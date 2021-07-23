checkAd

SRAC CLASS ACTION NOTICE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.07.2021   

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Central District of California captioned Hall v. Stable Road Acquisition Corp., et al., (Case No. 21-5943) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (“Stable Road” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SRAC, SRACW, SRACU) securities between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have until September 13, 2021 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

If you suffered a loss on your Stable Road investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/stable-road-acquisition-corp/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

Stable Road is a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”). Momentus Inc. (“Momentus”) is currently a private company.

On October 7, 2020, Momentus announced that it had signed a definitive merger agreement with Stable Road, resulting in Momentus becoming a publicly traded entity. The transaction was initially valued at $1.13 billion, but was later cut to $466.6 million in June 2021 due to delays in the company’s first commercial launch.

On January 4, 2021, Stable Road revealed that Momentus’s January 2021 launch would be “remanifest[ed] . . . to a subsequent launch opportunity in 2021” because the company needed additional time to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.71, or 9.5%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $16.25 per share on January 5, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On January 25, 2021, Momentus announced that Kokorich had resigned from the company. The press release also stated that Momentus, in consultation with Stable Road “determined that accepting Mr. Kokorich’s resignation is in the best interest of the Company, in an effort to expedite the resolution of U.S. government national security and foreign ownership concerns surrounding the Company, the existence of which the Company has recently confirmed.”

Disclaimer

