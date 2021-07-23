checkAd

Sight Sciences Announces Multiple Presentations at the 2021 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting

New safety and efficacy data from both retrospective and prospective studies of the OMNI Surgical System and a prospective study of the TearCare System to be presented

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT), a growth-stage medical device company focused on addressing the underlying causes of the world's most prevalent eye diseases, today announced that data from multiple retrospective and prospective clinical studies of the OMNI Surgical System and TearCare System will be presented at the 2021 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting. The in-person conference will take place July 23-27 in Las Vegas.

A total of five papers have been accepted for presentation. Details of the presentations are as follows (all times are Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)):

Saturday, July 24

Session Title: “Efficacy of Ab Interno Canaloplasty Followed by Trabeculotomy in Pseudophakic Eyes with Open-Angle Glaucoma”
Session: Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS)
Presenter: Adam Bleeker, O.D.
Location: MBCR - Level 2, Surf CD
Time: 1:30 PM

Session Title: “Ab Interno Canaloplasty and Trabeculotomy in Pseudophakic Eyes with Mild-Moderate Open Angle Glaucoma: Prospective Multicenter Trial (ORION)”
Session: Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS)
Presenter: Mark J. Gallardo, M.D.
Location: MBCR - Level 2, Surf CD
Time: 2:00 PM

Session Title: “Novel Blink-Assisted Meibomian Gland Procedure for Safe and Effective Treatment of Dry Eye: A Prospective, Masked, Multicenter Trial (CHEETAH)”
Session: Ocular Surface
Presenter: David Wirta, M.D.
Location: MBCR - Level 2, Surf EF
Time: 2:11 PM

Session Title: “Effect of Canaloplasty and Trabeculotomy on Intraocular Pressure in Eyes with Open Angle Glaucoma Undergoing Phacoemulsification”
Session: Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS)
Presenter: Arkadiy Yadgarov, M.D.
Location: MBCR - Level 2, Surf CD
Time: 2:30 PM

Sunday, July 25

Session Title: “Canaloplasty Plus Trabeculotomy with Cataract Surgery for Mild-Moderate Open Angle Glaucoma: Prospective Clinical Trial Results (GEMINI)”
Session: Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) II
Presenter: Mark F. Pyfer, M.D., F.A.C.S.
Location: MBCR - Level 2, Surf EF
Time: 10:10 AM

About Sight Sciences
Founded in 2011, Sight Sciences develops and commercializes intelligently designed and engineered products that target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases. The company currently markets two products, the OMNI Surgical System and the TearCare System. For more information, visit www.sightsciences.com.

