EQS-Adhoc Schindler reports encouraging growth for the first half of 2021
For the first half of 2021 and compared to a weak prior-year period, order intake rose by 12.8% to CHF 6 043 million and revenue increased by 10.4% to CHF 5 475 million. Operating profit reached CHF 607 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 11.1% (EBIT adjusted 11.7%). With these results, revenue and operating results broadly reached pre-pandemic levels, while order intake remained slightly below 2019 levels. Net profit amounted to CHF 455 million and cash flow from operating activities improved to CHF 721 million. The Top Speed 23 program has been ramping up with expenses starting to arise in the second half of the year and beyond.
About Schindler:
Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler mobility solutions move more than 1.5 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 65,000 employees in more than 100 countries.
