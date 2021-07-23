Schindler reports encouraging growth for the first half of 2021

For the first half of 2021 and compared to a weak prior-year period, order intake rose by 12.8% to CHF 6 043 million and revenue increased by 10.4% to CHF 5 475 million. Operating profit reached CHF 607 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 11.1% (EBIT adjusted 11.7%). With these results, revenue and operating results broadly reached pre-pandemic levels, while order intake remained slightly below 2019 levels. Net profit amounted to CHF 455 million and cash flow from operating activities improved to CHF 721 million. The Top Speed 23 program has been ramping up with expenses starting to arise in the second half of the year and beyond.

