Key Tronic Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Reporting Date

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC), announced today that it plans to report its results for the fourth quarter and year end of fiscal 2021 after market close on August 10, 2021.

Key Tronic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) on August 10, 2021. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations” or by calling 800-367-2403 or +1-334-777-6978 (Access Code: 6622202). A replay will be available by calling 888-203-1112 or +1-719-457-0820 (Access Code: 6622202).