Cloud DX Reaffirms Its Commitment to Gender Equality

Autor: Accesswire
22.07.2021   

  • Cloud DX achieves gender parity in its workforce

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading Canadian-based, North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions is pleased to reaffirm its commitment to gender equality.

Individuals who identify as female currently make up over 50% of Cloud DX employees and contractors. The company also has strong representation from individuals who identify as female on its executive (1 of 4), and senior leadership team (3 of 5).

"Since our inception as a company, we have strongly advocated for gender equality, diversity and inclusion," says Cloud DX CEO Robert Kaul. "Today, we are celebrating the fact that individuals who identify as female represent more than 50% of the Cloud DX family and we are actively working to recognize the value of diversity in our hiring process. We want to continue to educate ourselves and plan to build out a culture and new programming that attracts diverse talent to Cloud DX and ensures every individual feels welcomed and supported."

About Cloud DX
Accelerating virtual healthcare's future, Cloud DX is making healthcare better for everyone. The company's Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable ageing in place and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care. Providers partnering with Cloud DX achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization/re-hospitalization and reduce the costs of healthcare delivery through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers."

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

