % 10.08 %

In the second quarter of 2021, the Company did not repurchase common stock under its share repurchase program. The total remaining authorization for future repurchases was $29.7 million as of June 30, 2021.

Dividend

On July 22, 2021, the Board of Directors of CapStar approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share payable on August 25, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 11, 2021.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures include: “Efficiency ratio – operating,” “Expenses – operating,” “Earnings per share – operating,” “Diluted earnings per share – operating,” “Tangible book value per share,” “Return on common equity – operating,” “Return on tangible common equity – operating,” “Return on assets – operating,” and “Tangible common equity to tangible assets.”

Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating CapStar’s underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating CapStar’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this presentation.





CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

Second quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 22,572 $ 19,086 $ 44,586 $ 38,823 Securities: Taxable 1,640 1,096 3,244 2,272 Tax-exempt 356 312 722 633 Federal funds sold 3 — 3 — Restricted equity securities 160 140 321 282 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 101 107 234 469 Total interest income 24,832 20,741 49,110 42,479 Interest expense: Interest-bearing deposits 379 831 826 2,732 Savings and money market accounts 295 731 608 2,283 Time deposits 732 1,416 1,663 2,897 Federal funds purchased — — — — Securities sold under agreements to repurchase — — — — Federal Home Loan Bank advances — 88 12 231 Subordinated notes 394 — 788 — Total interest expense 1,800 3,066 3,897 8,143 Net interest income 23,032 17,675 45,213 34,336 Provision for loan losses (1,065 ) 1,624 (415 ) 9,177 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 24,097 16,051 45,628 25,159 Noninterest income: Deposit service charges 1,109 691 2,211 1,466 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 1,227 729 2,318 1,454 Mortgage banking 3,910 7,123 8,625 9,376 Tri-Net 1,536 1,260 2,679 1,860 Wealth management 471 374 931 781 SBA lending 377 13 870 49 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities (13 ) 13 13 40 Other noninterest income 1,266 620 2,250 1,671 Total noninterest income 9,883 10,823 19,897 16,697 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 10,803 12,305 20,229 20,307 Data processing and software 3,070 2,100 5,898 3,964 Occupancy 1,057 797 2,165 1,616 Equipment 980 680 1,880 1,431 Professional services 460 581 1,165 1,216 Regulatory fees 211 333 467 496 Acquisition related expenses 256 448 323 738 Amortization of intangibles 493 375 1,001 761 Other operating 1,750 1,315 3,364 2,616 Total noninterest expense 19,080 18,934 36,492 33,145 Income before income taxes 14,900 7,940 29,033 8,711 Income tax expense 2,824 1,759 5,927 1,184 Net income $ 12,076 $ 6,181 $ 23,106 $ 7,527 Per share information: Basic net income per share of common stock $ 0.55 $ 0.34 $ 1.05 $ 0.41 Diluted net income per share of common stock $ 0.54 $ 0.34 $ 1.04 $ 0.41 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 22,133,759 18,307,083 22,089,874 18,349,998 Diluted 22,198,829 18,320,006 22,138,052 18,381,866

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.







CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

Second quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Income Statement Data: Net interest income $ 23,032 $ 22,182 $ 22,331 $ 19,656 $ 17,675 Provision for loan losses (1,065 ) 650 184 2,119 1,624 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 24,097 21,532 22,147 17,537 16,051 Deposit service charges 1,109 1,102 964 1,064 691 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 1,227 1,092 782 936 729 Mortgage banking 3,910 4,716 5,971 9,686 7,123 Tri-Net 1,536 1,143 1,165 668 1,260 Wealth management 471 459 411 382 374 SBA lending 377 492 916 476 13 Net gain on sale of securities (13 ) 26 51 34 13 Other noninterest income 1,266 984 1,488 1,558 620 Total noninterest income 9,883 10,014 11,748 14,804 10,823 Salaries and employee benefits 10,803 9,427 11,996 12,949 12,305 Data processing and software 3,070 2,827 2,548 2,353 2,100 Occupancy 1,057 1,108 975 999 797 Equipment 980 899 900 864 680 Professional services 460 704 370 638 581 Regulatory fees 211 257 368 397 333 Acquisition related expenses 256 67 2,105 2,548 448 Amortization of intangibles 493 508 524 539 375 Other operating 1,750 1,616 1,692 1,452 1,315 Total noninterest expense 19,080 17,413 21,478 22,739 18,934 Net income before income tax expense 14,900 14,133 12,417 9,602 7,940 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,824 3,103 2,736 2,115 1,759 Net income $ 12,076 $ 11,030 $ 9,681 $ 7,487 $ 6,181 Weighted average shares - basic 22,133,759 22,045,501 21,960,184 21,948,579 18,307,083 Weighted average shares - diluted 22,198,829 22,076,600 21,978,925 21,960,490 18,320,006 Net income per share, basic $ 0.55 $ 0.50 $ 0.44 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 Net income per share, diluted 0.54 0.50 0.44 0.34 0.34 Balance Sheet Data (at period end): Cash and cash equivalents $ 449,267 $ 390,565 $ 277,439 $ 455,925 $ 368,820 Securities available-for-sale 500,339 474,788 486,215 308,337 223,034 Securities held-to-maturity 2,395 2,401 2,407 2,413 2,699 Loans held for sale 148,251 162,269 179,669 198,603 129,807 Loans held for investment 1,907,820 1,941,078 1,891,019 1,906,603 1,592,725 Allowance for loan losses (22,754 ) (23,877 ) (23,245 ) (23,167 ) (21,035 ) Total assets 3,212,390 3,150,457 2,987,006 3,024,348 2,445,172 Non-interest-bearing deposits 782,170 711,606 662,934 716,707 546,974 Interest-bearing deposits 1,998,024 2,039,595 1,905,067 1,900,835 1,548,592 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 29,487 29,455 39,423 39,418 39,464 Total liabilities 2,852,639 2,806,513 2,643,520 2,690,453 2,163,222 Shareholders' equity $ 359,752 $ 343,944 $ 343,486 $ 333,895 $ 281,950 Total shares of common stock outstanding 22,165,547 22,089,873 21,988,803 21,947,805 18,302,188 Book value per share of common stock $ 16.23 $ 15.57 $ 15.62 $ 15.21 $ 15.41 Tangible book value per share of common stock* 14.03 13.34 13.36 12.92 13.02 Market value per share of common stock $ 20.50 $ 17.25 $ 14.75 $ 9.81 $ 12.00 Capital ratios: Total risk-based capital 16.13 % 16.29 % 16.03 % 15.96 % 16.76 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.78 % 13.79 % 13.52 % 13.39 % 13.76 % Common equity tier 1 capital 13.78 % 13.79 % 13.52 % 13.39 % 13.76 % Leverage 10.17 % 9.78 % 9.60 % 9.23 % 10.08 %

_____________________

*This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP disclaimer in this earnings release and below for discussion and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.





CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

Second quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Average Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 301,773 $ 341,092 $ 427,086 $ 526,409 $ 257,709 Investment securities 508,595 496,035 407,622 323,689 238,762 Loans held for sale 138,093 155,677 165,441 156,123 176,193 Loans 1,948,638 1,938,532 1,891,202 1,906,449 1,560,626 Assets 3,078,748 3,078,745 3,028,225 3,043,847 2,350,021 Interest bearing deposits 1,940,442 1,986,621 1,909,692 1,957,259 1,519,877 Deposits 2,662,192 2,663,551 2,613,080 2,648,465 2,031,924 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 29,467 33,879 39,428 39,431 10,966 Liabilities 2,719,898 2,728,064 2,687,516 2,722,341 2,068,408 Shareholders' equity 358,850 350,681 340,709 321,506 281,614 Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets 1.57 % 1.45 % 1.27 % 0.98 % 1.06 % Annualized return on average equity 13.50 % 12.76 % 11.30 % 9.26 % 8.83 % Net interest margin (1) 3.26 % 3.13 % 3.12 % 2.72 % 3.23 % Annualized noninterest income to average assets 1.29 % 1.32 % 1.54 % 1.93 % 1.85 % Efficiency ratio 57.97 % 54.08 % 63.02 % 65.99 % 66.44 % Loans by Type (at period end): Commercial and industrial $ 546,261 $ 619,287 $ 630,775 $ 648,018 $ 621,541 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 200,725 197,758 162,603 164,336 147,682 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 538,521 505,252 481,229 480,106 408,402 Construction and development 198,448 170,965 174,859 176,751 117,830 Consumer real estate 331,580 336,496 343,791 350,238 238,696 Consumer 45,898 45,481 44,279 42,104 27,542 Other 46,387 65,839 53,483 45,050 31,032 Asset Quality Data: Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.19 % 1.23 % 1.23 % 1.22 % 1.32 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 571 % 446 % 483 % 787 % 705 % Nonaccrual loans $ 3,985 $ 5,355 $ 4,817 $ 2,945 $ 2,982 Troubled debt restructurings 1,895 1,914 1,928 1,886 1,228 Loans - over 89 days past due 2,389 2,720 4,367 1,781 1,460 Total non-performing loans 3,985 5,355 4,817 2,945 2,982 OREO and repossessed assets 184 523 523 171 147 Total non-performing assets 4,169 5,878 5,340 3,116 3,129 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.21 % 0.28 % 0.25 % 0.15 % 0.19 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.13 % 0.19 % 0.18 % 0.10 % 0.13 % Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.22 % 0.30 % 0.28 % 0.16 % 0.20 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.18 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 59 $ 18 $ 106 $ (13 ) $ 703 Interest Rates and Yields: Loans 4.41 % 4.34 % 4.48 % 4.47 % 4.50 % Securities (1) 1.77 % 1.80 % 1.98 % 2.18 % 2.73 % Total interest-earning assets (1) 3.51 % 3.42 % 3.45 % 3.41 % 3.78 % Deposits 0.21 % 0.26 % 0.30 % 0.67 % 0.59 % Borrowings and repurchase agreements 5.36 % 4.85 % 4.09 % 5.14 % 3.16 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.37 % 0.42 % 0.49 % 0.99 % 0.81 % Other Information: Full-time equivalent employees 383 379 380 403 286

_____________________

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.

(1) Net Interest Margin, Securities yields, and Total interest-earning asset yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis.





CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Analysis of Interest Income and Expense, Rates and Yields (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

Second quarter 2021 Earnings Release

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-Earning Assets Loans (1) $ 1,948,638 $ 21,412 4.41 % $ 1,560,626 $ 17,459 4.50 % Loans held for sale 138,093 1,160 3.37 % 176,193 1,627 3.71 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 446,696 1,800 1.61 % 194,876 1,236 2.54 % Investment securities exempt from

federal income tax (3) 61,899 356 2.91 % 43,886 312 3.60 % Total securities 508,595 2,156 1.77 % 238,762 1,548 2.73 % Cash balances in other banks 235,212 101 0.17 % 237,738 107 0.18 % Funds sold 18,319 3 0.06 % 1 — 1.27 % Total interest-earning assets 2,848,857 24,832 3.51 % 2,213,320 20,741 3.78 % Noninterest-earning assets 229,891 136,701 Total assets $ 3,078,748 $ 2,350,021 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 927,210 379 0.16 % $ 691,063 831 0.48 % Savings and money market deposits 589,006 295 0.20 % 492,682 731 0.60 % Time deposits 424,226 732 0.69 % 336,132 1,416 1.69 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,940,442 1,406 0.29 % 1,519,877 2,978 0.79 % Borrowings and repurchase agreements 29,467 394 5.36 % 11,131 88 3.16 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,969,909 1,800 0.37 % 1,531,008 3,066 0.81 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 721,751 512,046 Total funding sources 2,691,660 2,043,054 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 28,238 25,353 Shareholders’ equity 358,850 281,614 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,078,748 $ 2,350,021 Net interest spread (4) 3.14 % 2.98 % Net interest income/margin (5) $ 23,032 3.26 % $ 17,675 3.23 %

_____________________

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.

(2) Taxable investment securities include restricted equity securities.

(3) Yields on tax exempt securities, total securities, and total interest-earning assets are shown on a tax equivalent basis.

(4) Net interest spread is the average yield on total average interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest margin is annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets for the period.





This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.





CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)

Second quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Operating net income: Net income $ 12,076 $ 11,030 $ 9,681 $ 7,487 $ 6,181 Add: acquisition related expenses 256 67 2,105 2,548 448 Less: income tax impact of acquisition related expenses (67 ) (18 ) (550 ) (666 ) (117 ) Operating net income $ 12,265 $ 11,079 $ 11,236 $ 9,369 $ 6,512 Operating diluted net income per

share of common stock: Operating net income $ 12,265 $ 11,079 $ 11,236 $ 9,369 $ 6,512 Weighted average shares - diluted 22,198,829 22,076,600 21,978,925 21,960,490 18,320,006 Operating diluted net income

per share of common stock $ 0.55 $ 0.50 $ 0.51 $ 0.43 $ 0.36 Operating annualized return on average assets: Operating net income $ 12,265 $ 11,079 $ 11,236 $ 9,369 $ 6,512 Average assets 3,078,748 3,078,745 3,028,225 3,043,847 2,350,021 Operating annualized return on

average assets 1.60 % 1.46 % 1.48 % 1.22 % 1.11 % Operating annualized return on

average tangible equity: Average total shareholders' equity $ 358,850 $ 350,681 $ 340,709 $ 321,506 $ 281,614 Less: average intangible assets (49,012 ) (49,514 ) (50,038 ) (50,577 ) (43,871 ) Average tangible equity 309,838 301,167 290,671 270,929 237,743 Operating net income $ 12,265 $ 11,079 $ 11,236 $ 9,369 $ 6,512 Operating annualized return on

average tangible equity 15.88 % 14.92 % 15.38 % 13.76 % 11.02 % Operating efficiency ratio: Total noninterest expense $ 19,080 $ 17,413 $ 21,478 $ 22,739 $ 18,934 Less: acquisition related expenses (256 ) (67 ) (2,105 ) (2,548 ) (448 ) Total operating noninterest expense 18,824 17,346 19,373 20,191 18,486 Net interest income 23,032 22,182 22,331 19,656 17,675 Total noninterest income 9,883 10,014 11,748 14,804 10,823 Total revenues $ 32,915 $ 32,196 $ 34,079 $ 34,460 $ 28,498 Operating efficiency ratio: 57.19 % 53.88 % 56.85 % 58.59 % 64.87 % Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets: Income before income taxes $ 14,900 $ 14,133 $ 12,417 $ 9,602 $ 7,940 Add: acquisition related expenses 256 67 2,105 2,548 448 Add: provision for loan losses (1,065 ) 650 184 2,119 1,624 Operating pre-tax pre-provision income 14,091 14,850 14,706 14,269 10,012 Average assets $ 3,078,748 $ 3,078,745 $ 3,028,225 $ 3,043,847 $ 2,350,021 Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets: 1.84 % 1.96 % 1.93 % 1.86 % 1.71 % 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 359,752 $ 343,944 $ 343,486 $ 333,895 $ 281,950 Less: intangible assets (48,697 ) (49,190 ) (49,698 ) (50,222 ) (43,633 ) Tangible equity $ 311,055 $ 294,754 $ 293,788 $ 283,673 $ 238,317 Tangible Book Value per Share of Common Stock: Tangible common equity $ 311,055 $ 294,754 $ 293,788 $ 283,673 $ 238,317 Total shares of common stock outstanding 22,165,547 22,089,873 21,988,803 21,947,805 18,302,188 Tangible book value per share of common stock $ 14.03 $ 13.34 $ 13.36 $ 12.92 $ 13.02





CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)

Second quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Six Months Ended 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Operating net income: Net income $ 23,106 $ 7,527 Add: acquisition related expenses 323 738 Less: income tax impact of acquisition related expenses (84 ) (193 ) Operating net income $ 23,345 $ 8,072 Operating diluted net income per

share of common stock: Operating net income $ 23,345 $ 8,072 Weighted average shares - diluted 22,138,052 18,381,866 Operating diluted net income

per share of common stock $ 1.05 $ 0.44 Operating annualized return on average assets: Operating net income $ 23,345 $ 8,072 Average assets $ 3,078,746 $ 2,204,663 Operating annualized return on

average assets 1.53 % 0.74 % Operating annualized return on

average tangible equity: Average total shareholders' equity $ 354,788 $ 280,082 Less: average intangible assets (49,262 ) (44,062 ) Average tangible equity 305,526 236,020 Operating net income $ 23,345 $ 8,072 Operating annualized return on

average tangible equity 15.41 % 6.88 % Operating efficiency ratio: Total noninterest expense $ 36,492 $ 33,145 Less: acquisition related expenses (323 ) (738 ) Total operating noninterest expense 36,169 32,407 Net interest income 45,213 34,336 Total noninterest income 19,897 16,697 Total revenues $ 65,110 $ 51,033 Operating efficiency ratio: 55.55 % 63.50 %





CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)

Second quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Net interest income $ 23,032 $ 22,182 $ 22,331 $ 19,656 $ 17,675 Less: PPP loan income (2,686 ) (2,260 ) (2,184 ) (2,050 ) (1,258 ) Less: Excess liquidity interest income (545 ) (504 ) (300 ) — — Plus: Loss recognized on termination of interest rate swap — — — 1,910 — Adjusted net interest income 19,801 19,418 19,847 19,516 16,417 Average interest earning assets 2,848,857 2,889,119 2,859,096 2,886,031 2,213,320 Less: Average PPP loans (173,733 ) (204,459 ) (204,918 ) (215,806 ) (153,857 ) Less: Excess liquidity (301,325 ) (334,109 ) (341,654 ) (362,659 ) (145,502 ) Adjusted interest earning assets 2,373,799 2,350,551 2,312,524 2,307,566 1,913,961 Net interest margin (1) 3.26 % 3.13 % 3.12 % 2.72 % 3.23 % Adjusted Net interest margin (1) 3.36 % 3.35 % 3.41 % 3.40 % 3.45 %





Five Quarter Comparison 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Allowance for loan losses $ 22,754 $ 23,877 $ 23,245 $ 23,167 $ 21,035 Purchase accounting marks 3,533 3,615 3,663 4,013 2,790 Allowance for loan losses and purchase accounting fair value

marks 26,287 27,492 26,908 27,180 23,825 Loans 1,907,820 1,941,078 1,891,019 1,906,603 1,592,725 Less: PPP Loans net of deferred fees 109,940 210,810 181,601 216,799 213,064 Non-PPP Loans 1,797,880 1,730,268 1,709,418 1,689,804 1,379,661 Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP

Loans 1.46 % 1.59 % 1.57 % 1.61 % 1.73 %

_____________________

(1) Net interest margin and adjusted net interest margin are shown on a tax equivalent basis.





