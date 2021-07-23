checkAd

Faraday Future Listed on Nasdaq With the Ticker “FFIE” and Announces New Reservation Policy for Flagship Product FF 91 Futurist

Faraday Future ("FF"), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, announced that its shares were listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market today. The listed company was renamed “Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.”, with its Class A common stock and warrants trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbols “FFIE” and “FFIEW”, respectively. The “I” stands for Intelligent and Internet, and “E” stands for Ecosystem and Electric. This reflects the fact that FF is not just an EV company, but also an internet and technology company, an AI product company, a software company and a user ecosystem company.

Faraday Future Celebrates its official Listing on Nasdaq With the Ticker "FFIE"

“Today is a new chapter in FF’s history, marking the culmination of a noble vision and mission created seven years ago in California by our founder YT Jia. This is also the common mission of our global partners, who are also known as the Futurist Alliance,” said Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, Faraday Future’s Global CEO. “We would like to thank all investors, partners and internal and external partners for their trust and confidence in our leadership, product technology and business model, and we are confident in the high-quality delivery of our FF 91 Futurist in the next 12 months.”

FF also announced the brand-new reservation policy for its FF 91 Futurist. The first announced FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition will be limited to 300 units globally, with a priority reservation deposit of $5,000. This initial group of FF 91 owners will all receive three user privileges: Futurist Alliance membership, Spire Club membership, and the next generation product upgrade privileges. FF has also launched the FF 91 Futurist Edition for a priority reservation deposit of $1,500.

As FF Founder and Chief Product and User Ecosystem Officer, YT Jia led the FF team to define and develop the ultimate intelligent techluxury FF 91 five years ago, and is now focusing on pushing the product power improvement, and user ecosystem establishment. The FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition and FF 91 Futurist models represent the next generation intelligent internet EV product with unbeatable product power. They are not just high-performance EVs, all-ability cars, and ultimate robotic vehicles, but also the third internet living space, and are equipped with unique technology, an ultimate user experience and complete ecosystem. FF 91 Futurist has an industry-leading 1050 hp, 130kWh battery pack with immersive liquid cooling technology, capable of 0-60mph in 2.4 seconds, tri-motor torque vectoring, and rear wheels independently driven and controlled by dual rear motors. FF 91 is also equipped with the industry‘s only super AP for internet connection at “light speed”, video streaming on PID, rear intelligent internet system, in-car video conferencing system, Intelligent Seamless Entry, FFID face recognition, multi touch eyes-free control, and zero gravity rear-seats with the industry’s largest reclining angle of 150 degrees.

