checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Schindler reports encouraging growth for the first half of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.07.2021, 06:29  |   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Schindler reports encouraging growth for the first half of 2021

23-Jul-2021 / 06:29 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

For the first half of 2021 and compared to a weak prior-year period, order intake rose by 12.8% to CHF 6 043 million and revenue increased by 10.4% to CHF 5 475 million. Operating profit reached CHF 607 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 11.1% (EBIT adjusted 11.7%). With these results, revenue and operating results broadly reached pre-pandemic levels, while order intake remained slightly below 2019 levels. Net profit amounted to CHF 455 million and cash flow from operating activities improved to CHF 721 million. The Top Speed 23 program has been ramping up with expenses starting to arise in the second half of the year and beyond.

 

Press release (PDF)

 

About Schindler: 
Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler mobility solutions move more than 1.5 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 65,000 employees in more than 100 countries.  

More information:

Nicole Wesch, Head Global Communications 
Tel. +41 41 445 50 90
nicole.wesch@schindler.com 

Marco Knuchel, Head Investor Relations 
Tel. +41 41 445 30 61
marco.knuchel@schindler.com

Schindler Management Ltd.
Zugerstrasse 13
6030 Ebikon
Switzerland 

Tel. +41 41 445 32 32
Fax +41 41 445 40 40
corporate.communications@schindler.com
www.schindler.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Schindler Holding AG
Zugerstrasse 13
6060 Ebikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41414453060
E-mail: corporate.communications@schindler.com
Internet: www.schindler.com
ISIN: CH0024638212, CH0024638196
Valor: 002463821
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1221169

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1221169  23-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221169&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetSchindler Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Schindler reports encouraging growth for the first half of 2021 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement Schindler reports encouraging growth for the first half of 2021 23-Jul-2021 / 06:29 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Advanced Blockchain AG strebt vollständige Übernahme der FinPro AG an
DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank-Vorstand beendet Projekt zur Auslagerung der Wertpapierabwicklung - Sonderabschreibung ...
PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 ...
DGAP-News: Abivax kündigt Durchführung einer Kapitalerhöhung sowie Ausgabe von Wandelanleihen in Höhe von ...
DGAP-News: MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. schließt IP-Messung bei Cobalt Hill in British Columbia ...
DGAP-Adhoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2021
EQS-News: Relief gibt die Ausgabe von Aktien aus dem von der Hauptversammlung 2021 genehmigtem Kapital ...
DGAP-News: Intershop setzt profitables Wachstum im ersten Halbjahr 2021 fort
Strategische Überlegungen zu vier europäischen Oiltanking Tanklägern im fortgeschrittenen ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Presented Evidence that Aviptadil Helps to ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06:30 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Ermutigendes Wachstum im ersten Halbjahr 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
06:30 UhrSchindler Half Year Net Income CHF 455 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
06:29 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Ermutigendes Wachstum im ersten Halbjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs