NHOA Masterplan10x and Strategic Ambitions €230 Million New Financial Resources Contemplated

NHOA’s chairman, Mr. Nelson Chang stated that “ The recent natural catastrophes of massive floods in Western Europe and central China and the scorching wildfires in Northern America clearly demonstrate that global warming is a real threat to humanity’s survival. NHOA sees the urgency and will be fully engaged in helping our world decarbonise to reduce such threat of climate change .”

NHOA’s Chief Executive Officer, Carlalberto Guglielminotti, presented to the Board of Directors the outcome of a comprehensive strategic review of NHOA (Paris:NHOA), started by the management after the signing of the agreement between the new majority shareholder TCC (TWSE: 1101) and ENGIE, aimed at updating short and long-term objectives and setting a layout to guide future growth and development in the context of the new horizons ahead with TCC.

The outcome of such strategic review resulted in new short-term targets and long-term outlook, namely “Masterplan10x” and new strategic ambitions of NHOA (“Strategic Ambitions”) prepared by the Executive Committee of NHOA and unanimously approved by the Board of Directors.

In this context, NHOA has already presented in April 2021 the new simplified operating model, structured around two Global Business Lines (“GBL”):

GBL Storage, led by Giuseppe Artizzu as General Manager, operating across 3 geographies: Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific; and

GBL eMobility, represented Free2Move eSolutions, the joint venture with Stellantis led by Roberto di Stefano as Chief Executive Officer, operating by eMobility brands.

Mr. Guglielminotti presented the Masterplan 10x and the Strategic Ambitions as a way to enhance the growth of the company by 10x by 2025.

More specifically, the Masterplan 10x has the ambition to:

set short-term targets for NHOA for 2021 and 2022, announcing the revised guidance; and

define NHOA’s long-term outlook for 2025 and 2030.

In addition, NHOA announces, following the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding with Free2Move eSolutions and Stellantis, the creation of a new Global Business Line named “Atlante”. The Atlante Project is timely in the context of the adoption by the European Commission, on July 14 2021, of the Fit for 55 package whose aims are, among others, having 100% zero-emission cars registered as of 2035 and installing charging and fueling points at regular intervals on major highways: every 60 kilometres for electric charging and every 150 kilometres for hydrogen refueling. Through the Atlante GBL, NHOA has the Strategic Ambitions to own and operate a fastcharging network for electric vehicles in Southern Europe, that, as announced during the Stellantis EV Day 2021 on July 8, 2021, will become the preferred fastcharging network of Stellantis and its customers. Furthermore, in due course when the opportunity avails, GBL Atlante plans to deploy its fastcharging network also in Taiwan and other selected Asian countries, and along with GBL eMobility it has the ambition, as announced during the Stellantis EV Day 2021 on July 8, 2021, to mimic its business model in the North American market.