checkAd

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. Issues Shareholder Letter

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 23:50  |  17   |   |   

Lake Forest, Calif, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (“ToughBuilt” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), today issued the following letter to shareholders:

Dear Fellow ToughBuilt Shareholders:

Since ToughBuilt Industries’ initial public offering (IPO) in 2018, the Company has experienced significant growth fueled by the rapid expansion of our customer base and product offerings around the world. Thanks to our team’s hard work and dedication, which continued unabated through the global COVID-19 pandemic, we have successfully secured some of the world’s largest retailers as ToughBuilt customers, established a global manufacturing and distribution network and built an exciting pipeline of next-generation solutions. As a result of our large retailer base and constant innovation, end users - professional and serious DIY builders - have come to rely on ToughBuilt tools and gear to deliver the industry’s most advanced designs and technology, grounded in functionality, durability and versatility. The foundation of our business is based on our ability to deliver true innovation in an industry that tends to measure its success by incremental improvements. Our goal is to usher in a new generation of technology-enabled solutions that will give end users never-before-seen versatility, speed and reliability.

CAPITAL MARKETS

In February and March 2021, we raised approximately $22.8 million through our at-the-market (ATM) program. On July 14, 2021, we closed on a $40 million direct registered offering to take advantage of favorable market conditions and to remain operationally competitive through a difficult supply chain period. The direct registered offering included warrants to purchase up to approximately 23 million shares of common stock. We intend to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital purposes.

OUTLOOK

We remain extremely optimistic about the future for ToughBuilt. Over the past few years, we have laid the groundwork for our innovative solutions to come to life and scale around the globe. To sustain our growth and momentum, and to maximize the value from each of our new product releases, we have adopted several operational pillars believed to be crucial to our success:

  1. Earn the trust of our retailer partners. The fastest way for our products to get into the hands of users is to leverage the vast distribution networks of our large customers around the world, which currently spans over 10,000 stores globally. To maintain these strong relationships, we have to consistently meet their demands and continue to collaborate to bring differentiated products and solutions to their shelves.
    Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. Issues Shareholder Letter Lake Forest, Calif, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (“ToughBuilt” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), today issued the following letter to shareholders: Dear Fellow ToughBuilt Shareholders: Since ToughBuilt …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
An open letter to the Alzheimer’s disease community from our Head of Research and Development, ...
Plug Power Hires Former Tesla Alum David Mindnich to Influence Plug Power’s Global Gigafactory ...
Isabell Moessler Appointed New Head Of Distribution EMEA At Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Adding 5 New ...
Triterras Announces Collaboration with essDOCS to Digitize Bulk Cargo Trade Operations
Glatfelter to Acquire Jacob Holm for an Enterprise Value of ~$308 Million
ThreeD Capital Inc. Provides Update on Legal Action
Press release// Capgemini and CONA Services LLC form strategic partnership to develop tomorrow’s ...
Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of ...
Further encouraging results confirm the prospectivity of the São Domingos Project
Major Precious Metals Completes Final Tranche of $10 Million Private Placement
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Versus Systems to Power Fan Engagement for New English and Welsh Cricket Competition The Hundred
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board