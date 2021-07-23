LiveRamp to Discuss First Quarter Results

LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading global data connectivity platform, today announced that its fiscal year 2022 first quarter earnings release is expected to be issued on Thursday, August 5, after the financial markets close. A conference call will be held at 1:30 p.m. PT the same day to discuss the results.

Please use this link to register in advance of the conference. It will automatically direct you to the registration page for the "LiveRamp FY22 First Quarter Earnings Call" where you may fill in your registration details. Upon registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number, conference access code and personal access code to use the day of. If you live in a region not listed, select "All Other Locations," which will provide a toll-free international number.