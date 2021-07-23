Comcast Hires Dave Mandapat to Lead Comcast Business Marketing in Washington State

Comcast today announced Dave Mandapat as the new Director of Marketing for Comcast Business in Washington. In this role, he will be responsible for the overall marketing and sales efforts for Comcast Business across the state.

"The business community in our state is seeking ways to innovate and improve as it reopens, and connectivity and technology are resources they need now more than ever," said Robert Brenner, Vice President of Comcast Business Washington. 'Dave's experience and background give him an innate knowledge of the needs and pain points of this community. As our new marketing leader, he will help us fine-tune our approach and find new ways to support businesses as they bounce back and plan for a better future.'

Mandapat brings more than 20 years of expertise to the role. He previously worked at Seattle's iconic Space Needle, Chihuly Garden and Glass, and Microsoft. His experience in leadership roles spans program management, intellectual property, sponsorships, marketing and public relations.

At Microsoft Mandapat worked as the Senior Program Manager for the Microsoft Aspire Experience. In this position, he worked with senior leaders to develop communication strategies to drive greater awareness, participation, and positive sentiment for the program.

At the Space Needle and Chihuly Garden and Glass, Mandapat served in a variety of positions including the Director of Marketing and most recently the Director of Public Relations. In these roles, he led the public relations, marketing, and special events strategies to support the business' sales and marketing goals. This work included creating and leading events such as the 'Base 2 Space - Seattle's Most Iconic Climb' and the annual 'New Year's at the Needle' fireworks show.

Mandapat has a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Public Relations, and a Master of Business Administration, both from the University of Washington in Seattle. His expertise and background will infuse Comcast Business' marketing department with creativity and innovation to drive key growth goals for the organization in Washington state.