Red White & Bloom Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

- Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted sales1 CDN $28.6 million, an increase of 290% over the third quarter
- Fourth quarter 2020 revenue of CDN $15.7 million, an increase of 158% over the third quarter
- Full Year 2020 adjusted sales1 $37.8 million and Revenue at $23.3 million

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTC: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”) is pleased to report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and is providing certain full year 2020 financial results and select subsequent events. The Company will be filing its 2020 audited financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) today.

Management Commentary

Brad Rogers, CEO and Chairman stated, "We set out at the beginning of 2020 with a three-year plan for our success; our strategy was to establish a foundation for the overall company and identify the core states to operate in and a plan to scale in those states. We have set the foundation for our core states including Michigan, Illinois, Florida and California. In 2021 we look to expand through an asset light approach in other states, such as Arizona, and complete the integration of our M&A targets while gaining operational synergies from all we have accomplished over the last 18 months. For the balance of 2021 and throughout 2022, the Company will focus on the continued growth of our topline revenue and bottom-line results through expansion of our house of brands that continue to gain momentum, fortification of our vertically integrated businesses, and the synergies from our M&A success.”

Adding “RWB had a transformative year in 2020 with the closing of two significant acquisitions, the completion of our go public transaction and the establishment of our first THC operations and brands. We raised well over US$100 million to support our expansion and operations and exited the year with wind at our backs. I would like to thank our team for a tremendous year as well as their individual and team accomplishments. I would also like to thank MGO, our auditors, for their efforts to get the audit complete after the unfortunate circumstances at MNP that led to the requirement to change auditors for the Company in midstream. Our first quarter results will be released next week and we will hold our investor conference call as per the details below.”

