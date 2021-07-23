Parkland Corporation Announces Date of 2021 Second Quarter Results

checkAd

CALGARY, Alberta, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Corporation (“Parkland”) (TSX:PKI) expects to announce its 2021 second quarter results after markets close on Thursday, August 5, 2021. A conference call and webcast will then be held at 6:30 a.m. MDT (8:30 a.m. EDT) on Friday, August 6, 2021, to discuss the results.

To listen to the live webcast and watch the presentation, please use the following link:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1481382&tp_k ...

Analysts and institutional investors interested in participating in the question and answer session of the conference call may do so by calling 1-888-390-0546 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 18980971). International participants can call 1-587-880-2171 (toll) (Conference ID: 18980971).

Please connect and log in approximately 10 minutes before the beginning of the call. The webcast will be available for replay two hours after the conference call ends at the link above. It will remain available for one year and will also be posted to www.parkland.ca.

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to www.parkland.ca and SEDAR after the results are released.

About Parkland
Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION                  
Investor Inquiries
Brad Monaco
Director, Capital Markets
587-997-1447
Brad.Monaco@parkland.ca 		  Media Inquiries
Simon Scott
Director, Corporate Communications
403-956-9272
Simon.Scott@parkland.ca
     




