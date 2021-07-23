checkAd

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Successful Commercial Formulation for Aviptadil

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Successful Commercial Formulation for Aviptadil

Geneva, Switzerland, July 23, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its U.S. collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx"), has issued a press release reporting that it has validated a commercial formulation of aviptadil for intravenous use, allowing for high volume manufacture, with an anticipated one year or greater stability, under appropriate storage conditions. NRx also reported in its press release that it had achieved a 30-to-50-fold increase in its manufactured lot size of aviptadil. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.

Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Chairman of the Board of Relief, said: "We are pleased that our collaboration partner has reported that it has developed a formulation of aviptadil that it reports is suitable for commercial distribution. Despite the increase in the number of people being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with emerging variants and disparities in vaccination rates, there remains a major need for effective therapeutic options for patients with respiratory failure. We are excited about the potential that aviptadil holds in helping critical COVID-19 patients and are hopeful that the drug candidate will soon be available to those who remain in need of better treatments."

###


ABOUT RELIEF
Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100TM (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's recently completed acquisition of APR Applied Pharma Research SA brings a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

