American Riviera Bank Reports Strong Core Loan Growth

Core loans, excluding SBA PPP loans, have grown 14% or $86 million over the last year since June 30, 2020. Year to date, core loans excluding PPP loans have grown 9% or $60 million since December 31, 2020. PPP loans totaled $76 million at June 30, 2021, with $78 million processed by the Bank and approved for forgiveness by the SBA during the six months ended June 30, 2021. The Bank maintained strong credit quality with no other real estate owned, no loans 90 days or more past due, and only $3.4 million or 0.48% of total loans excluding PPP on non-accrual status, which are well supported by collateral.

American Riviera Bank (OTCQX: ARBV) announced today unaudited net income of $6,132,000 ($1.19 per share) for the six months ended June 30, 2021. This represents a 124% increase in net income from the $2,736,000 ($0.54 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the prior year. In 2021, the Bank has achieved an annualized return on average assets of 1.20% and return on average equity of 14.26%. Unaudited net income was $3,572,000 ($0.70 per share) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to the $1,565,000 ($0.31 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the prior year. Net income in the second quarter of 2021 was positively impacted by a $751,000 loan interest recovery and accelerated recognition of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fee income upon loan forgiveness by the Small Business Administration (SBA).

American Riviera Bank continues to experience tremendous deposit growth with a 33% or $258 million increase in total deposits over the last year since June 30, 2020. Non-interest bearing demand deposits increased 30% or $100 million since June 30, 2020. Deposit inflows from our clients have been the driving factor in the total assets of the Bank increasing $248 million since June 30, 2020 to a total of $1.15 billion at June 30, 2021.

Jeff DeVine, President and Chief Executive Officer noted, “We are pleased as our community recovers from the pandemic to put deposits to work funding loans to local businesses and real estate projects. The Bank has been working closely with our clients to process and obtain prompt forgiveness decisions from the SBA, which has contributed to strong PPP fee income recognition this year. We will continue to make significant investments in people, products and technology to support our clients and the communities of the Central Coast.”

As of June 30, 2021, American Riviera Bank continues to be well capitalized with a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11% (well above the regulatory guideline of 8% for well capitalized institutions). The tangible book value per share of American Riviera Bank common stock was $16.72 at June 30, 2021.

American Riviera Bank is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. The Bank provides commercial, residential mortgage, construction and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. For eleven consecutive years the Bank has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports, and has received the highest “Super Premier” rating from Findley every year since 2016. As of March 31, 2021, the Bank was rated five stars by BauerFinancial. The Bank was rated “Outstanding” by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2020 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act.

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic conditions.

Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) June 30, June 30, One Year 2021 2020 Change Assets Cash & Due From Banks $ 233,502 $ 84,722 176 % Securities 110,403 57,099 93 % Loans (excluding PPP) 701,399 615,367 14 % PPP Loans 76,093 116,531 -35 % Allowance For Loan Losses (9,373 ) (7,890 ) 19 % Net Loans 768,119 724,008 6 % Premise & Equipment 6,229 6,731 -7 % Goodwill and Other Intangibles 5,069 5,248 -3 % Other Assets (a) 26,947 24,846 8 % Total Assets $ 1,150,269 $ 902,654 27 % Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Demand Deposits $ 428,577 $ 328,748 30 % NOW Accounts 170,029 121,741 40 % Other Interest Bearing Deposits 452,867 342,668 32 % Total Deposits 1,051,473 793,157 33 % Borrowed Funds - 20,000 -100 % Other Liabilities 7,986 9,772 -18 % Total Liabilities 1,059,459 822,929 29 % Common Stock 56,146 55,418 1 % Retained Earnings 34,735 23,960 45 % Other Capital (71 ) 347 -120 % Total Shareholders' Equity 90,810 79,725 14 % Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,150,269 $ 902,654 27 % Notes: (a) Increase is primarily due to additional Bank Owned Life Insurance policies (BOLI) purchased and required accumulation of Federal Home Loan Bank stock as a member.

Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) June 30, March, 31 December, 31 September, 30 June, 30 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Assets Cash & Due From Banks $ 233,502 $ 187,886 $ 129,732 $ 105,157 $ 84,722 Securities 110,403 86,587 86,942 73,886 57,099 Loans (excluding PPP) 701,399 661,520 641,603 604,728 615,367 PPP Loans 76,093 119,429 84,464 117,361 116,531 Allowance For Loan Losses (9,373 ) (8,817 ) (8,467 ) (8,040 ) (7,890 ) Net Loans 768,119 772,132 717,600 714,049 724,008 Premise & Equipment 6,229 6,365 6,458 6,634 6,731 Goodwill and Other Intangibles 5,069 5,114 5,158 5,203 5,248 Other Assets 26,947 25,242 25,733 25,287 24,846 Total Assets $ 1,150,269 $ 1,083,326 $ 971,623 $ 930,216 $ 902,654 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Demand Deposits $ 428,577 $ 405,264 $ 332,995 $ 331,035 $ 328,748 NOW Accounts 170,029 144,591 128,266 110,476 121,741 Other Interest Bearing Deposits 452,867 433,310 410,837 387,293 342,668 Total Deposits 1,051,473 983,165 872,098 828,804 793,157 Borrowed Funds - 5,000 5,000 10,000 20,000 Other Liabilities 7,986 8,705 9,606 9,311 9,772 Total Liabilities 1,059,459 996,870 886,704 848,115 822,929 Common Stock 56,146 55,821 55,738 55,571 55,418 Retained Earnings 34,735 31,163 28,603 26,224 23,960 Other Capital (71 ) (528 ) 578 306 347 Total Shareholders' Equity 90,810 86,456 84,919 82,101 79,725 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,150,269 $ 1,083,326 $ 971,623 $ 930,216 $ 902,654

Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans $ 8,840 $ 7,766 14% $ 16,714 $ 15,302 9% Fees on PPP Loans 1,412 391 261% 2,358 391 503% Net Fair Value Amortization Income 19 46 -59% 62 162 -62% Interest on Securities 311 246 26% 583 569 2% Interest on Fed Funds - - n/a - - n/a Interest on Due From Banks 72 72 0% 132 259 -49% Total Interest Income 10,654 8,521 25% 19,849 16,683 19% Interest Expense Interest Expense on Deposits 259 501 -48% 522 1,363 -62% Interest Expense on Borrowings - 48 -100% - 101 -100% Total Interest Expense 259 549 -53% 522 1,464 -64% Net Interest Income 10,395 7,972 30% 19,327 15,219 27% Provision for Loan Losses - 710 -100% 338 1,493 -77% Net Interest Income After Provision 10,395 7,262 43% 18,989 13,726 38% Non-Interest Income Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 664 463 43% 1,317 965 36% Other Non-Interest Income 309 159 94% 483 352 37% Total Non-Interest Income 973 622 56% 1,800 1,317 37% Non-Interest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits 3,829 3,495 10% 7,535 6,947 8% Occupancy and Equipment 778 666 17% 1,368 1,351 1% Other Non-Interest Expense 1,792 1,534 17% 3,323 2,917 14% Total Non-Interest Expense 6,399 5,695 12% 12,226 11,215 9% Net Income Before Provision for Taxes 4,969 2,189 127% 8,563 3,828 124% Provision for Taxes 1,397 624 124% 2,431 1,092 123% Net Income $ 3,572 $ 1,565 128% $ 6,132 $ 2,736 124% Shares (end of period) 5,132,809 5,069,523 1% 5,132,809 5,069,523 1% Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.31 126% $ 1.19 $ 0.54 120% Return on Average Assets 1.31% 0.76% 72% 1.20% 0.72% 67% Return on Average Equity 16.14% 8.18% 97% 14.26% 7.23% 97% Net Interest Margin 3.97% 3.98% 0% 3.88% 4.11% -6%

Five Quarter Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans $ 8,840 $ 7,874 $ 7,589 $ 7,822 $ 7,766 Fees on PPP Loans 1,412 946 1,374 559 391 Net Fair Value Amortization Income 19 43 14 5 46 Interest on Securities 311 271 274 306 246 Interest on Fed Funds - - - - - Interest on Due From Banks 72 60 74 67 72 Total Interest Income 10,654 9,194 9,325 8,759 8,521 Interest Expense Interest Expense on Deposits 259 263 295 333 501 Interest Expense on Borrowings - - - 22 48 Total Interest Expense 259 263 295 355 549 Net Interest Income 10,395 8,931 9,030 8,404 7,972 Provision for Loan Losses - 338 418 209 710 Net Interest Income After Provision 10,395 8,593 8,612 8,195 7,262 Non-Interest Income Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 664 653 543 609 463 Other Non-Interest Income 309 173 251 149 159 Total Non-Interest Income 973 826 794 758 622 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits 3,829 3,706 3,847 3,604 3,495 Occupancy and Equipment 778 590 722 677 666 Other Non-Interest Expense 1,792 1,530 1,562 1,434 1,534 Total Non-Interest Expense 6,399 5,826 6,131 5,715 5,695 Net Income Before Provision for Taxes 4,969 3,593 3,275 3,238 2,189 Provision for Taxes 1,397 1,033 896 974 624 Net Income $ 3,572 $ 2,560 $ 2,379 $ 2,264 $ 1,565 Shares (end of period) 5,132,809 5,127,895 5,083,648 5,070,556 5,069,523 Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.50 $ 0.47 $ 0.45 $ 0.31

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) At or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Income and performance ratios: Net Income $ 3,572 $ 2,560 $ 2,379 $ 2,264 $ 1,565 Earnings per share - basic 0.70 0.50 0.47 0.45 0.31 Return on average assets 1.31% 1.07% 0.96% 0.98% 0.76% Return on average equity 16.14% 12.34% 11.16% 10.95% 8.18% Net interest margin 3.97% 3.78% 3.85% 3.86% 3.98% Efficiency ratio (c) 56.25% 59.06% 62.65% 62.64% 65.96% Asset quality: Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 9,373 $ 8,817 $ 8,467 $ 8,040 $ 7,890 Nonperforming assets 3,413 3,588 3,446 12 40 Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases 1.21% 1.13% 1.17% 1.11% 1.08% Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases (excluding PPP loans) (a) 1.34% 1.33% 1.32% 1.33% 1.28% Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized) -0.28% -0.01% -0.01% 0.03% -0.01% Texas ratio (b) 3.59% 3.98% 3.91% 0.01% 0.05% Other ratios: Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.18% 11.30% 11.45% 11.82% 11.31% Total risk-based capital 12.43% 12.55% 12.70% 13.07% 12.54% Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital 11.18% 11.30% 11.45% 11.82% 11.31% Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.90% 8.21% 8.16% 8.49% 8.87% Equity and share related: Common equity $ 90,810 86,456 84,919 82,101 $ 79,725 Book value per share 17.69 16.86 16.70 16.19 15.73 Tangible book value per share 16.72 15.97 15.58 15.11 14.62 Stock closing price per share 19.22 18.50 16.50 12.10 12.25 Number of shares issued and outstanding 5,133 5,128 5,084 5,071 5,070 Notes: (a) PPP loans are 100% guaranteed by the Small Business Administration. (b) The sum of Nonperforming assets and Other Real Estate Owned, divided by the sum of Total Shareholder Equity and Total Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (less Preferred Stock and Intangible Assets). (c) Annualized Operating Expense excluding Loan Loss Provisions minus Annualized Extraordinary Expense, divided by Annualized Interest Income including Loan Fees minus Annualized Interest Expense plus Annualized Non-Interest Income minus Annualized Extraordinary Income, expressed as a percentage.

Loan Deferrals As of June 30, 2021 Principal Only

Deferred Total Deferred

Loans (e) Percentage of

Total Loans

excluding PPP CRE - Retail $ 7,981,909 $ 7,981,909 1.14% CRE - Special Purpose $ - $ - 0.00% CRE - Hospitality $ - $ - 0.00% C&I $ 588,114 $ 588,114 0.08% $ 8,570,023 $ 8,570,023 1.22% Total Loans excluding PPP $ 701,399,000

