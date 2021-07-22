checkAd

Flora Growth Announces Warrant Extensions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 23:41  |  29   |   |   

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora”, “Flora Growth” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and global manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands, is pleased to announce that it has extended the expiry dates by three months of approximately 6.67 million (on a post-consolidation basis) of its common share purchase warrants (“Warrants”), being all of the unexercised Warrants issued by the Company (on a post-consolidation basis) pursuant to its Regulation A+ Tier 2 offering of units that closed in December 2020.

The Warrants are exercisable into common shares of Flora at a price of US$3.00 per common share and previously had expiry dates falling 18 months following their respective issue dates. The Company has extended the expiry dates of the Warrants by three months, such that the Warrants now expire 21 months following their respective issue dates. The new Warrant expiry dates range from October 25, 2021 to October 20, 2022. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants, including the exercise price, remain the same.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a cannabis company that leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cultivation facilities, Flora strives to market a higher-quality premium product at below market prices. By prioritizing natural ingredients and value-chain sustainability across its portfolio, Flora creates premium products that help consumers restore and thrive. Visit www.floragrowth.ca or follow @floragrowthcorp on social media for more information.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, or the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives not occurring, except as may be required by applicable law.

Flora Growth Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Flora Growth Announces Warrant Extensions Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora”, “Flora Growth” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and global manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands, is pleased to announce that it has extended the expiry dates by three …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ImmunoPrecise's PolyTope TATX-03 Antibody Cocktail Potently Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in ...
ARDELYX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ardelyx, Inc. on Behalf of Ardelyx Stockholders and ...
Visa to Acquire Currencycloud
ADOCIA Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Illumina is Committed to Bringing Lifesaving GRAIL Test to People Globally as European Review ...
Publicis Groupe: First Half 2021 Results
TechnipFMC Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Presentation
Bloom Energy and Heliogen Join Forces to Harness the Power of the Sun to Produce Low-Cost Green ...
Edgewater Wireless Provides Operational and Corporate Update
BLUECITY ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the BlueCity Holdings Limited Class ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Argo Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
ImmunoPrecise's PolyTope TATX-03 Antibody Cocktail Potently Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21Flora Growth Announces Corporate Headquarters Relocation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Flora Beauty Launches Ô (“Awe”) Premium Beauty Brand and Product Line
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Flora Growth Hosting CEO Fireside Discussion with CRO, Jason Warnock, and Lead Scientific Advisor, Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Flora Growth Engages Brigitte Baptiste As Strategic Advisor And Enters Into Cooperative Agreement With EAN University
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten