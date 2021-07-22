ToughBuilt Industries Inc. Issues Shareholder Letter

Since ToughBuilt Industries’ initial public offering (IPO) in 2018, the Company has experienced significant growth fueled by the rapid expansion of our customer base and product offerings around the world. Thanks to our team’s hard work and dedication, which continued unabated through the global COVID-19 pandemic, we have successfully secured some of the world’s largest retailers as ToughBuilt customers, established a global manufacturing and distribution network and built an exciting pipeline of next-generation solutions. As a result of our large retailer base and constant innovation, end users - professional and serious DIY builders - have come to rely on ToughBuilt tools and gear to deliver the industry’s most advanced designs and technology, grounded in functionality, durability and versatility. The foundation of our business is based on our ability to deliver true innovation in an industry that tends to measure its success by incremental improvements. Our goal is to usher in a new generation of technology-enabled solutions that will give end users never-before-seen versatility, speed and reliability.

CAPITAL MARKETS

In February and March 2021, we raised approximately $22.8 million through our at-the-market (ATM) program. On July 14, 2021, we closed on a $40 million direct registered offering to take advantage of favorable market conditions and to remain operationally competitive through a difficult supply chain period. The direct registered offering included warrants to purchase up to approximately 23 million shares of common stock. We intend to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital purposes.

OUTLOOK

We remain extremely optimistic about the future for ToughBuilt. Over the past few years, we have laid the groundwork for our innovative solutions to come to life and scale around the globe. To sustain our growth and momentum, and to maximize the value from each of our new product releases, we have adopted several operational pillars believed to be crucial to our success: